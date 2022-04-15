Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.2

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft versie 9.0.2 van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. In deze update zijn diverse problemen verholpen:

Shield Experience Upgrade 9.0.2

Today we released SHIELD Experience Upgrade v9.0.2 (33.1.0.319) for all SHIELD and SHIELD Pro units. This update is based on SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.0 and includes the following fixes:

Enhancements
  • Adds Plex support for latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (EU only)
  • Adds helpful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage
Video/Display
  • [2019 SHIELD only] Fixes bug where AI upscaling could not be changed in Netflix app
  • Fixes bug where other video apps would use refresh rate set in Kodi
  • Resolves issue playing Dolby Vision content when Phillips TVs are connected
  • Adds developer option “Default to Rec. 709 for HD videos” to improve video color (enabling may cause crashes in apps like Apple TV+ or Paramount + app)
Audio
  • [SHIELD 2019 only] Resolves audio stutter issues on Bluetooth or USB headsets while Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
  • Fixes bug where surround upmixer would stop working after playing Dolby audio streams
  • Resolves audio issues when connecting headset to 2015 SHIELD Controller
Storage
  • Improves file transfer speeds
  • Fixes bug when copying files over local network from Mac to removable storage on SHIELD
  • Fixes bug where migrating data from internal to adopted storage would hang indefinitely
  • Resolves issue where files copied over local network are not visible until SHIELD reboots
  • Resolves issue where Dolphin emulator would not write to NAS
  • Resolves issue where SD card notification would be displayed when launching apps
  • Resolves issue where Documents UI cannot access external storage folders
Accessories
  • Resolves issue pairing Dual Shock 3, XBOX One S, XBOX Series S/X, and Switch Pro controllers
  • Resolves issue where XBOX 360 controllers would send D-Pad commands twice
  • Resolves issue where Bluetooth headsets would not be disconnected on sleep after feature is enabled
HDMI
  • Resolves some instances where SHIELD would not sleep when issued command over HDMI-CEC
Misc
  • [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves crash issue with Google Play Games
  • Fixes bug affecting streaming to twitch using NVIDIA Share
  • Fixes "database insertion failure" bug where recording video with NVIDIA Share
  • Resolves issue when capturing screenshots in GeForce NOW using NVIDIA Share
  • Resolves issue where Channels app DVR function would not record properly
  • Fix bug on Mouse Toggle app where select button would not be detected
  • Fixes bug where system would hang when accessing home screen after “matching frame rate” in Kodi
  • Resolves crash caused by database issues on apps including CW, Atresplayer, and SVT Play
  • Resolves localization issue with Canadian Language selection of energy start timers
Known issues
  • Re-connection issues on XBOX Elite 2 controllers
  • Free space reports incorrect using SMB server feature in SHIELD
  • AI upscaling does not work when streaming GeForce NOW 1080p HDR content
  • [SHIELD 2019 base model] Resolution is capped at 1080p when using ADB for screen capture
  • Unable to log into Google or Netflix accounts when using restricted profile
  • Change in mapping (Stretched vs black bars) of 16:9 content to 16:10 display behavior from 8.2.3
  • When refresh rate switcher is enabled with the network debugging feature popups asking for Device authorization to the network debugger appear randomly
  • NowTV casting issue
  • Pairing and keymapping issues with Razer Serval bluetooth controller
Versienummer 9.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website Nvidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/490234/shield-experience-upgrade-902-released-41222/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

15-04-2022 12:00
15-04-2022

Submitter: Lizard

Bron: Nvidia

Update-historie

12:00 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.2 7
16-02 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.1 17
13-01 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.0 65
05-'21 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.3 110
11-'20 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.1 82

Mediaspelers Consoles Nvidia Shield

Reacties (7)

+1Ghost babel

15 april 2022 12:10
Hopelijk is de bug met dolby vision i.c.m. Andere tv's ook opgelost. Alle apps met dolby vision stotteren enorm.
Reageer
0Tadango
@Ghost babel15 april 2022 12:12
Plex speelt hier prima op een LG TV met dolby vision....
Reageer
0ThanosReXXX
15 april 2022 12:05
Ik baal nog steeds dat ik op mijn LG 4K OLED TV de GeForce Now app niet kan downloaden. Blijkbaar had ik een net iets moderner model moeten kiezen, maar ja, het prijsverschil was bijna €500 dus dat was me iets te veel van het goede om alleen maar games te kunnen streamen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThanosReXXX op 15 april 2022 12:06]

Reageer
0plofkip
@ThanosReXXX15 april 2022 12:06
Tja dan moet je ook niet zeuren toch? :X
Reageer
0ThanosReXXX
@plofkip15 april 2022 12:16
Zeuren? Mag een mens niet eens meer gewoon ergens van balen tegenwoordig? En overigens: al zou ik wel willen zeuren, dan zou dat niemands probleem hoeven te zijn, maar dat terzijde. ;)

Objectief gezien is het natuurlijk ook van de zotte dat ik met een TV die qua model uit het jaar 2020 komt, niet eens die app kan gebruiken, want qua functionaliteiten verschillen de modellen van toen en nu nauwelijks, dus zou ik op zich ook wel willen weten waarom die beperking er eigenlijk is.

En al helemaal als je ziet dat andere game streaming opties wel gewoon werken, dus het zou in ieder geval technisch gezien geen logische reden lijken te hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThanosReXXX op 15 april 2022 12:17]

Reageer
0Ghost babel

@ThanosReXXX15 april 2022 12:11
Wat heeft dat met deze shield firmware te maken?
Reageer
0Mortov Molotov
@Ghost babel15 april 2022 12:17
Onrechtstreeks wel natuurlijk; net mijn idee om weg te blijven van de zgn. smart tv's; beter is zo'n device als nvidia shield, maar ook apple tv in combinatie met een dumb tv en een hmdi kabel
Reageer


Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

