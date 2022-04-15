Nvidia heeft versie 9.0.2 van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. In deze update zijn diverse problemen verholpen:
Shield Experience Upgrade 9.0.2
Today we released SHIELD Experience Upgrade v9.0.2 (33.1.0.319) for all SHIELD and SHIELD Pro units. This update is based on SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.0 and includes the following fixes:
Enhancements
Video/Display
- Adds Plex support for latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (EU only)
- Adds helpful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage
Audio
- [2019 SHIELD only] Fixes bug where AI upscaling could not be changed in Netflix app
- Fixes bug where other video apps would use refresh rate set in Kodi
- Resolves issue playing Dolby Vision content when Phillips TVs are connected
- Adds developer option “Default to Rec. 709 for HD videos” to improve video color (enabling may cause crashes in apps like Apple TV+ or Paramount + app)
Storage
- [SHIELD 2019 only] Resolves audio stutter issues on Bluetooth or USB headsets while Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
- Fixes bug where surround upmixer would stop working after playing Dolby audio streams
- Resolves audio issues when connecting headset to 2015 SHIELD Controller
Accessories
- Improves file transfer speeds
- Fixes bug when copying files over local network from Mac to removable storage on SHIELD
- Fixes bug where migrating data from internal to adopted storage would hang indefinitely
- Resolves issue where files copied over local network are not visible until SHIELD reboots
- Resolves issue where Dolphin emulator would not write to NAS
- Resolves issue where SD card notification would be displayed when launching apps
- Resolves issue where Documents UI cannot access external storage folders
HDMI
- Resolves issue pairing Dual Shock 3, XBOX One S, XBOX Series S/X, and Switch Pro controllers
- Resolves issue where XBOX 360 controllers would send D-Pad commands twice
- Resolves issue where Bluetooth headsets would not be disconnected on sleep after feature is enabled
Misc
- Resolves some instances where SHIELD would not sleep when issued command over HDMI-CEC
Known issues
- [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves crash issue with Google Play Games
- Fixes bug affecting streaming to twitch using NVIDIA Share
- Fixes "database insertion failure" bug where recording video with NVIDIA Share
- Resolves issue when capturing screenshots in GeForce NOW using NVIDIA Share
- Resolves issue where Channels app DVR function would not record properly
- Fix bug on Mouse Toggle app where select button would not be detected
- Fixes bug where system would hang when accessing home screen after “matching frame rate” in Kodi
- Resolves crash caused by database issues on apps including CW, Atresplayer, and SVT Play
- Resolves localization issue with Canadian Language selection of energy start timers
- Re-connection issues on XBOX Elite 2 controllers
- Free space reports incorrect using SMB server feature in SHIELD
- AI upscaling does not work when streaming GeForce NOW 1080p HDR content
- [SHIELD 2019 base model] Resolution is capped at 1080p when using ADB for screen capture
- Unable to log into Google or Netflix accounts when using restricted profile
- Change in mapping (Stretched vs black bars) of 16:9 content to 16:10 display behavior from 8.2.3
- When refresh rate switcher is enabled with the network debugging feature popups asking for Device authorization to the network debugger appear randomly
- NowTV casting issue
- Pairing and keymapping issues with Razer Serval bluetooth controller