Microsoft heeft versie 17.1.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.1 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. In deze vierde update zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.1.4 Fixed an issue where calls to 'new' in templates did not find the correct 'operator new' function through argument-dependent lookup.

Fixed an issue in design time type resolution for Windows Forms .NET Framework designer that would otherwise cause designer load to fail.

Fixes "HotRestart.Tasks.DetectSigningIdentity" task failed unexpectedly.

Added installer command line to remove an unused channel. Known Issues Syncing Apple Developer Account certificates and provisioning profiles is not supported except for accounts that are intended to be used for In-House deployments. To workaround this issue, please download certificates and provisioning profiles directly from the Apple Developer Account web site. Issues Addressed in this release of 17.1.3 Introduced support for Apple Xcode 13.3.

Fixes iOS IPA generator error (ERROR ITMS-90207) using Xcode 13.3.

Fixes failed to synchronize account with Apple developer portal

Fixes issue where Visual Studio would hang/freeze when using TFVC for an extended period of time (over an hour).

Fixes error message "An incompatible SQL Server version was detected." when connecting to Azure SQL Managed Instance from Visual Studio SQL Server Data Tools. Issues Addressed in this release of 17.1.2 Fixed issue that would cause some animations for test execution to run in the background even when the associated test executions were complete. This causes slowdowns that were especially noticeable on high refresh rate monitors. The fix should improve the experience of using VS on high refresh rate monitors.

Disable automatically opening the Stack Trace Explorer window on opening Visual Studio. This can still be enabled in options.

Fixed a regression where drag-docking document tabs only worked with the dock adorner and not other document tabs.

Fixed a problem with sporadic linker hang.