Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.4

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.1.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.1 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. In deze vierde update zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this release of 17.1.4
  • Fixed an issue where calls to 'new' in templates did not find the correct 'operator new' function through argument-dependent lookup.
  • Fixed an issue in design time type resolution for Windows Forms .NET Framework designer that would otherwise cause designer load to fail.
  • Fixes "HotRestart.Tasks.DetectSigningIdentity" task failed unexpectedly.
  • Added installer command line to remove an unused channel.
Known Issues
  • Syncing Apple Developer Account certificates and provisioning profiles is not supported except for accounts that are intended to be used for In-House deployments. To workaround this issue, please download certificates and provisioning profiles directly from the Apple Developer Account web site.
Issues Addressed in this release of 17.1.3
  • Introduced support for Apple Xcode 13.3.
  • Fixes iOS IPA generator error (ERROR ITMS-90207) using Xcode 13.3.
  • Fixes failed to synchronize account with Apple developer portal
  • Fixes issue where Visual Studio would hang/freeze when using TFVC for an extended period of time (over an hour).
  • Fixes error message "An incompatible SQL Server version was detected." when connecting to Azure SQL Managed Instance from Visual Studio SQL Server Data Tools.
Issues Addressed in this release of 17.1.2
  • Fixed issue that would cause some animations for test execution to run in the background even when the associated test executions were complete. This causes slowdowns that were especially noticeable on high refresh rate monitors. The fix should improve the experience of using VS on high refresh rate monitors.
  • Disable automatically opening the Stack Trace Explorer window on opening Visual Studio. This can still be enabled in options.
  • Fixed a regression where drag-docking document tabs only worked with the dock adorner and not other document tabs.
  • Fixed a problem with sporadic linker hang.
Versienummer 17.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 15-04-2022 11:43
3 • submitter: Mschamp

15-04-2022 • 11:43

3 Linkedin

Submitter: Mschamp

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11:43 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.4 3
11:42 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.12 0
09-03 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.1 1
16-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.0 12
11-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6 3
10-02 Visual Studio 2019 16.11.10 0
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.5 2
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.9 1
18-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.4 4
15-12 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.8 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0Fluttershy
15 april 2022 11:53
En voor degene die geen MS branding of telemetrie wensen is er ook altijd nog VSCodium.
Reageer
+1Sircuri
@Fluttershy15 april 2022 11:55
Dat is Visual Studio Code en niet Visual Studio.
Reageer
0Fluttershy
@Sircuri15 april 2022 12:00
Dat klopt helemaal; ik begin moeite te krijgen met het onderscheid maken tussen VS en VSC... |:(
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True