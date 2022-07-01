Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 9.1.0

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft versie 9.1.0 van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Enhancements:
  • Adds support to automatically enable game mode on supported TVs (ALLM)
  • Adds night listening mode (HDMI audio only)
  • Adds option specify network workgroup when connecting to Shield over local network
  • Adds option to create your own password when connecting to Shield over local network
  • [Shield Pro 2019] Adds AI upscaling support for 60Hz HDR10 video
  • [Shield Remote 2019] Adds option to only wake Shield with power button or NETFLIX button
  • [Game Controllers] Adds option to only wake Shield with logo button
  • Adds option to match uncompressed audio with Dolby reference volume levels
  • Adds option to disable displaying HDR/Dolby Vision content
  • Adds notification when app uses microphone
Display
  • Fixes bug where Dolby Vision mode would become re-enabled after reboot
Network
  • Resolves issue where link speed was not reported when connecting ethernet cable
  • Resolves issue where “Restart Wi-fi” in Quick Settings was not working properly
Audio
  • Resolve audio pops heard after hotplug of USB audio devices
  • Fixes bug where some apps would only play through headphones after “Match content audio resolution” is enabled
  • Resolves issue where HDMI fixed volume required disable-enable cycle to work properly
  • Fixes bug where stereo upmix would not become enabled after playing multichannel discrete audio
  • [Shield 2019] Disables comfort noise feature when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Storage
  • Improves file transfer speeds to attached storage
  • Resolves issues where NAS would not reconnect after Shield restart
Accessories
  • Fixes bug where Shield Controller 2017 or Shield Remote 2015 would not auto pair after taking upgrade
Shield TV app
  • Fixes bug where Shield TV app would not send keyboard entries while streaming GeForce NOW
  • Resolves Shield TV app issue where user could not copy/paste text (passwords, URL, etc)
Other
  • Resolves issue connecting to GeForce NOW servers while NVIDIA Share is active
  • Improves stream to twitch duration indefinitely
  • Resolves issue where system would become unresponsive after enabling Dolby Audio Processing from quick menu
  • Resolves issue where Shield would wake up unexpectedly
  • Improved HDMI-CEC compatibility with other HDMI connected devices
  • Resolves issue where app switcher (double tap home) would not show most recent screenshot properly
  • Resolves adb connection issue where host PC would need to be re-authorized after 7 days
  • Fixes bug where D-pad "up" and "down" would not function after upgrade

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 9.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/496476/shield-experience-upgrade-91-released-63022/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-07-2022 09:00
Submitter: Glassertje

01-07-2022 • 09:00

Submitter: Glassertje

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (14)

0mr.DJ95
1 juli 2022 09:08
Klinkt weer als een fijne update. Zeker het kunnen in en uitschakelen van Dolby Vision content is een handige toevoeging.

In mijn ogen is en blijft de Shield tube toch wel de go to mediaspeler binnen dat prijs segment. Ook de support vanuit Nvidia is in mijn ogen voor zijn leeftijd nogsteeds erg goed.
0segil
@mr.DJ951 juli 2022 09:13
Helemaal mee eens. Enige k*t is het feit dat Google sinds vorig jaar die reclames pusht naar je homescreen. Alleen daarom draai ik nog op versie 8.2.
+2-Tim-
@segil1 juli 2022 09:15
Volgens mij kan je prima de firmware updaten, maar moet je in de Play store auto-update uitzetten en zorgen dat je de home screen app niet update.
0etix111
@-Tim-1 juli 2022 09:38
Deze workaround werkt.

Ik heb Nvidia toen een bericht gestuurde en dit was letterlijk de fix voor hun. Ze gaven toen ook aan dat dit niet vanuit hun geregeld was.

Het zou ze echter wel sieren als ze een custom launcher maakten die deze rommel niet bevat, maar dat ter zijde...
+1freshprince
@segil1 juli 2022 09:17
Totaal geen last van die nieuwe bloated interface.
Alles is up-to-date behalve die home screen app. Die staat gewoon nog op de oude versie :)
Nadeel is wel een keer in de maand de apps manueel te moeten updaten.
+1Andros
@segil1 juli 2022 09:25
Andere launcher installeren. Ik heb er flauncher op staan en geen ads meer :) .
0etix111
@Andros1 juli 2022 09:39
Die kende ik nog niet! Dank je wel voor de suggestie.
0freakandel
@mr.DJ951 juli 2022 09:20
Hoewel ik zelf altijd diverse Shields in huis heb gehad merk ik dat de toegevoegde waarde steeds minder wordt. Ik ben dan ook recent overgestapt naar de Chromecast met Google TV, waar ik tot nog toe tevreden over ben. Daarnaast zijn moderne TV's ook goed in staat apps te draaien, al vind ik persoonlijk de ervaring daarvan een stuk minder (Samsung en LG als referentie). De Shield heeft een deel van zijn waarde verloren door Ads toe te voegen en dat ik (en de rest van het gezin) haast nooit meer lokale media afspeel via USB/Netwerk. Alles gaat over Youtube, Spotify, Netflix, Disney, HBO en Canal Digital. De eenvoud van Chromecast en zeker met de nieuwe Google TV interface vind ik toch wel erg prettig. In combinatie met een overzicht van series en films over al je (cloud)bronnen maakt het een goede allround mediaspeler.
+1RobbieT
1 juli 2022 09:14
Gisteren geïnstalleerd op de Shield 2017 en op een Shield Pro 2019.

Wekt de indruk dat het allemaal ook weer wat vlotter loopt.
Werkt tot nu toe goed, nog geen issues tegen gekomen.
+1ikbeneenbleumer
1 juli 2022 09:20
Geüpdate, maar helaas blijft nog steeds de audio dropout aanwezig.
Zijn er meer mensen die tijdens het afspelen 1 of 2 x per aflevering (disney/prime/plex/Netflix) random een seconde audio stilte ervaren?
0ceekah
@ikbeneenbleumer1 juli 2022 09:27
Hier!

Is dit toevallig enkel bij Dolby Vision en zo ja, wat is je setup?
0Ghost babel

@ikbeneenbleumer1 juli 2022 09:32
Ja hier ook en zoals @ceekah aangeeft heb ik de meeste problemen met Dolby vision.
0ivarga
1 juli 2022 09:16
na de update naar versie 9 alleen maar problemen en alleen een downgrade naar 8.2.3 heeft deze allemaal weer kunnen oplossen . Ook bij deze upgrade zie ik nog steeds problemen . Zelfs “gebrickte” devices na de update.
Ik blijf voorlopig lekker op 8.2.3 hangen 😉
0Call of Duty
1 juli 2022 09:37
Gezien de prijs, wat is het grote voordeel tegenover een kleine PC aan de TV hangen? Voor de streamingdiensten maakt het niet uit denk ik. Is het dan specifiek voor de AI Upscaling als ik iets lokaal vanaf een USB wil kijken?
