Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.1

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft versie 9.0.1 van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. In deze eerste update sinds versie 9.0.0, die op Android TV 11 is gebaseerd, zijn diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Major issues addressed
  • Resolves PLEX Media Server issues
  • Fixes storage permission issues on media players, file browsers, and emulator apps
  • Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content
HDMI/Display
  • Resolves brief video corruption when watching YouTube TV
  • Fixes issue where HDMI-CEC volume control will be adjusted by 2 increments
  • Removes thumbnail overlay when taking a screenshot
  • Resolves issue where screen would be rotated 90 degrees
  • Restores "beta" description to "Match frame rate" settings
Audio
  • [SHIELD 2019] Fixes bug where audio would be lost after toggling "Dolby audio processing"
  • Fixes Bluetooth audio issue when "Audio formats" is set to manual
Storage
  • [SHIELD 2019 8GB model] Resolves issue where SD card would not be detected after reboot
  • Resolves issue where files on adopted storage was not visible when connecting over local network
  • Resolves issue where Android folders are automatically created when connecting storage
  • Fixes bug where files cannot copy onto removable storage when connecting over local network from a Mac
  • Fixes bug copying files to SHIELD over local network when app is running on SHIELD
  • Fixes bug where Kodi media files were not visible when connecting over local network
Network
  • Fixes bug where “Wi-Fi roaming enabled” switch was not working properly
  • Resolves issue where user is prompted for Wi-Fi network again after successfully connecting to networks
Accessories
  • Fixes Kodi bug where SHIELD TV app, Control4, and other remotes would not work properly
  • Fixes Kodi issue where long press select or menu would not be detected properly
  • Fixes issue on XBOX controllers where pressing the XBOX button would not bring up Stadia menu
  • Fixes bug where IR volume control would be disabled when USB DAC was connected
  • Resolves navigation issues when selecting folders to grant files and media permissions
Cast
  • Resolves instances where SHIELD would not be visible as a cast device
Misc
  • Fixes bug where Kodi system files were unaccessable
  • Fixes bug where playback status for videos would show up on the home screen

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 9.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/485389/shield-experience-upgrade-901-released-21522/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-02-2022 05:10
17

16-02-2022 • 05:10

17 Linkedin

Submitter: lt_cmd_data

Bron: nVidia

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+112+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2Arn0uDz
16 februari 2022 07:31
Volgens de reacties onder de patchnotes is het allemaal niet veel beter geworden, dus als je denkt dat het nu veilig is om te upgraden vanaf Android 9, dan kun je beter nog even wachten.

https://www.nvidia.com/en...grade-901-released-21522/
+1Jazco2nd
@Arn0uDz16 februari 2022 10:25
Sja ik weet niet of ik die reacties moet geloven. Men kan ook gewoon een compleet verkeerde setup hebben, waardeloze HDMI kabels etc. Verkeerde instelling met Dolby Processing.

De update 9 was kut met bluetooth en andere dingen maar na de Hotfix 3 werkt het hier gewoon goed. De enige problemen die ik ondervind zijn overduidelijk te herleiden naar mijn gare HDMI kabels, tijdelijk te overkomen door een HDMI reset te doen (geen zin in) of permanent met propere kabels op te lossen.

Het gedoe met Plex snap ik geen bal van. Ik gebruik zelf Jellyfin, kan volgens mij alles wat Plex kan maar is gratis/open source/simpeler. Werkt zo goed als probleemloos. Maar is ook nog flink in ontwikkeling.

Plex is zo goed als uitontwikkeld en toch zijn er problemen mee.
+1JeroenED
@Jazco2nd16 februari 2022 14:27
Het gedoe met Plex snap ik geen bal van. Ik gebruik zelf Jellyfin, kan volgens mij alles wat Plex kan maar is gratis/open source/simpeler. Werkt zo goed als probleemloos. Maar is ook nog flink in ontwikkeling.

Plex is zo goed als uitontwikkeld en toch zijn er problemen mee.
Het gedoe met plex had blijkbaar te maken met dat plex zelf kort voor de release zelf ook een update deed die alles naar de maan hielp. Dat is toch de versie van Nvidia.

Over je opmerking dat plex zo goed als uitontwikkeld is, kan ik je alleen maar zeggen dat je je misschien beter inlicht hoe software in elkaar zit en dan vooral rond bugs en updates. Zowel plex als jellyfin als eender welk software pakket heeft werkpunten. Gaande van bugs tot nieuwe features tot zelfs compleet nieuwe platformen als Risc-V die niet altijd zomaar effe recompilen zijn. Het klopt dat qua features plex voorop ligt tov jellyfin, maar daar tegenover heeft ook jellyfin ook features die niet in plex aanwezig zijn (vb. artiesten-logos). Dus "uitontwikkeld"?

PS. Jellyfin vorige week zelf nog uitgeprobeerd (poging 3 of 4 al), maar het gebrek aan bepaalde features (zoals goede app/integratie van een muziekspeler) en bugs (vb. albumsortering die niet bepaald logisch is) waren showstoppers
+1ReTechNL
@JeroenED16 februari 2022 14:50
Momenteel wordt er ontwikkeld aan Jellyfin 10.8.0 wat een bijna complete rewrite is van de code.
10.7.7 heeft momenteel nog veel bugs en de broncode is gebaseerd op Emby. Er is een Alpha 5 beschikbaar van 10.8.0 maar dit is nog een alpha en nog niet beta/productie ready.
De Plex issues die speelde met de nvidia shield gingen om Plex server en niet de player.
Momenteel draai ik Plex en Jellyfin parallel en wil switchen zodra 10.8.0 officieel uit is.
Op beide ervaar ik geen issues anders dan dat op Plex af en toe de audio en beeld niet synchroon lopen.
0Jazco2nd
@JeroenED16 februari 2022 15:37
Jellyfin is niet voor muziek ontwikkeld. Zijn de Devs duidelijk over geweest. Er wordt de laatste tijd wel hard aan gewerkt hoor.

Maar er bestaat zeker wel zoiets als uitontwikkelde software hoor. Audacity, Exact Audio Copy, MS Office zijn goede voorbeelden van software waarbij je niks mist als je op een versie van 2-4 jaar geleden zit. Helaas zie je vaak dat software compleet ruk wordt gemaakt nadat het een punt bereikt waarop het af is. IPV security fixes en kleine bug fixes wordt het dan zogenaamd "verbeterd" met alle nadelen van dien. Dit is afgelopen jaren met bijvoorbeeld Revolut, Google Maps en Waze voor Android Auto gebeurd (hoevaak ze bij Waze de snelheidsmeter kapot maken op Android Auto is vast een record).
+2Pietervs
16 februari 2022 10:57
Tipje voor degenen bij wie het nog niet vlekkeloos werkt na de update: Known Issues voor 9.0.1: https://www.nvidia.com/en...upgrade-901-known-issues/
+1Incognitum
16 februari 2022 05:58
Dus deze update kan ik wel veilig installeren??
+1schroevendraaier480
@Incognitum16 februari 2022 06:22
Ik heb hem gistermiddag geïnstalleerd en tot nu toe geen problemen gehad
+1Kecin
@schroevendraaier48016 februari 2022 06:35
Hier ook. Zag hem ineens staan. Merkte dat ik wel na de update alle opgestarte apps even een keer moest killen (pijl omlaag deed vreemd). Daarna dikke prima!
0marcovit
@Kecin16 februari 2022 10:17
Ditto hier, deze begon te werken na 5min (zonder reboot)
+1marcel19
16 februari 2022 07:29
Resolves PLEX Media Server issues.. O+

Eindelijk, Since 9.0 had ik echt problemen met de plex server en moest ik de bekende hotfix instaleren en ook nog eens de permissions van mijn share aanpassen in mijn netwerk anders werkte het niet meer.

Vanmiddag maar eens de update instaleren :)
+1thijsjek
16 februari 2022 07:38
Zelf geen problemen ondervonden met de bovenstaande problemen, behalve cast functie die verdween en audio die het soms niet meer deed. Gelukkig is het nu opgelost
+16Pac
16 februari 2022 11:27
Het enige waar ik soms last van heb op 9.0.0 is dat het geluid in een film of tv aflevering die ik stream vanaf mijn thuisnetwerk (via PLEX server op mijn PC) even voor een paar seconden hapert en out of sync raakt.
Het hersteld zichzelf uiteindelijk wel weer dus ik weet niet of het zinvol is om daarvoor te upgraden naar 9.0.1
Mijn Shield is via Wifi met mijn thuisnetwerk verbonden, en ik gebruik een bluetooth koptelefoon, dus misschien kan het ook daar aan liggen :P
+1BlaBla1973
16 februari 2022 18:42
Je kan weer inschrijven voor de hotfix voor 9.0.1


https://docs.google.com/f...BkcnhYLdJziB0eKw/viewform

Gaat lekker Nvidia...

Ik heb een 2019 Pro en nog steeds skipping audio(met Dolby audio processing uit) met Dolby Atmos in Kodi 19.3

First HotFix (33.1.0.291 deployed 2/16/2022) :
- Resolves Paragon files system crash/hang while using external hard drives with NTFS/exfat format
- Fixes a cec issue where shield won’t go to sleep
- Resolves issue where adopted storage starts migrating but doesn't always complete
- Resolves issue with mouse click not working
- Resolves issue where Samba Mac client getting error when copying file to USB Hard-Drive
- Resolves issue where Playback status shows up on home screen even after exiting an app
- Resolves issue of framework restart while enabling Dolby Vision on Phillips TV

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlaBla1973 op 16 februari 2022 21:03]

0ivarga
16 februari 2022 15:52
Net mn usb a-a kabeltje binnen en vanavond ga ik mooi downgraden . Na de 3 patches nog steeds ellende , voornamelijk netwerk issues. Ik kijk nl ook via de canaal digitaal app tv op mn shield maar dat loopt regelmatig vast en ziet eruit als packetloss. Mn oude shield die gelukkig nog niet geupgrade was heeft hier nul last van
0well0549
16 februari 2022 17:48
Heeft iemand hier ook het probleem dat je naar kodi zit te kijken en dat na een minuut of tien het scherm 5 seconden zwart wordt(niet altijd) het geluid loopt door en na vijf seconden of zo gaat alles gewoon weer verder of er niets gebeurd is....

Kan het nog niet pinpointen maar is wel lastig
0Reetkeverke
17 februari 2022 09:17
Alles perfect hier.
Kodi werkt perfect in combinatie met nas systeem.
Maat van mij minder geluk had: die de zijne was van int begin niet zo goed, heeft nu splinternieuwe gekregen en alles werkt zoals het moet nu met externe schijf aan.
Niks last met nieuwe updates en ook niet met kodi.

Plex gebruiken we niet, niet nodig ook, er zijn simpelere manieren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Reetkeverke op 17 februari 2022 09:18]

