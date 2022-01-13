Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. Versie 9.0.0 is gebaseerd op Android TV 11 en nVidia slaat daarmee Android TV 10 helemaal over. Meer informatie over deze uitgave is op onze voorpagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor deze uitgave:

Enhancements: Display Adds option to disable all HDMI-CEC functionality Audio [2019 SHIELD all models] Most system audio is now encoded in Dolby Digital Plus when available

Reduced overall latency for Dolby Digital Plus audio path

Adds option to match audio content resolution. Enable when playing High Resolution Audio on SHIELD. Note: Not available on Plex and this feature disables Dolby Audio Processing

Adds support for DTS-HD HRA audio streams

Adds AV sync support for encoded audio (Dolby, DTS, etc) Accessories Adds support for aptX compatible bluetooth headsets

Branded logo buttons on controllers (Playstation, XBOX, NVIDIA) now bring up Stadia menu when playing Stadia

Adds option to disconnect Bluetooth devices on SHIELD sleep

Adds support for XBOX One wired controllers

Adds controller support for Apple TV app Storage Adds option to scan for media when removable storage is connected to SHIELD. Enable to view media on removable storage on Photos & Videos app. (Default: Disabled) Other Adds support for 4K+HDR with GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership

Updates default keyboard to “Gboard”. Previous “Leanback” keyboard available under settings.

Updates system popup windows to new Android R style

Adds the following Quick Settings options: Dolby Audio Processing, Match content audio resolution Bug Fixes: Display Fixes HDCP sleep/wake issues when connecting to LG soundbars Audio Resolves audio dropout issue when “HDMI comfort noise” is enabled

Resolves Netflix and Youtube playback issues when USB DAC is connected to SHIELD Networking [SHIELD 2019 all models] Improves low power wifi channel experience Accessories Fixes bug where some Bluetooth headsets do not auto-reconnect properly Storage Resolves low storage issue when taking SHIELD Experience upgrade even with enough free storage

Resolve issue where only one USB drive would be detected if multiple drives have the same name Other [SHIELD 2019 base model] Resolves playback issue when playing 4K + HDR video on Plex

Fixes bug where streaming to twitch would stop after ~2.5 hours Known Issues: Join the HotFix for quicker resolution of these issues: File browsing apps may require permissions be manually set to modify/delete files or directories. Set permission under "Settings -> apps -> [file browser app name] -> Permissions -> Files and media" and set to "Allow while using this app"

AI upscaling does not work when streaming GeForce NOW 1080p HDR content

SHIELD TV mobile app and some 3rd party controllers do not work properly on Kodi

Resolution is capped at 1080p when using ADB for screen capture

Connecting to SHIELD over local network does not show content in adopted storage

[2019 SHIELD all models] When toggling “Dolby audio processing” audio may be lost until SHIELD is rebooted

Corruption briefly observed when watching YouTube TV

[SHIELD 2019 base model] SD card occasionally does not get detected after reboot

Unable to log into Google or Netflix accounts when using restricted profile

Audio stutter issues with aptX-HD compatible headsets

VUDU does not cast in UHD

XBOX controllers may not automatically reconnect after disconnecting on SHIELD sleep