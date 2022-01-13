Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.0

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's gebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. Versie 9.0.0 is gebaseerd op Android TV 11 en nVidia slaat daarmee Android TV 10 helemaal over. Meer informatie over deze uitgave is op onze voorpagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor deze uitgave:

Enhancements:

Display
  • Adds option to disable all HDMI-CEC functionality
Audio
  • [2019 SHIELD all models] Most system audio is now encoded in Dolby Digital Plus when available
  • Reduced overall latency for Dolby Digital Plus audio path
  • Adds option to match audio content resolution. Enable when playing High Resolution Audio on SHIELD. Note: Not available on Plex and this feature disables Dolby Audio Processing
  • Adds support for DTS-HD HRA audio streams
  • Adds AV sync support for encoded audio (Dolby, DTS, etc)
Accessories
  • Adds support for aptX compatible bluetooth headsets
  • Branded logo buttons on controllers (Playstation, XBOX, NVIDIA) now bring up Stadia menu when playing Stadia
  • Adds option to disconnect Bluetooth devices on SHIELD sleep
  • Adds support for XBOX One wired controllers
  • Adds controller support for Apple TV app
Storage
  • Adds option to scan for media when removable storage is connected to SHIELD. Enable to view media on removable storage on Photos & Videos app. (Default: Disabled)
Other
  • Adds support for 4K+HDR with GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership
  • Updates default keyboard to “Gboard”. Previous “Leanback” keyboard available under settings.
  • Updates system popup windows to new Android R style
  • Adds the following Quick Settings options: Dolby Audio Processing, Match content audio resolution

Bug Fixes:

Display
  • Fixes HDCP sleep/wake issues when connecting to LG soundbars
Audio
  • Resolves audio dropout issue when “HDMI comfort noise” is enabled
  • Resolves Netflix and Youtube playback issues when USB DAC is connected to SHIELD
Networking
  • [SHIELD 2019 all models] Improves low power wifi channel experience
Accessories
  • Fixes bug where some Bluetooth headsets do not auto-reconnect properly
Storage
  • Resolves low storage issue when taking SHIELD Experience upgrade even with enough free storage
  • Resolve issue where only one USB drive would be detected if multiple drives have the same name
Other
  • [SHIELD 2019 base model] Resolves playback issue when playing 4K + HDR video on Plex
  • Fixes bug where streaming to twitch would stop after ~2.5 hours

Known Issues:

Join the HotFix for quicker resolution of these issues:
  • File browsing apps may require permissions be manually set to modify/delete files or directories. Set permission under "Settings -> apps -> [file browser app name] -> Permissions -> Files and media" and set to "Allow while using this app"
  • AI upscaling does not work when streaming GeForce NOW 1080p HDR content
  • SHIELD TV mobile app and some 3rd party controllers do not work properly on Kodi
  • Resolution is capped at 1080p when using ADB for screen capture
  • Connecting to SHIELD over local network does not show content in adopted storage
  • [2019 SHIELD all models] When toggling “Dolby audio processing” audio may be lost until SHIELD is rebooted
  • Corruption briefly observed when watching YouTube TV
  • [SHIELD 2019 base model] SD card occasionally does not get detected after reboot
  • Unable to log into Google or Netflix accounts when using restricted profile
  • Audio stutter issues with aptX-HD compatible headsets
  • VUDU does not cast in UHD
  • XBOX controllers may not automatically reconnect after disconnecting on SHIELD sleep

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 9.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/481350/shield-experience-upgrade-90-released-11222/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

13-01-2022 • 08:29

13-01-2022 • 08:29

65 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

15-04 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.2 51
16-02 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.1 17
13-01 Nvidia Shield TV 9.0.0 65
05-'21 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.3 110
11-'20 Nvidia Shield TV 8.2.1 82

Nvidia Shield Android TV

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Nvidia Shield TV (16 GB, 2017, Remote only) Zwart

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Nvidia Shield TV (2019)

vanaf € 149,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

vanaf € 199,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Nvidia Shield TV Pro (500 GB, 2017)

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (65)

-Moderatie-faq
-165065+152+24+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+2Zaagmans
13 januari 2022 09:55
Let op: als je Plex gebruikt en je je library op externe USB/NAS hebt staan dan kan je tegen issues aanlopen.

Ik heb zelf m'n library op een USB-stick gezet die door het nieuwe permissiesysteem van Android 11 dus niet goed lijkt te worden herkend door de Plex Media Server.
Er wordt gewerkt aan een fix hiervoor.

https://www.nvidia.com/en...de-plex-media-server-sto/
https://forums.plex.tv/t/...server-dissapeared/770257
Reageer
+1EN-IS
@Zaagmans13 januari 2022 12:34
Klopt, en de reactie van FLA NL klopt alleen dat werkt dus niet voor een USB stick of harddisk.

In mijn geval: content en database staan op de externe USB harde schijf en ook al zet je alle permissies aan/volmacht van Plex/PMS dan werkt het nog altijd niet. Het is wachten op een fix.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EN-IS op 13 januari 2022 12:35]

Reageer
+1FLA NL
@EN-IS13 januari 2022 14:15
Ik heb overigens in Plex aangegeven de User accessible storage te gebruiken. Tevens staat mijn USB SSD ingesteld om de interne storage te vervangen in Android. Dit werkt voor mij iig. Dus in dit geval staat de database op de USB SSD, al mijn media staat op een NAS.
Reageer
+1EN-IS
@FLA NL13 januari 2022 19:09
Bedankt voor de info!
Mijn externe harde schijf is just that, een externe harde schijf en ik heb niets bijzonders ingesteld in de instellingen.

Zou je mij kunnen vertellen hoe je de User accessible storage kunt instellen? Waar moet ik daarvoor zijn?
Reageer
+1FLA NL
@EN-IS13 januari 2022 20:45
Als je de Plex client opent op de NvidiaShieldTV zelf, en je gaat naar de instellingen is daar een optie om de storage location van de server aan te passen. Als ik dat niet doe komt alle meta data van Plex nog steeds op de shield zelf te staan. In de vorige versie van Android op de NvidiaShieldTV kon ik met een file Explorer in de Android folder nog bij de meta data files zelf komen, bij de nieuwe firmware niet meer. De Android folder is niet meer volledig toegankelijk. Dus als je om de of andere reden bij de fysieke meta bestanden wil komen is dit misschien niet de juiste situatie. Mij boeit het niet niet zo, en bouw de bibliotheek weer van scratch mocht er iets mis zijn. Dus "user accessable" is een beetje misleidend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FLA NL op 13 januari 2022 20:47]

Reageer
0EN-IS
@FLA NL15 januari 2022 09:26
Duidelijk. Bedankt.

De PMS deel in de Plex instellingen app op de shield tv is na de update volledig verdwenen. Ik kon daar de storage niet wijzigen omdat deze verdwenen was net zo als de melding dat PMS draait of niet.

Ik heb het nog niet kunnen oplossen en alle suggesties al geprobeerd zoals het wijzigen van permissies. Het verwijderen van PMS en deze vanuit de play store installeren heeft er voor gezorgd dat bovenstaande instelling weer terug kwam, ik kon toen een nieuwe library aanmaken, alleen na het wijzigen van de user storage kwam mijn oude library niet terug. Het lijkt er op dat Plex / PMS geen toegang heeft tot de externe harde schijf ook al staan de permissies goed.

Misschien is het een idd een goed idee om van scratch te beginnen.
Reageer
0FLA NL
@EN-IS16 januari 2022 10:58
Je bent niet de enige waar de settings verdwenen zijn, zie ik nu:
https://piunikaweb.com/20...-after-android-11-update/
Reageer
0EN-IS
@FLA NL17 januari 2022 09:29
Klopt, mijn instellingen waren verdwenen en bij het willen fixen van PMS en om nog mijn library te redden heb ik uiteindelijk PMS verwijderd (settings/apps/uninstall), opnieuw geïnstalleerd via de Play Store en opnieuw geinitialiseerd.

Het leek te werken, PMS en de instelling van PMS was weer terug te zien in Plex. PMS data heb ik denk ik per ongeluk verwijderd want bij het willen opnieuw instellen van PMS kwam ik er achter dat mijn library was vernietigd :X :D Ik kreeg de optie om een default library aan te maken en dit heb ik ook gedaan, nadien heb ik de stoage willen wijzigen alleen dat functioneerde niet.

Ik heb mij na het aanmelden bij Nvidia voor de hotfix deze ontvangen en geinstalleerd, na de hotfix kon ik wel kiezen voor de externe storage.

Nou ja, dik balen maar goed, laatste optie was toch 'opnieuw beginnen' dus dat ook maar gedaan. Het lijkt weer te functioneren doordat ik een nieuwe 'server' heb aangemaakt, deze ingesteld via chrome/app.plex.tv en een library toegevoegd.

Nogmaals bedankt voor het meedenken :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door EN-IS op 17 januari 2022 09:31]

Reageer
0FLA NL
@EN-IS17 januari 2022 19:20
Geen probleem. Vreemd dat het bij mij wel uiteindelijk goed ging, ook het verplaatsen van de storage location. Ik uncheck wel altijd de standaard library optie bij het installeren. Nadat ik die storage location heb aangepast configureer ik pas waar mijn media files staan.
Reageer
+1FLA NL
@Zaagmans13 januari 2022 09:59
Als je via de NVIDIA Shield met je NAS verbonden bent en via Settings->Apps je Plex Server de machtiging geeft voor Media/Storage (Altijd), dan gaat het wel goed. Hetzelfde geldt voor Kodi. Op de 1 of andere manier waren die machtigingen verdwenen.
Reageer
+2Cablekevin
13 januari 2022 10:20
Let op Homeassistant users, deze update breekt sommige integraties. https://www.reddit.com/r/...going_live_today_updates/
Reageer
+1koen_88
13 januari 2022 09:07
Software ondersteuning is idd prima. Maar hardware ondersteuning m.b.t. de controller en afstandsbediening is niet aanwezig. Terwijl m.n. de controller na verloop van tijd gaat ghosten. En goedkoop issie ook niet als je deze wilt vervangen.
Reageer
+1Bart_Smith
@koen_8813 januari 2022 09:54
Je kan bij Aliexpress AB's kopen die lijken op de ShieldTV controllers.
Wel even opletten:
Er zijn twee versies, een blutooth en een met zijn eigen ontvanger (USB).
Neem die met zijn eigen ontvanger, de blutooth versie verliest zijn connectie na een sleep en moet je hem weer verwideren en toevoegen, waar je de originele AB voor nodig hebt.

Een goedkope is DEZE bijvoorbeeld. (10 Euro )
Reageer
+2niq
@Bart_Smith13 januari 2022 11:40
Het verliezen van Bluetooth connectie is op te lossen in de settings:
"Settings - Security & Restrictions - Bluetooth LE Privacy > turn it off and reboot"
Reageer
+1Geim
@Bart_Smith13 januari 2022 10:38
Top, dank je. Even kijken of ik er eentje kan vinden met numerieke toetsen.
Reageer
+1CaDje
@koen_8813 januari 2022 09:11
Je kunt toch ook gewoon een andere controller koppelen, ps4/5 of xbox?
Reageer
+1koen_88
@CaDje13 januari 2022 09:14
Dat klopt. En zou ik ook zeker aanraden. Maar verandert niets aan de kwaliteit/ondersteuning van hun (rand)apparatuur.
Reageer
+1jozuf
@koen_8813 januari 2022 18:50
Op de shield 2017 werkt dat wel maar het Bluetooth bereik is zo belabberd dat ik de bank niet eens red met stabiele verbinding.
Dus iig op de 2017 variant geen aanrader.

De originele remote/controller werkt wel prima. Geen idee of die bluetooth gebruikt en waarom het met die wel gewoon goed werkt (ik verwacht eigenlijk dat die op een soort wifi achtige manier werken maar Dat weet ik niet zeker)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jozuf op 13 januari 2022 18:52]

Reageer
+1atillicious
@CaDje13 januari 2022 09:14
Wat als ie er niet een heeft? Is toch wel een extra investering die niet zou hoeven als het gefixed zou worden.
Reageer
+1mastair
@koen_8813 januari 2022 12:32
Mijn afstandbediening was met 3 jaar ook kapot. Te vaak gevallen. Wilde een nieuwe maar was niet te krijgen. Weet niet hoe dat nu is.

Contact opgenomen met Nvidia support. Met een week had ik een nieuwe. Gratis en voor niets.
Reageer
+1mr.DJ95
13 januari 2022 08:38
Ik ben van mening dat veel bedrijven nog wat kunnen leren van de support die de Shield productlijn nog krijgt van Nvidia. Dan moeten we wel even de reclames vergieten die er een paar updates geleden aan toegevoegd werken.

Zie: nieuws: Shield TV's in Nederland tonen nu ook reclame streamingdiensten op ho....

Persoonlijk zat ik zelf het meeste te wachten op deze fix: Resolves audio dropout issue when “HDMI comfort noise” is enabled

Als audio-nerd ben ik vooral benieuwd of ik onderstaande aanpassingen ga merken.

Reduced overall latency for Dolby Digital Plus audio path
Adds option to match audio content resolution. Enable when playing High Resolution Audio on SHIELD.
Adds support for DTS-HD HRA audio streams
Adds AV sync support for encoded audio (Dolby, DTS, etc)
Reageer
+1Arunia
@mr.DJ9513 januari 2022 08:50
De reclames kwamen toch niet bij Nvidia vandaan? Voor zover is dat een update geweest van Google zelf.
Ik baal er ook van en heb het homescreen terug gezet naar de vorige versie, maar dat lost ook niet alles op. Andere launcher wordt jammer genoeg in tegenstelling tot de telefoons en wellicht tablets ook niet als standaard ingesteld waardoor je na opstarten even moet wachten voor de launcher opgestart is.

Blijft allemaal behelpen voor iets waar je grof voor betaald, maar Nvidia zou hier wel ballen voor moeten hebben om dit tegen te gaan, maar goed, die zullen wellicht ook korting krijgen om Android te gebruiken? Geen idee verder.

Ik ga wel zien wat er gebeurd na deze update. :+
Reageer
+2The Zep Man

@Arunia13 januari 2022 09:13
De reclames kwamen toch niet bij Nvidia vandaan? Voor zover is dat een update geweest van Google zelf.
Klopt. Nvidia heeft hier waarschijnlijk ook weinig over te zeggen, als zij Google's software mee willen leveren.
Ik baal er ook van en heb het homescreen terug gezet naar de vorige versie, maar dat lost ook niet alles op.
Vooral omdat de oude versie in nieuwere firmware versies waarschijnlijk niet meer beschikbaar is.
Andere launcher wordt jammer genoeg in tegenstelling tot de telefoons en wellicht tablets ook niet als standaard ingesteld waardoor je na opstarten even moet wachten voor de launcher opgestart is.
Dat kan wel, is mijn ervaring. Maar je zal met ADB aan de slag moeten gaan.
adb connect <host>:5555
adb shell pm disable-user --user 0 com.google.android.tvlauncher
Daarna de alternatieve launcher opstarten en de Shield TV herstarten.

Om Google's launcher weer standaard te maken:
adb shell pm enable com.google.android.tvlauncher

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 13 januari 2022 10:14]

Reageer
+1Globber
@The Zep Man13 januari 2022 09:57
Klopt. Nvidia heeft hier waarschijnlijk ook weinig over te zeggen, als zij Google's software mee willen leveren.
Ik denk dat je Nvidia daar wel erg makkelijk een pass geeft, zeker gezien de reputatie van het bedrijf. Grote kans dat Nvidia prima op de hoogte was van het feit dat dit werd toegevoegd en daar gewoon volledig mee is ingestemd toen ze de Shield uitbrachten. Nvidia is een gigantisch bedrijf en doen alsof ze 'maar moesten' is denk ik echt te veel credits geven aan een bedrijf wat keer op keer laat zien goede spullen te leveren, maar helemaal niks te geven om de consument.
Reageer
+1The Zep Man

@Globber13 januari 2022 10:03
Ik denk dat je Nvidia daar wel erg makkelijk een pass geeft, zeker gezien de reputatie van het bedrijf. Grote kans dat Nvidia prima op de hoogte was van het feit dat dit werd toegevoegd en daar gewoon volledig mee is ingestemd toen ze de Shield uitbrachten.
De Shield TV werd in 2015 uitgebracht. De nieuwe interface werd in 2021 uitgerold. Ik denk niet dat ze in 2015 al de plannen van zes jaar later wisten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 13 januari 2022 11:06]

Reageer
+1RaJitsu
@Globber13 januari 2022 11:51
Het is gewoon standaard Android TV. Ook telefoonfabrikanten stemmen af met Google hoe ze precies Android gaan veranderen en daar worden dus gesprekken over gevoerd. Als Nvidia aangegeven heeft dat ze standaard Android TV gaan gebruiken, kunnen ze waarschijnlijk niet zomaar even besluiten een andere launcher toe te passen. Sowieso kun je je afvragen in hoeverre ze überhaupt de infrastructuur hebben om een eigen GUI te maken, maar de deal met Google zal de grootste drempel zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RaJitsu op 13 januari 2022 11:53]

Reageer
+1Bart_Smith
@The Zep Man13 januari 2022 09:40
Dank je wel voor de ADB commando's.
Het is zo irritant dat ik reclame krijg van de streaming services die ik nooit ga gebruiken ( Disney, Google Movies )
Nu moeten ze alleen nog de mogelijkheid geven om de voor installed apps te verweideren zoals, Hulu, ITV, iBBC, Plex server en Plex Client om meer geheugen vrij te geven.
Dit zijn services die we hier niet eens kunnen gebruiken ( Legaal ) Plex gebruik ik niet.

Rooten heeft nare gevolgen bij updates, Bricken van het apparaat.
Juiste volgorde om "veilig" te upgraden is:
- Account aanmaken bij NVidia als ontwikkelaar.
- Laatste Firmware downloaden van de site.
- Deze met ADB installeren op een unrooted ShieldTV.
- Update met nieuwe firmware.
- Daarna kan je de OTA update uitvoeren, De laatste uitdate staat er meestal niet op de site.
- Wachten op een TWRP voor de update versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bart_Smith op 13 januari 2022 09:41]

Reageer
+1The Zep Man

@Bart_Smith13 januari 2022 10:02
Nu moeten ze alleen nog de mogelijkheid geven om de voor installed apps te verweideren zoals, Hulu, ITV, iBBC, Plex server en Plex Client om meer geheugen vrij te geven.
Data verwijderen en uitschakelen ('disable') is het beste dat je kan doen. Volgens mij gebruiken deze applicaties niet eens zo heel erg veel ruimte. De meeste ruimte gaat meer zitten in bijvoorbeeld een verkeerd geconfigureerde Kodi (standaardconfiguratie).
Rooten heeft nare gevolgen bij updates, Bricken van het apparaat.
Rooten is geen optie als je hogere resoluties dan SD wilt zien. Je verliest met rooten namelijk Widevine L1 certificering.
Reageer
+1EnigmaNL
@The Zep Man13 januari 2022 09:50
NVIDIA zou gewoon hun eigen launcher kunnen maken als ze willen. Kost geld en moeite maar het zou kunnen. De reclame komt dus technisch gezien niet bij hun vandaan maar het is wel een gevolg van hun keuzes.
Reageer
+1The Zep Man

@EnigmaNL13 januari 2022 10:02
NVIDIA zou gewoon hun eigen launcher kunnen maken als ze willen.
Ik vermoed dat dit volgens Google's voorwaarden voor het gebruik van Android TV in combinatie met Google's diensten niet mag.
Reageer
+1Arunia
@The Zep Man13 januari 2022 09:31
Oh wow, dan ga ik daar binnenkort eens mee aan de slag. Heb wel vaker wat met adb gedaan, dus dat moet wel goed komen. Top uitleg ook, dank je wel.
Reageer
+1Jorvs
@The Zep Man13 januari 2022 09:44
Ik was heel blij met m'n Shield totdat die reclame GUI kwam, dat vond ik echt niet kunnen op een device van deze prijs. Van een chromecast van 50 tientjes verwacht ik zo iets maar dit is echt not done naar mijn idee. Mijn zoontje ziet allemaal reclames van Disney+ en Prime waar we geen lid van zijn, hij klikt er ook op. Probeer dat maar eens uit te leggen aan een kind.

Heb zelf deze guide gevolgd voor een andere launcher, geen ADB nodig en kan allemaal via de remote. Je kan de debug mode na installatie weer uitzetten als het goed is.
https://www.reddit.com/r/..._launcher_shield_tv_with/

Let wel even op dat je waarschijnlijk een launcher vertrouwd van iemand op het internet, ik laat even aan jezelf of je dat een goed idee vindt.
Reageer
0XephireUK
@Jorvs13 januari 2022 11:30
50 tientjes
Dat is duur voor een chromecast 8)7
Reageer
0Jorvs
@XephireUK14 januari 2022 11:44
Whoops, 50 euro's of 5 tientjes natuurlijk :+
Reageer
+1Hulleman
@mr.DJ9513 januari 2022 08:40
Zeker! Mijn shield wordt straks al 5 jaar ondersteund en hij is nog zo snel als op het moment dat ik hem voor het eerste aansloot. Baal nog wel steeds dat nvidia geen Dolby Vision ondersteuning heeft toegevoegd aan de oudere modellen.
Reageer
+13raser
@mr.DJ9513 januari 2022 10:24
Ik ben van mening dat veel bedrijven nog wat kunnen leren van de support die de Shield productlijn nog krijgt van Nvidia.
Helemaal mee eens, hoewel er wel een kanttekening is. De Shield gebruikt vrijwel dezelfde hardware op alle devices sinds 2015. Een update voor het laatste device is daardoor vrijwel hetzelfde als een update voor het eerste device.
Reageer
+1BlaBla1973
13 januari 2022 09:38
Gisterenavond ook mijn shield 2019 geüpdate. Ik heb geen reclame gezien, dus alles wordt netjes afgevangen door mijn Pihole. :)
Reageer
+1denonman1
@BlaBla197313 januari 2022 12:54
Das erg bijzonder, want die draai ik ook, maar ik heb wel degelijk de nieuwe launcher met ads
Reageer
+1BlaBla1973
@denonman113 januari 2022 13:12
Ik heb ook een hele grote blocklist... Met oa androidtvwatsonfe-pa.googleapis.com
Reageer
+1StefZ
13 januari 2022 08:50
Onlangs overstag gegaan omdat m'n LGC8 Plex geen 4K + HD Audio naar m'n receiver kon sturen. Ben zeer content met de Shield. Ook de tip van een mede tweaker dat je de shield, omdat 'ie best klein is, gewoon mee kan nemen op vakantie en dan heb je dus altijd je eigen supersnelle mediacenter bij je.

Wat ik nog wel mis is het dataverbruik kunnen inzien op de Shield.
Reageer
+1t-force
@StefZ13 januari 2022 09:27
Ook ik neem de Shield inderdaad altijd mee. En ook een router die een VPN naar thuis maakt.
Ideaal om NL TV te kunnen zien en ook onze films bij de hand.
Reageer
0denonman1
@StefZ13 januari 2022 09:03
Als je op vakantie gaat om films en series te gaan zitten kijken, dan kan je net zo goed thuisblijven;-)

Maar voor de Kids zoet te houden als het regent een goeie tip idd!
Reageer
+1Goku33
13 januari 2022 09:39
Iemand een idee wat "Adds option to match audio content resolution. Enable when playing High Resolution Audio on SHIELD." precies inhoudt? De vorige versie stuurde TrueHD etc. toch ook al gewoon 1op1 via HDMI naar de receiver om daar te decoden? Wat voegt deze optie dan toe?
Reageer
+1copperminekd
@Goku3313 januari 2022 09:54
High resolution audio is een pure audio codec, heeft an zich niets te maken met bvb TrueHD. Gaat er dus over gaan dat een streaming service die HD audio aanbied rechtstreeks gepassed kan worden naar je receiver zonder interne transcoding. (Tidal, Amazon Music HD en Apple Music hebben een HD audio optie)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-resolution_audio

(Ik hoop stiekem dat dit komt omdat Spotify binnenkort HD audio gaat aanbieden)
Reageer
+1Macron
13 januari 2022 10:13
Ik heb 'm geprobeerd na alle lovende reviews. Na drie dagen weer terug gestuurd omdat ik het niet kon worden met de afstandsbediening. Zitten voor mij veel te weinig knoppen op.

Onlangs een Nokia Streaming Box 8000 gekocht voor de helft van de prijs en ik ben er super tevreden mee. Afgezien van het feit dat op een willekeurig moment het tv-scherm flitst en het geluid 5 seconden weg valt. Op mijn pc-monitor doet hij dat niet. Misschien dat hij ruzie heeft met mijn 10 jaar oude tv?

Overigens komt hier ook die reclame in de launcher. Is uit te zetten door te koppelen aan een google-account (helaas) en dan in de Play Store automatische updates uit te zetten. Een alternatieve launcher is beter maar ik heb nog er geen een gevonden waar ik tevreden over was.
Reageer
+1Ike.
@Macron13 januari 2022 12:02
De shield is gewoon te bedienen met de afstandbediening van je TV.
Reageer
+1yassiro
13 januari 2022 08:39
DIt is toch wel de beste Android tv box/ mediaspeler die op de markt beschikbaar is. Goede hardware en lange ondersteuning.
Reageer
+1DutchMuffin
13 januari 2022 08:46
Ik heb nu wel problemen met mijn soundbar via CEC. Geluid gaat met 2 punten omhoog/omlaag via de Shield afstandsbediening. Maar voor de rest weer een prima ervaring :)
Reageer
0JeanLeBlanc17
@DutchMuffin15 januari 2022 01:20
had ik ook, als ik het op IR zet in settings ipv CEC werkt het wel naar behoren
Reageer
0DutchMuffin
@JeanLeBlanc1715 januari 2022 09:34
Yes dit werkt. Dank je wel! Wat ook schijnt te werken is onder volume control "change IR setup" weer door te lopen.
Reageer
1 2 3


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

