Versie 2024.12.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Holidays are coming, and it is time for the last release of the year! 2024 has been a crazy year for Home Assistant. Not just in terms of features like drag-and-drop dashboards, organization capabilities like labels, and the countless improvements to our voice efforts. But also the founding of the Open Home Foundation, and even more in the growth of our lovely community as we’ve risen up to become the #1 open source project on GitHub!

However, the year ain’t over yet! This month, we want to learn about all your “What the heck?!” moments with Home Assistant. Tell us about any little annoyances, bugs, ideas, or suggestions. You can read all about it in the WTH announcement blog, or join the conversation on our WTH forums! Honestly, the biggest announcement of the year has yet to come though… I’m pretty sure it is voice hardware related. So make sure you aren’t missing the live stream on 19 December! You will not be disappointed!

Before you check out everything in this release, I just want to close this year with a big thank you to every single person in our community, which includes you! Thank you for using Home Assistant! Happy holidays! And for the last time in 2024: Enjoy the release!