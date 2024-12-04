Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.12.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.12.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.12: Scene you in 2025!

Holidays are coming, and it is time for the last release of the year! 2024 has been a crazy year for Home Assistant. Not just in terms of features like drag-and-drop dashboards, organization capabilities like labels, and the countless improvements to our voice efforts. But also the founding of the Open Home Foundation, and even more in the growth of our lovely community as we’ve risen up to become the #1 open source project on GitHub!

However, the year ain’t over yet! This month, we want to learn about all your “What the heck?!” moments with Home Assistant. Tell us about any little annoyances, bugs, ideas, or suggestions. You can read all about it in the WTH announcement blog, or join the conversation on our WTH forums! Honestly, the biggest announcement of the year has yet to come though… I’m pretty sure it is voice hardware related. So make sure you aren’t missing the live stream on 19 December! You will not be disappointed!

Before you check out everything in this release, I just want to close this year with a big thank you to every single person in our community, which includes you! Thank you for using Home Assistant! Happy holidays! And for the last time in 2024: Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant Core

Audiowaste 4 december 2024 22:35
Voor iedereen die ui_lovelace_minimalist gebruikt, het is verstandig om nog even te wachten met updaten. Deze werkt na de update namelijk niet meer, zie ook: https://github.com/UI-Lovelace-Minimalist/UI/issues/1553
svvner @Audiowaste5 december 2024 10:11
ik heb deze op kunnen lossen door deze comment :

I just edited
custom_components/ui_lovelace_minimalist/manifest.json
and removed the aiofiles==0.8.0 line, rebooted Home Assistant, and it works again.
Mitssz @svvner5 december 2024 14:16
Je kan evenuteel ook de "==" veranderen in ">=" werkt ook.
Audiowaste @Mitssz7 december 2024 17:41
En anders kun je 0.8.0 ook altijd nog veranderen in 24.1.0, dan werkt alles ook weer.
tjanssen 4 december 2024 22:13
Ik zou willen dat ze eens iets met user rights gaan doen. Het is toch te zot voor woorden dat iedere user gewoon in de historie van alles kan kijken.
lenwar @tjanssen4 december 2024 22:36
Dat staat als het goed is wel vooraan op de roadmap.
Ik zou het zelf al fijn vinden dat m’n kinderen alleen in de dashboards kunnen smurfen en dan zelfs maar beperkte zaken kunnen beïnvloeden.

Edit: Autocorrupt

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 4 december 2024 22:46]

jrutgers @lenwar4 december 2024 23:11
kan je dat niet doen met kiosk mode of met browser mod de balken verwijderen? (kan per browser scherm en user)
lenwar @jrutgers5 december 2024 08:46
Dat kan, maar dat is echt een cosmetische “oplossing”. En dat kan dan hooguit de toegang tot de instellingen en zo beperken, niet de rechten op bepaalde componenten. Je kunt er omheen werken in een browser, maar het is inderdaad beter dan niets.
Wat er ook van lastig is, is dat ze dan ook gelijk niet bij de app-instellingen kunnen. Dus mocht de cache gewist moeten worden, dan is dat gedoe.

Het zou bijvoorbeeld gewoon fijn zijn als de kinderen straks wel sommige lampen kunnen manipuleren, maar niet zaken als alarm/verwarming/helpers/enz.

Als ik dat met de Kiosk-oplossing wil doen, moet ik effectief meerdere dashboards maken, die ‘net niet’ hetzelfde zijn. Het verbergen voor de kinderen is niet altijd praktisch. Zo mogen wel ‘zien’ hoe warm het is, maar er niet mee kunnen spelen, enz.

Maar goed. De mensen achter HA zijn er als het goed is mee bezig, dus gewoon even afwachten. Ik zou het wel fijn vinden in elk geval.
Animal @lenwar5 december 2024 13:41
Is een goede tussenoplossing om een speciaal dashboard te maken en die toe te wijzen aan de user?
lenwar @Animal5 december 2024 13:53
Wat ik al schreef. Meerdere dashboards is puur cosmetisch, en vrij lastig om te doen. (als in dat je dan alles meerdere keren moet bijhouden.)
Ga naar een browser, plak er ?disable_km achteraan en je hebt alles weer.

Mijn 'tussenoplossing' is dat ik afspraken heb met m'n kinderen dat ze er met de tengels vanaf moeten blijven. ;)
tjanssen @jrutgers5 december 2024 08:32
Ja, en dit doe ik nu ook. Tot er door een update weer iets omvalt, en het alsnog zichtbaar wordt. Alhoewel ik moet zeggen dat dit inmiddels al eventjes geleden is....
TheFes
@lenwar5 december 2024 11:53
Ik zie er niets van op de Roadmap staan hoor?
Het is nu in de month of the WTH op het community forum wel weer een hot topic.
ballo50 @TheFes5 december 2024 13:08
Ik denk dat het hieronder valt:
Dashboards:
Next priority: Improve privacy in user, guest, and public access
The inability to fine-tune access to Home Assistant by guests or other members of the family has been a pain point requested by many of our users. We want to investigate ways to mitigate this while improving the privacy of the household. Our research on what privacy means to users will hopefully bring more clarity to this before we start working on it.
TheFes
@ballo505 december 2024 14:11
@lenwar @ballo50
Jullie hebben helemaal gelijk, het staat er wel op. Maar gezien de vraagtekens is het nog weinig concreet. In ieder geval geen top-prioriteit dus.
lenwar @TheFes5 december 2024 13:30
Wat @ballo50 schreef dus.
Ik had het ook nog ergens anders, meer expliciet gezien dat ze hier mee aan de slag willen, maar ik kan het nu even niet vinden.
WoutervOorschot @tjanssen5 december 2024 02:02
Het is toch geen persoonlijke geschiedenis? Je houdt bovenal status van sensoren in je huis bij, dat kunnen bewoners van het huis dan zien.
RiDo78 @WoutervOorschot5 december 2024 08:00
Oh dat ligt helemaal aan de soort sensoren die je gebruikt. In mijn geval kan ik per ruimte zien wanneer er beweging is geweest, hebben alle grote gebruikers een energiemeter en ik kan het totale waterverbruik in huis zien.

In theorie kan ik zien dat er iemand ‘s nachts uit bed is geweest om naar de wc te gaan. Wie het was en of die persoon de linker (6L) of rechter (3L) knop heeft gebruikt om door te spoelen. Zeker als de wasmachine en vaatwasser op dat moment uit staan.

Dus ja, met home automation is het privacy aspect zeker iets om goed bij stil te staan en om in je huishouden te bespreken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RiDo78 op 5 december 2024 08:01]

ArnoldSmit @RiDo785 december 2024 08:12
Alleen jij en je gezin hebben toch toegang tot HA, ik zie het probleem echt totaal niet.
Je moet een account hebben om in te loggen, dus snap je verhaal niet.
lenwar @ArnoldSmit5 december 2024 08:51
Binnen een gezin heb je ook privacy.

Buiten dat kan het prima praktisch zijn als je een vaste oppas hebt, dat die ook toegang heeft, maar dan beperkt.
Zak @ArnoldSmit5 december 2024 09:30
Klopt voor 95% van de gebruikers. Wij hebben een Airbnb aan huis en uiteraard gebruiken we HA ook daar om bepaalde zaken aan/uit te zetten en te monitoren. Op het moment is het vooral op basis van de Airbnb calender de verwarming en boiler op een bepaalde temperatuur houden de buitenverlichting sturen.

Als ik echter een gebruiker zou kunnen maken die alleen toegang heeft tot een bepaald dashboard dan zou er een tablet aan de muur komen daar zodat gasten met een paar eenvoudige knoppen zelf ook zaken kunnen regelen.
ballo50 @Zak5 december 2024 13:13
Dit kan al, alleen wat gecompliceerd.

Maak een nieuw dashboard met alleen de AirBnB knoppen en maak dat het default dashboard.
Zet de andere dashboards op admin only en hang een tablet met kiosk mode op. Log op de tablet in met een niet-admin account en deze krijgt alleen het default dashboard te zien...
RiDo78 @ArnoldSmit5 december 2024 10:16
Oh voor mij en mijn gezin is dit geen probleem. Home Automation is hier vooral een (ietwat uit de hand gelopen) hobby. Mijn vrouwtje en ik hebben afspraken gemaakt over wat we wel en niet doen met Home Assistant én dat HA bij een conflict tussen ons zal worden uitgeschakeld. De kids zijn nog te jong om er besef van te hebben en voor hun is het vooral gemakkelijk dat Havid de 'Abouter de lichten achter hun kont uit doen als ze dat zelf weer eens vergeten zijn.

MAAR, dat wij zo goed met elkaar op kunnen schieten wil nog niet zeggen dat dat voor iedereen geldt. Je kunt zelf vast genoeg mensen opnoemen die niet zo gelukkig in hun relatie zitten. Je zult ook vast wel de nieuwsberichten of verhalen van mensen hebben meegekregen dat de partner nogal een control-freak bleek te zijn. En je moet wel onder een enorme steen hebben geleefd als je niet weet dat veel mensen (gedwongen) met hun (inmiddels ex-)partner vast zitten in hetzelfde huis omdat ze geen andere keuze/mogelijkheid hebben.

Het is dus niet zo moeilijk om te bedenken dat de mogelijkheden van HA misbruikt kunnen worden om gezinsleden te volgen en het leven zuur te maken.

Kijk, mijn vrouwtje heeft in haar omgeving iemand verloren in een ernstig verkeersongeval en wil daarom graag weten wanneer ik op mijn werk aankom en wanneer ik daar vertrek. Voor haar geruststelling gebruik ik de geo-locatie functie van HA om geautomatiseerd een bericht naar haar te sturen zodra ik binnen of buiten een bepaalde straal van mijn werk kom. Maar die functie kan ik net zo gemakkelijk misbruiken door een locatie aan te maken rondom het huis van haar ex en HA zo in te stellen dat die mij alarmeert als ze bijvoorbeeld bij haar ex op bezoek gaat.

Maar ook zonder geolocatie kun je veel over iemand te weten komen wanneer die persoon thuis is. Dus als mijn vrouwtje een thuiswerkdag heeft, kan ik heel simpel:
- zien wanneer ze in welke ruimte is geweest
- zien wanneer ze bepaalde ramen of deuren heeft geopend en gesloten
- zien wanneer ze de was aan het doen is of de vaatwasser op zet
- zien wanneer ze de TV op zet en wat ze kijkt (in elk geval welke app er actief is)
- zien wanneer ze een van de thermostaten bediend
Natuurlijk, als ik thuis ben dan krijg ik de meeste van die dingen ook wel mee. Maar als je weet dat er iemand thuis is dan hou je daar bewust of onbewust toch rekening mee. Je weet dat alles wat je doet gehoord of gezien wordt. Dat is heel wat anders dan dat je je thuis onbespied waant terwijl een HA tóch al jouw stappen in de gaten houdt en dat tot in detail voor twee maanden lang op slaat. Daarnaast is het goed mogelijk dat uit die bak met gegevens foute conclusies worden getrokken.

Stel, je houdt je partner via HA in de gaten en merkt de volgende gebeurtenissen op:
- Voorbel gaat
- Beweging in de hal en de voordeur opent en sluit.
- Beweging op de overloop en in de slaapkamer
- Beweging in de slaapkamer houdt een half uurtje aan
- Weer beweging op de overloop en daarna in de hal
- Even later opent en sluit de voordeur en is er even geen beweging
- Een uurtje later opent en sluit de voordeur weer en is er beweging in de woonkamer
- Vanaf dan is alles weer 'normaal'

Wat zou hier gebeurd kunnen zijn? Had je partner een afspraakje met iemand en zijn ze even stevig van bil gegaan in jullie bed? Of heeft je partner een doos van kleding ontvangen met kleding, heeft ze die in de slaapkamer gepast en is daarna de doos retour gaan sturen? Poeh, had je bijna je partner van overspel beschuldigd terwijl ze alleen maar sexy lingerie heeft besteld om jouw te verrassen.

Dus hoe je het ook went of keert, Home Automation is gewoon een inbreuk op de privacy van jouw en je gezin. Vandaar dat het geen overbodige luxe is om daar een rechtenstructuur in aan te brengen. Wie mag wat zien en wanneer? En al helemaal als het gaat om device-tracking/geolocation. Maar aan de andere kant is het ook wel zo dat iedereen met een account op dit moment alles kan zien wat er gemeten wordt en welke alerts er zijn ingesteld. Je kunt dus zien dat je in de gaten gehouden wordt. Al is het helaas wel zo dat bepaalde dashboards niet aan jouw getoond kunnen worden als je geen admin-user bent. Dus dat dashboard waar met een kaart inzichtelijk wordt gemaakt waar je de afgelopen dag(en) geweest bent, kan prima voor jouw verborgen zijn.
SED @RiDo785 december 2024 13:08
Een rechtenstructuur die door jou beheerd wordt is dus absoluut geen " oplossing " voor de " problemen " die je schetst.
RiDo78 @SED5 december 2024 13:36
Nee een klassieke rechtenstructuur niet. Maar je kunt wel beperken wat anderen van jouw als persoon kunnen zien. En dat kun je al beperkt instellen in de app.
SED @RiDo785 december 2024 21:59
Maar nogmaals, als jij de beheerder vent heb je toegang tot alle info. Dus je vrouw of kibderen zijn net zo " onveilig" als nu.
Los overigens vqn het gegeven dat ook ik een rechtenstructuur prettig zou vinden. Maar niet op gasis van jouw argumentatie.
RiDo78 @SED6 december 2024 09:12
Maar nogmaals, als jij de beheerder vent heb je toegang tot alle info. Dus je vrouw of kibderen zijn net zo " onveilig" als nu.
Los overigens vqn het gegeven dat ook ik een rechtenstructuur prettig zou vinden. Maar niet op gasis van jouw argumentatie.
Dat ben ik absoluut niet met je eens. Het traditionele model waarbij de beheerder alle macht heeft over het platform en alles wat er op draait is langzaam aan het kantelen doordat er meer en meer een scheiding gemaakt wordt tussen het platform, de software en de data.

Vroeger kon je als Windows beheerder probleemloos in alle user-directories, tegenwoordig moet je je daar toegang toe verschaffen. In exchange is het al langer het geval dat een Exchange administrator niet zomaar in alle mailboxen kan struinen. En die trend zie je meer en meer. De data van een gebruiker is tegenwoordig meer en meer echt van die gebruiker en als beheerder heb je daar niets in te zoeken.

En zoals ik al zei, in de app van HA kun je al beperkt zaken instellen. Ga op je mobiel naar Settings -> Companion App en je kunt zaken als lokatie-instellingen en sensoren instellen waarmee je een beetje kunt beperken welke data er naar HA gestuurd wordt en hoe vaak. Ik zou graag zien je als gebruiker in HA die data zelf actief moet delen. Daarmee kun je de gebruikers ook bewust maken van de mogelijkheden die HA heeft om je te volgen.

Daarmee los je inderdaad niet op dat andere gebruikers alsnog kunnen zien dat er "iemand" in de slaapkamer is geweest. Om dat op te lossen zou je moeten bijhouden welke gebruikers er op welk moment thuis zijn en dat de logging stopt als er minder dan X maar meer dan 0 gebruikers thuis zijn en dat de gebruiker(s) die thuis zijn een melding ontvangen dat een andere gebruiker (die niet thuis is) bepaalde sensoren wil bekijken. Maar dat is wel heel erg met de botte bijl hakken. Daar een compromis in vinden, dat is lastig.
SED @RiDo787 december 2024 14:04
Ha zal vrijwel altijd geïnstalleerd worden door de techneut in huis.
Die kan en zal bepalen hoe de rechten verdeeld worden.
tjanssen @ArnoldSmit5 december 2024 08:38
Dat dit jouw standpunt is wil natuurlijk niet zeggen dat dit voor iedereen zo is. Maar jouw standpunt is volgens mij ook precies het standpunt van de lead devs van HA .

Het staat inderdaad al een tijdje op de roadmap, maar niet heel hoog zullen we maar zeggen.
ArnoldSmit @tjanssen5 december 2024 11:46
Mijn standpunt is denk ik wel helder.
Toch m.b.t. de lead devs van HA, als er meerdere verzoeken zijn om deze functionaliteit.
Zou het denk ik goed zijn van hun kant door daar invulling aan te gegeven door een aantal opties instelbaar te maken.
Per entiteit aan te kunnen geven:
- Volledige rechten, naam wijzigen, in en uitschakelen van de beschikbaarheid etc etc(Admin)
- Bedienen, aan en uitzetten
- Read only, je ziet alleen de status
- history, zou deze optie apart houden (Admin)

[Reactie gewijzigd door ArnoldSmit op 5 december 2024 11:47]

bytemaster460 @tjanssen4 december 2024 22:40
Het is vanuit de basis nooit bedoeld geweest om zaken voor gebruikers af te schermen. Het was een automatisering voor het huishouden waarbij vertrouwelijkheid geen rol speelde. Inmiddels is het uitgegroeid tot een breed inzetbare applicatie waar inderdaad meer met user rights gedaan zou kunnen worden.
Je kunt natuurlijk wel bepaalde zaken afschermen door ze enkel voor een admin toegankelijk te maken.
pumpidumpi @bytemaster4605 december 2024 08:18
Vertrouwen of niet, kids kunnen heel 'grappig' zijn als ze alle knopjes kunnen bedienen via een tablet oid. En op een of andere manier blijft dat 'leuk'. Geen frustraties verder hoor :D

Je kunt wel dashboards aan of uitzetten per user, dat is voor dit soort cases prima. Maar dan moet er weer niet zo'n handig zoekveld bovenin komen....
jpfx @pumpidumpi5 december 2024 08:54
Dat kan je ook zien als een leermoment voor die kids, dat ze niet alles wat ze kunnen ook mogen :) . Natuurlijk wel boter na de vis want grappig zijn ze al geweest :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jpfx op 5 december 2024 09:27]

Dennisb1 @tjanssen5 december 2024 11:57
Ja dit snap ik ook niet, ik heb 1 dashboard waar ik alles mooi in heb zitten, de rest van de dingen moeten anderen niet eens bij zouden kunnen.
WoBBeL 4 december 2024 20:41
Deze release brengt ook een fix uit voor Spotify (https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/131737) waar al veel meldingen over zijn geweest.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WoBBeL op 4 december 2024 20:43]

Joostlek @WoBBeL4 december 2024 21:10
Ja dat was mooi, kom je net terug van een conferentie in Polen, zit je brak in de bus, krijg je ineens een boel issues omdat Spotify spontaan de stekker uit APIs trekt waar je net een leuke feature mee hebt gebouwd.

Maar goed, het zou nu weer opgelost moeten zijn en weer werken :)
WoBBeL @Joostlek4 december 2024 21:11
Je moet ook werk houden toch :+ fijn dat het zo snel gefixt was _/-\o_
barkeeper30 @WoBBeL5 december 2024 12:11
Ik krijg nog steeds: INVALID_CLIENT: Invalid redirect URI
MoonRaven 5 december 2024 01:41
Helaas werkt de Alexa Media Player integratie hiermee niet meer. Hopelijk binnenkort een oplossing.

Update: opgelost in 5.0.1.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MoonRaven op 5 december 2024 22:08]

TheFes
@MoonRaven5 december 2024 06:58
AMP moet helemaal herschreven worden. De code base is een rommeltje. Een paar mensen zijn daar mee bezig, maar het zal wel even duren voordat dat klaar is.
MoonRaven @TheFes5 december 2024 11:47
Hmm oke, ik gebruik het erg regelmatig (vooral mijn lokaal gegenereerde TTS en de "do you want me to do x" met een yes/no). Hopelijk zal de nieuwe hardware een oplossing zijn voor mij.
JordyEGNL 4 december 2024 21:12
De vernieuwde scène editor met een preview en live modus is echt heel welkom!

Niets is zo vervelend als alle lampen die snachts aangaan omdat je "even snel" een scène aan wilt passen
Lancer @JordyEGNL5 december 2024 07:05
Dat is niet opgelost. Je kunt een scene openen en zien welke apparaten er in zitten. Maar als je wilt aanpassen, dan wordt de scene geactiveerd.
JordyEGNL @Lancer5 december 2024 16:14
Oh ja ik zie het inderdaad, jammer dat je niet enkel een entiteit kunt aanpassen (en dan live kunt zien)
KoalaBear84 5 december 2024 07:33
Vind de release 'overzichtjes' van Everything Smart Home altijd het fijnste. In simpele jip-en-janneke uitleg wat er nieuw is.

YouTube: Everything New In Home Assistant 2024.12!
don_jorg @KoalaBear845 december 2024 11:53
Deze ondersteun ik. Hoewel ik zijn fascinatie voor het boodschappenlijstje niet begrijp :). Hij legt het prima uit en ik wacht ook altijd op zijn video aan het begin van de maand.
AJediIAm 4 december 2024 21:40
De nieuwe combinatie van local conversation agent met cloud LLM is echt geweldig.
dehulk 5 december 2024 11:32
Tado integratie werkt ook niet meer naar behoren na de update.
CAP-Team 5 december 2024 11:52
De Overkiz integratie heeft ook issues met deze release.
KoalaBear84 @CAP-Team5 december 2024 21:10
Idd, zie dat de rolluiken geen status meer hebben hierdoor. Hopelijk snel opgelost.

Deze komt er het dichtst bij in de buurt:
https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/132228

[Reactie gewijzigd door KoalaBear84 op 5 december 2024 21:39]

CAP-Team @KoalaBear847 december 2024 11:02
Schijnt iets met een SSL certificaat te zijn

