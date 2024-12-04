De ontwikkeling van Total Commander versie 11.50 nadert zijn einde en de eerste release candidate is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.50-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11.50 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General: File lists: Option to show seconds in the date/time field

File lists: Shorten date/time with "..." when the value is too long for the available space

Folder tabs: Always scroll current tab into view when resizing main window

Always load icons from .ico files directly instead of associated program

Drive list (cm_OpenDrives): Show volume labels/descriptions behind drive letters

Recycle bin (cm_OpenRecycled): Show original location of deleted files in comment view

Thumbnails view: Show thumbnails of link (.lnk file) targets instead of link files themselves, e.g. links to photos

Menu "Start": Use icon defined in em_command, but only from wcmicons.dll or .ico files, for speed reasons (virus scanners)

Configure button bar/single button or configure internal command: New button "->.ico" to extract single icon from .exe/.dll/.icl

Everything: Support network drives when getting folder sizes with option "Automatic, only with 'Everything'"

Change directory via "cd" command: Append \: to go to the parent and place cursor on directory or archive

OPENBARMENU now also works when there is no main button bar

FTP connect dialog ( Ctrl + F ): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path).

+ ): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path). New pseudo environment variables %$CLIPBOARD% and %$CLIPNAME% to access clipboard content, e.g. in button commands File operations: Internal 7zip compression via 7zip dll (included)

Wildcards to rename files when copying files with F5 : Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name

: Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name Packer about box ( Alt + Enter on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field

+ on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field Open the Photos app with new command to enable previous/next buttons

Files - Associate With: New button "Delete" sets association to "(none)"

Synchronize dirs: Time stamps can now be copied also to file system plugins and FTP servers

Delete files by Drag&Drop to button 'F8 Delete': Confirmation can now be turned off separately from copy confirmation Verify checksums: New checkbox "Only errors" to only show lines with errors and the summary

When verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size

verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size Ctrl + A now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list

+ now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list Verify checksums from clipboard: Support also SHA224 and SSH384 Search: Search for *.ext \test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus subdirectory \test1\test2\ although test1 isn't searched

Search for *.ext test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus in subdirectories containing directories test1\test2\ anywhere in the path

Standalone search started via /S=F: Extra parameter S* tells search to get the sort order from a currently running Total Commander

Plugins tab: Entries can now be sorted manually with Ctrl cursor up/down or via sort buttons List of open tabs ( Ctrl + Shift + A ): Option to show last visited tabs first, hotkey Ctrl + L

+ Shift + Enter on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it

+ on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New options " Ctrl + Tab opens as list" and "Last visited first"

+ opens as list" and "Last visited first" Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New option to jump to last opened tab with

Ctrl + Tab . Lister: Ctrl +Mouse wheel and Ctrl + + / - now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0)

+Mouse wheel and + / now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0) Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'

Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser' Internal commands: OPENBAR, OPENBAR1, OPENBAR2, OPENBARMENU: New parameter * opens default bar defined for the main bar/vertical bar

Add 4 to parameter of the following commands to not save the change to wincmd.ini: cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_SwitchFileTipWindows, cm_SwitchColorsByFileType, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_Vis* Button bar/Start menu parameters: Parameters %S, %R, %P%S and %T%R in double quotes now support prefix/suffix text for each file Multi-rename tool: Field [T4] followed by any date/time fields like [YMD] now gets EXIF date also from HEIC image files, and recording date from MP4 videos

Placeholder [T4] now also works when creating directories ( F7 ) or text files ( Shift + F4 )

) or text files ( + ) Load names from file now supports Unix line breaks New wincmd.ini options: [Configuration] OldStyleHistory=1 gets back old style history as a dropdown menu without frequently used directories

[Configuration] CopyStayOnFile=1 keeps cursor on currently active file after creating new file with Shift + F4

+ [Configuration] BriefViewWidthLimitMin=0 sets minimum column width for brief view Total Commander 11.50 beta RC1 specific:

Added: All commands starting with cm_SelectAll or cm_ClearAll now support a numeric parameter n: if not 0, select every nth file starting from the current position, e.g. cm_SelectAllFolders 2 -> every second folder from the cursor position

Button bar, em_command: Read tooltip from em_command definition if none is set for the button itself

Background transfer manager: allow to use plus button to manually add "sleep:milliseconds" to the queue

Also detect the following extensions as hash files: .SHA3-224, .SHA3-256, .SHA3-384 and .SHA3-512 (with dash instead of underscore) Fixed: Multiple internal commands with parameters didn't work from the command line, e.g. cm_GoToFirstFile 1,cm_SelectAll 2

Stopping "sleep:" operation with minus button caused an error message instead of just starting the next operation

Configure button bar/single button or configure internal command: New button "->.ico" didn't work when the icon name was surrounded by double quotes

Standalone scrollbars (e.g. to sort items in Lister plugins dialog) were not visible in Windows 11 -> draw with border (64)

Selection was lost when re-opening the quick search window while a quick filter was already applied

Going up from drive root to list of drives by double clicking on ".." no longer placed cursor on correct drive

Configuration - Options - 7-Zip packer: Updated default dictionary sizes used by new 7-Zip 24.09 to show new required RAM size, and * in dropdown combobox

Updated TC7Z.DLL, TC7Z.SFX and TC7Z64.DLL to 7-Zip 24.09

Updated TCMDLZMA.DLL and TCLZMA64.DLL to LZMA SDK 24.09

Pseudo environment variables %$CLIPNAMEQ : add quotes also when the name contains any of the characters ,;=(&^

Pseudo environment variables starting with %$CLIPNAME : also remove tabstops, not just spaces before and after the name