Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. De ontwikkelaars zijn druk bezig met de volgende mijlpaal, versie 2.1, en hebben de tweede release candidate uitgebracht. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.3.8 van php nodig en als database kan er uit MySQL 5.0.3 of PostgreSQL 8.0 of nieuwer worden gekozen. Ondersteuning voor SQLite is komen te vervallen. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

SMF 2.1 RC2 Released:

Simple Machines is pleased to announce the release of SMF 2.1 RC2. This second release candidate includes a number of bug fixes and improvements to security, stability, and performance. Notable improvements since RC1 include: A fix for a bug that prevented background tasks, including sending notifications and alerts, from completing.

Improvements to the theme templates.

Database query improvements and optimizations.

Improvements to the upgrader, including more graceful recovery if corrupted data is encountered.

Efficiency improvements to the image proxy.

Security improvements for PHP 5.x.

4-byte Unicode characters are handled correctly even on databases that do not support them.

SMF's Like button will not be hidden by ad blockers.

The obsolete Yahoo Messenger profile field has been dropped.

The default list of holidays now extends until 2030.

Sizes of uploaded files are calculated correctly.

Implements permissions system for BBCodes. (Mostly useful for custom BBCodes.)

Some bugs in the editor have been fixed.

Ampersands no longer break the post preview function.

Desktop alert counter always reports the correct number. You can read about these and many other improvements in the list of changes on GitHub.