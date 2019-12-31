Enkele dagen geleden is versie 2.0.16 van Simple Machines Forum uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is snel daarna een opvolger verschenen. Simple Machines Forum is opensource-forumsoftware. Het pakket heeft minimaal versie 5.4.0 van php nodig en als database is minimaal MySQL 4.0.18 nodig (al wordt 4.1.0 aanbevolen) of PostgreSQL 8.0. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Notable changes in 2.0.16 & 2.0.17 Support for privacy policy in addition to registration agreement

GDPR Compliance toggle in Core Features

Enabling this configures multiple settings and new features to comply with the GDPR, including: Requiring members to accept the current privacy policy in order to use the forum Asking during registration whether the new member wants to receive announcements via email Enabling token-based unsubscribe links in emails so members can unsubscribe without logging in Allowing members to download a copy of their profile information Adjusting the behaviour of a number of other features in minor ways as necessary

Enabling this configures multiple settings and new features to comply with the GDPR, including: PHP 7.2 support

Improved security hashes for the image proxy

Improved security for the login cookie

Assorted other security improvements

Various improvements for both the installer and upgrader Please see the changelog for more information.



Important notes: If you are using the GDPR Helper mod, you should follow these steps: Back up your existing privacy policy text to a file somewhere Update the GDPR Helper mod to its latest version Uninstall the GDPR Helper mod Install the SMF 2.0.16 patch Install the SMF 2.0.17 patch

All users, including the admin, will need to log in again after 2.0.16 has been installed. The admin can then proceed to install 2.0.17.