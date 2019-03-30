Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Comodo Internet Security 12.0.0.6810

Comodo Internet Security logo (75 pix) Comodo heeft versie 12 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma's uitgebracht. In de line-up zitten een firewall, een antivirusprogramma en een combinatie van de twee. Comodo is beschikbaar voor Windows Vista en hoger, en de download is geschikt voor zowel 32bit- als 64bit-edities van het besturingssysteem. Nieuw in versie 12 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de October 2018 Update van Windows 10 en zijn door het opschonen van de code en het gebruik van een nieuwe C++ standaard de prestaties van de antivirus-engine flink verbeterd. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New for CIS 2019:
  • Full Microsoft Redstone 5 Support.
  • Long path and case sensitive filenames support.
  • ELAM protection.
  • Extended Containment Rule "Created By" criteria with "Rating" attribute.
  • Extended sanbox rules with a vendor as a criteria.
  • Extended Vendor List with User rating.
  • "Heuristic Command-Line Analysis" and "Embedded Code Detection" for scanning and monitoring of auto-run entries.
  • Powershell_ise analysis support.
  • Option to automatically scan plugged-in devices.
  • Simplified installation.
  • First network zone detection is performed in background.
  • Widget is hidden by default but can be changed with an install setting available through the Options button.
  • Updated AV engine.
  • Overall performance and stability improvements.
  • WDSC integration performance and stability improvements.
Fixes:
  • Fixed extended OS boot time in some cases.
  • Fixed defect where full scan fails in some rare cases.
  • Unrecognized file does not launch in Sandbox second time after first viruscope detection.
  • Defect where 'Cmdagent.exe' consumes 40-50 % CPU constantly in some cases.
  • Rules for Website Filtering can't be added if all rules was deleted.
  • Uninstall of CIS Premium is periodically failed.
  • cmdagent.exe unexpectedly terminates in some rare cases.
  • Defect where cmdagent.exe unexpectedly terminates after install CIS with Secure Shopping on XP.
  • Sandboxed .bat scripts are displayed as cmd in active processes list.
  • Containment resetting process takes a long time in some cases.
  • Not able to play videos in Facebook inside sandboxed Opera.
  • BSOD when playing Freeridesgames games
This release has been rolled out for new users. We shall be rolling out updates for existing users over the next few weeks.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Comodo Internet Security
*Comodo Antivirus
*Comodo Firewall

Versienummer 12.0.0.6810
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Comodo
Download https://forums.comodo.com/news-announcements-feedback-cis/comodo-internet-security-2019-v12006810-ndash-released-t124007.0.html
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-03-2019 18:33
2 • submitter: EricJH

30-03-2019 • 18:33

2 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: EricJH

Bron: Comodo

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Comodo Internet Security

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
Auteur+1Drobanir
30 maart 2019 18:40
En voor de vraag komt, ik kan nog geen CIS 12 screenshot op internet vinden. Als iemand er een wil maken, graag! :-)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True