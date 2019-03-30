Comodo heeft versie 12 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma's uitgebracht. In de line-up zitten een firewall, een antivirusprogramma en een combinatie van de twee. Comodo is beschikbaar voor Windows Vista en hoger, en de download is geschikt voor zowel 32bit- als 64bit-edities van het besturingssysteem. Nieuw in versie 12 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de October 2018 Update van Windows 10 en zijn door het opschonen van de code en het gebruik van een nieuwe C++ standaard de prestaties van de antivirus-engine flink verbeterd. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

New for CIS 2019: Full Microsoft Redstone 5 Support.

Long path and case sensitive filenames support.

ELAM protection.

Extended Containment Rule "Created By" criteria with "Rating" attribute.

Extended sanbox rules with a vendor as a criteria.

Extended Vendor List with User rating.

"Heuristic Command-Line Analysis" and "Embedded Code Detection" for scanning and monitoring of auto-run entries.

Powershell_ise analysis support.

Option to automatically scan plugged-in devices.

Simplified installation.

First network zone detection is performed in background.

Widget is hidden by default but can be changed with an install setting available through the Options button.

Updated AV engine.

Overall performance and stability improvements.

WDSC integration performance and stability improvements. Fixes: Fixed extended OS boot time in some cases.

Fixed defect where full scan fails in some rare cases.

Unrecognized file does not launch in Sandbox second time after first viruscope detection.

Defect where 'Cmdagent.exe' consumes 40-50 % CPU constantly in some cases.

Rules for Website Filtering can't be added if all rules was deleted.

Uninstall of CIS Premium is periodically failed.

cmdagent.exe unexpectedly terminates in some rare cases.

Defect where cmdagent.exe unexpectedly terminates after install CIS with Secure Shopping on XP.

Sandboxed .bat scripts are displayed as cmd in active processes list.

Containment resetting process takes a long time in some cases.

Not able to play videos in Facebook inside sandboxed Opera.

BSOD when playing Freeridesgames games This release has been rolled out for new users. We shall be rolling out updates for existing users over the next few weeks.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Comodo Internet Security

Comodo Antivirus

Comodo Firewall