Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 24 december 2016 22:14, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Comodo , submitter: -Z-

Comodo heeft versie 10 van zijn beveiligingsprogramma's uitgebracht. In de line-up zitten een firewall, een antivirusprogramma en een combinatie van de twee. Comodo is beschikbaar voor Windows XP en hoger, en de download is geschikt voor zowel 32bit- als 64bit-edities van het besturingssysteem. Nieuw in versie 10 is onder meer een geheel vernieuwde gebruikersinterface. Verder hebben alle versies, inclusief de gratis editie, een veilige afgeschermde omgeving, die bijvoorbeeld gebruikt kan worden voor on-line bankieren of winkelen. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

What's New in Comodo Internet Security 10? Secure Shopping - Now included in the free package!

This unique tool provides extreme security for online banking and shopping by allowing you to connect to the internet from within a highly secure, virtual environment.

Secure Shopping will be available with CIS free, CIS Pro and CIS Complete packages.

Protection points for Secure Shopping can be listed as: Connect to sensitive websites from inside a dedicated, security-hardened environment. Key-logger prevention stops hackers from recording your keystrokes. Built in antivirus blocks online viruses, worms and Trojans. Takeover protection warns you if there is a remote connection to your computer Prevents hackers and malware taking screenshots of your session Blocks man-in-the-middle attacks by detecting fake SSL certificates Process isolation hides sensitive personal data from other processes. But Secure Shopping isn't just for the internet! You can now run any application you want inside the secure environment to protect it from hostile processes.

This unique tool provides extreme security for online banking and shopping by allowing you to connect to the internet from within a highly secure, virtual environment. Secure Shopping will be available with CIS free, CIS Pro and CIS Complete packages. Protection points for Secure Shopping can be listed as: But Secure Shopping isn't just for the internet! You can now run any application you want inside the secure environment to protect it from hostile processes. Run applications installed on your endpoint

Users have the ability to run not only browsers but any application in Secure Shopping.

Users have the ability to run not only browsers but any application in Secure Shopping. Remote Connection Protection

Users receive an alert if CIS detects a remote connection during a Secure Shopping session.

Users receive an alert if CIS detects a remote connection during a Secure Shopping session. Screenshot Protection

Any screenshots taken of the Secure Shopping environment will be automatically blacked-out, preventing hackers and malware from taking captures of sensitive online information.

Any screenshots taken of the Secure Shopping environment will be automatically blacked-out, preventing hackers and malware from taking captures of sensitive online information. Brand New User Interface Themes

Simplicity and usability are the focus of Arcadia and Lycia themes.

Simplicity and usability are the focus of Arcadia and Lycia themes. Internet Security Essentials

Real-time SSL certificate checker protects you from fake websites that try to steal your confidential information

Internet Security Essentials, will be available with both Comodo Internet Security, Comodo Antivirus and Comodo Firewall products !

Real-time SSL certificate checker protects you from fake websites that try to steal your confidential information Internet Security Essentials, will be available with both Comodo Internet Security, Comodo Antivirus and Comodo Firewall products ! Web Installers

Our new installers mean users always get the most up-to-date version of CIS, even if you download an old build from a 3rd party website.

Our new installers mean users always get the most up-to-date version of CIS, even if you download an old build from a 3rd party website. Unblock Applications

Ever tried to run a program only to find your security software is blocking it - then can't figure out what you need to do to get it running? Our new ‘unblock applications’ feature allows you to release applications with a single click from whatever security component has blocked them.

Ever tried to run a program only to find your security software is blocking it - then can't figure out what you need to do to get it running? Our new ‘unblock applications’ feature allows you to release applications with a single click from whatever security component has blocked them. Firewall Advanced

Comodo Firewall lovers here ! Comodo provides you the option to use Unlimited Live Expert Virus Removal with Firewall Advanced package including Geekbuddy 7/24 live help service!

Comodo Firewall lovers here ! Comodo provides you the option to use Unlimited Live Expert Virus Removal with Firewall Advanced package including Geekbuddy 7/24 live help service! CIS Complete package with 50 GB Cloud Backup

Complete package version now has an integration with Acronis supported 50 GB Cloud Back up system. It backs up files to a secure online virtual vault. Includes 50GB of free backup space (Upgrades available). What's Improved? Wordings, icons, navigation, consistency, usability.

Internal improvements to file hash tracking.

Internal improvements to file rating system.

Various bug fixes and tweaks.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Comodo Internet Security

Comodo Antivirus

Comodo Firewall