Software-update: VMware Workstation Player 15.0.4

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft de vierde update voor versie 15 Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 15.0.4 zijn enkele beveiligingsproblemen in de Universal Host Controller Interface verholpen.

This release of VMware Workstation Player addresses the following issue:

  • VMware Workstation Player contains an out-of-bounds read/write vulnerability and a Time-of-check Time-of-use (TOCTOU) vulnerability in the virtual USB UHCI (Universal Host Controller Interface). These issues may allow a guest to execute code on the host. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifiers CVE-2019-5518 (out-of-bounds read/write) and CVE-2019-5519 (TOCTOU) to these issues. See VMSA-2019-0005 for further information.

Versienummer 15.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website VMware
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/free#desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_player/15_0%7CPLAYER-1504%7Cproduct_downloads
Bestandsgroottes 132,31MB - 141,59MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
VMware server bestaat al sinds 2010/2011 niet meer als zelfstandig product.
