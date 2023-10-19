Software-update: OpenBSD 7.4

OpenBSD logo (75 pix) De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http(s)-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

OpenBSD 7.4 released

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4. This is our 55th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install. As in our previous releases, 7.4 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system.

OpenBSD screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OpenBSD
Download https://www.openbsd.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-10-2023
6 • submitter: scorpie

19-10-2023 • 21:28

6

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: OpenBSD

OpenBSD

Reacties (6)

Xieoxer 19 oktober 2023 22:57
Een Nederlander heeft zelfs een eigen hosting bedrijf opgericht dat leunt en draait OpenBSD. Een deel van de inkomen maakt hij over naar de OpenBSD foundation. Het gaat om deze hosting partij: https://openbsd.amsterdam/

Hij heeft bij met Nerd om tafel gezeten en uitgelegd waarom hij donaties belangrijk vindt en hoe zijn hosting dienst was begonnen als hobby, wat al snel uit de hand liep en groter werd. Bij deze de link: https://www.metnerdsomtaf...am-met-mischa-peters.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xieoxer op 24 juli 2024 06:04]

jurroen
@Xieoxer20 oktober 2023 08:18
Mischa is een held! Samen met Nour organiseren we op elf november een BSD dag in Utrecht. Komt ook (wel even aanmelden gaarne). Zijn ook twee praatjes, waarvan er een van een Nederlandse OpenBSD developer komt. Meer info: https://bsdnl.nl/
PTR @Xieoxer20 oktober 2023 09:41
Wow! Ze hosten https://magneticscrolls.net/!

Dat is een trip naar ooit..the pawn!

Dank voor deze tip :-D
Rolfie @Xieoxer20 oktober 2023 20:24
Leuk om te lezen. Prijs technisch ook leuk als VM.
Misschien toch maar eens in de toekomst een jaartje nemen.
dez11de 19 oktober 2023 22:12
Upgrade ging weer snel en makkelijk.

