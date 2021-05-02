De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze vijftigste uitgave van OpenBSD:
OpenBSD 6.9 is now available with a wide variety of improvements to better its hardware driver support as well as advancing its software capabilities in competing with other BSDs and operating systems at large. OpenBSD 6.9 most notably brings some preliminary support for Apple's ARM64 M1 SoC along with other modern hardware improvements.
- The ASTFB driver was added to provide frame-buffer support for ASpeed BMC controllers.
- Preliminary support was added for the Apple M1 SoC across multiple drivers.
- A wide variety of other OpenBSD on ARM64 improvements.
- RAID1C was added for an encrypted RAID1 SOFTRAID configuration.
- Support for a process to open a video device multiple times, which fixes issues with Firefox and other software.
- Various SMP improvements.
- AMD Vi and Intel VT IOMMU support has been enabled.
- LLVM's LLDB debugger is now supported for build and installation in the OpenBSD user-space.
- A wide variety of network driver improvements.
- Many improvements thanks to the latest OpenSSH and LibreSSL components. among other software upgrades.