Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OpenBSD 6.9

OpenBSD logo (75 pix) De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze vijftigste uitgave van OpenBSD:

OpenBSD 6.9 Released

OpenBSD 6.9 is now available with a wide variety of improvements to better its hardware driver support as well as advancing its software capabilities in competing with other BSDs and operating systems at large. OpenBSD 6.9 most notably brings some preliminary support for Apple's ARM64 M1 SoC along with other modern hardware improvements.

  • The ASTFB driver was added to provide frame-buffer support for ASpeed BMC controllers.
  • Preliminary support was added for the Apple M1 SoC across multiple drivers.
  • A wide variety of other OpenBSD on ARM64 improvements.
  • RAID1C was added for an encrypted RAID1 SOFTRAID configuration.
  • Support for a process to open a video device multiple times, which fixes issues with Firefox and other software.
  • Various SMP improvements.
  • AMD Vi and Intel VT IOMMU support has been enabled.
  • LLVM's LLDB debugger is now supported for build and installation in the OpenBSD user-space.
  • A wide variety of network driver improvements.
  • Many improvements thanks to the latest OpenSSH and LibreSSL components. among other software upgrades.

Versienummer 6.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OpenBSD
Download https://www.openbsd.org/faq/faq4.html#Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-05-2021 07:53
40 • submitter: TheMerciless

02-05-2021 • 07:53

40 Linkedin

Submitter: TheMerciless

Bron: OpenBSD

Update-historie

21-04 OpenBSD 7.1 9
15-10 OpenBSD 7.0 11
05-'21 OpenBSD 6.9 40
10-'20 OpenBSD 6.8 0
05-'20 OpenBSD 6.7 11
10-'19 OpenBSD 6.6 7
04-'19 OpenBSD 6.5 0
10-'18 OpenBSD 6.4 31
04-'18 OpenBSD 6.3 9
10-'17 OpenBSD 6.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenBSD

geen prijs bekend

Overige software OpenBSD

Reacties (40)

-Moderatie-faq
-140030+124+23+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Jack Flushell
2 mei 2021 09:14
Zijn er Tweakers die dit gebruiken als server en wat voor taken dan? Of misschien zelfs als desktop (lijkt me minder geschikt)? Ik gebruik uitsluitend linux distro's voor serverwerk en ben benieuwd naar OpenBSD.

edit: Correctie: Mijn Firewall is OPNSense en dat is natuurlijk een BSD variant (HardenedBSD) :>

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 2 mei 2021 14:42]

+2derx666
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 09:52
Ik heb jarenlang OpenBSD gedraaid als firewall/router, maar ben uiteindelijk overgestapt naar pfsense vanwege de ease of use en stroomverbruik (voor pfsense was een appliance van 5-10w genoeg).
Ik heb OpenBSD altijd als zeer prettig in gebruik ervaren. Goeie documentatie, logische opbouw en secure by design. Voor desktop gebruik is het een stuk minder geschikt imho vanwege de toch lagere prestaties dan concurrerende OSsen.
+1mrmrmr
@derx6662 mei 2021 10:31
pf is een van de sterke punten van OpenBSD, maar helaas is het stroomverbruik de laatste keer dat ik het testte (2018) slecht. Debian doet het veel beter met het stroomverbruik. De beschikbaarheid en kwaliteit van de drivers is beter onder Linux.
+1timmus
@derx6662 mei 2021 11:04
Hier in de andere richting. Met pfsense begonnen als router, nu OpenBSD.
+2Maurits van Baerle
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 12:39
Ik heb OpenBSD zelf nooit gebruikt, mijn go-to server OS is FreeBSD.

Maar, als je een beetje in de BSD wereld zit dan ontkom je er niet aan af en toe iets van OpenBSD mee te krijgen. Ofwel omdat sommige pakketten die daar ontstaan zijn uiteindelijk ook op andere BSD’s terechtkomen en soms ook Linux (OpenSSH bijvoorbeeld), ofwel omdat Theo de Raadt, de ‘Benevolent dictator’ van het Open BSD project, een soort extreem uitgesproken variant van Linus Torvalds is en zich graag bezig houdt met het afbranden van andere open source projecten.

Het belangrijkste kenmerk van OpenBSD is denk ik dat hun hoogste prioriteit security is. Dat gaat boven performance of gebruikersgemak. Dat wil zeggen dat als ze een keuze moeten maken (en zo’n afweging komt regelmatig voor) dat ze dan altijd security voor laten gaan. Dat is ook de reden dat het van alle BSD’s waarschijnlijk de langzaamste is.

Ik droom er wel eens van dat iemand een dedicated firewall pakket/device bouwt rondom OpenBSD (zodat mijn firewall OS niet hetzelfde is als mijn server OS) maar ik vermoed dat de reden dat eigenlijk niet gebeurt de performance is.

De pf firewall is zo'n pakket dat ooit begonnen is op OpenBSD, daarna geport is naar FreeBSD waar het omgebouwd is tot SMP compatible en veel sneller is gemaakt. Het schijnt inmiddels zo anders dan het oorspronkelijke pakket op OpenBSD te zijn dat het niet meer teruggeport naar OpenBSD kan worden.

Pakketten als pfSense zijn gebaseerd op FreeBSD en OPNSense is gebaseerd op HardenedBSD, wat onder de motorkap gewoon FreeBSD is met wat extra ‘hardening’ om de security verder op te schroeven. HardenedBSD importeert de FreeBSD source iedere zes uur en laat daar dan hun eigen customisation op los.

FreeBSD is denk ik de meest corporate van alle BSD’s, een soort RedHat/CentOS in BSD land. Veel gebruikt door corporates (Netflix en Whatsapp zijn waarschijnlijk de bekendste) voor netwerk- en data-opslag toepassing. Vandaar dat pfSense, OPNSense, JunOS (dat op de Juniper routers draait), NetAPP, TrueNAS en XigmaNAS er omheen gebouwd zijn. Ik denk dat FreeBSD ook verreweg de meeste financiële en code-donaties krijgt van grote bedrijven. Vooral de hoeveelheid code die Netflix aan de FreeBSD kernel levert is opmerkelijk.

Dan zijn er nog NetBSD (die zichzelf volgens mij als de enige echte opvolger van de oorspronkelijke BSD zien) en zich richt om op zoveel mogelijk verschillende architecturen te draaien, DragonFlyBSD die zich ooit heeft afgesplitst van FreeBSD wegens onenigheid over de implementatie van threading en SMP en MidnightBSD die probeert de meest desktop vriendelijke BSD te zijn. Ik ben zelf heel tevreden met macOS op de desktop en heb het verlangen om BSD op desktop te draaien nooit gehad.

Ik heb het concept van OpenBSD altijd wel interessant gevonden maar ik zou FreeBSD's pf en ZFS teveel missen om die stap te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maurits van Baerle op 2 mei 2021 14:17]

+1Jack Flushell
@Maurits van Baerle2 mei 2021 14:40
Ja, ik gebruik OPNSense, dus een BSD variant. Mijn ZFS draait tegenwoordig gewoon op Debian, dat is tegenwoordig prima ondersteund in Linux.
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 15:23
Ja, OpenZFS is geweldig wat betreft multiplatformondersteuning en als je het geen probleem vindt om ZFS in userspace te draaien dan zijn Ubuntu en Debian een prima plek om ZFS te draaien.

Ik verwacht alleen niet dat OpenBSD ooit OpenZFS gaat ondersteunen. Ik denk dat dat veel te veel vreemde code is voor Theo de Raadt om ooit genoeg vertrouwen in te hebben.
+1jurroen

@Maurits van Baerle3 mei 2021 09:02
Ik meen dat een van de OpenBSD devs (was niet Theo) een keer een serieuze blik had geworpen. Het is een enorm complexe codebase; ik geloof dat het groter is dan de codebase van OpenBSD zelf. Dat gaat tegen de doelen va het project in; OpenBSD wil een kleinere, goed te onderhouden codebase hebben.

Ik gebruik zelf HardenedBSD voor ZFS. Prive heb ik dat op een QNAP NAS staan en dat draait al jaren enorm stabiel. De enige downtime is onderhoud (updates, etc).
+1bucovaina89
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 09:32
Niet helemaal een antwoord op jouw vraag maar als je interesse hebt in OpenBSD kan ik je "Absolute OpenBSD" van Michael W. Lucas van harte aanraden (ISBN 978-59327476-4). Schrijfstijl is persoonlijk maar ik vond hem erg prettig lezen.

Verder heb ik er niet veel mee gedaan in de praktijk. Ik heb Debian ooit willen vervangen als mijn desktop door OpenBSD na het lezen van het boek en kan me herinneren dat ik erg lang bezig ben geweest om de grafische omgeving werkend te krijgen en dan erna had ik zeer slechte grafische performance. Dan toch maar terug geswitcht naar Debian :).
+1lazydave-II
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 09:48
Jarenlang zakelijk gebruikt voor zaken als vpn/dns/firewall etc. Absoluut rocksolid maar vereist nogal wat extra uitzoekwerk ten opzichte van Linux. Veel dingen die vroeger uniek waren voor *bsd zoals vrrp en heartbeat zijn inmiddels gemeengoed binnen Linux. Zowel zakelijk als privé draait vrijwel alles op Debian
+1_JGC_
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 11:21
Heb het jaren op firewalls gedraaid, maar uiteindelijk toch op pfsense uitgekomen. Vroeger moest je bij OpenBSD zijn voor pf (naar mijn idee een van de betere firewalls), maar toen die fatsoenlijk op FreeBSD geïmplementeerd werd vond ik OpenBSD geen noodzaak meer.
+1Cybertinus994
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 11:46
Ik heb hier thuis een netwerktestlab staan. Daarin heb ik 4 PcEngines’s APU 2c2’s hangen. Die draaien alle 4 OpenBSD. Door de rdomain feature van OpenBSD kan ik de 3 netwerkpoorten erop echt 100% van elkaar scheiden. Andere routingtables per netwerkpoort, enzo. Daardoor heb ik eigenlijk 12 volledig gescheiden netwerkpoorten beschikbaar om te gebruiken als testclients die ik dus op heel andere plekken in mijn testnetwerk aan kan sluiten. Werkt erg leuk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybertinus994 op 2 mei 2021 11:47]

+1_Eend_
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 15:35
Ik gebruik het als mail- en webserver op twee VPS'en. Niet heel spannend, beide zijn (nog) niet echt in gebruik maar de documentatie van OpenBSD (en FreeBSD) zijn erg goed. Voor desktops is OpenBSD IMO wat minder geschikt, maar voor servertaken juist wel. Dingen als pf en doas (sudo voor OpenBSD) zijn veel simpeler te configureren dan iptables/sudo.

Michael W. Lucas heeft een aantal zeer goede (en leuke) boeken geschreven voor OpenBSD en FreeBSD, beide kan ik aanraden. Maar ook "The Book of PF" van Peter N. M. Hansteen is een aanrader. Met die boeken kom je een heel eind in de *BSD wereld :)
+1jurroen

@Jack Flushell3 mei 2021 08:52
Jazeker! Ik gebruik het al bijna 20 jaar als daily driver en main OS voor servers, firewalls en desktop OS. Sterker nog, ik heb de mascotte op mijn arm pronken :+

Qua servertaken: zo'n beetje alles wat anderen met Linux of een andere BSD-derative doen, van hypervisor tot webserver, van applicatieserver tot fileserver en backupserver. Als desktop gebruik ik cwm, een tiling window manager.

Ik gebruik zelf ook HardenedBSD op enkele systemen. Ik draai een publieke Jitsi-server, OpenBSD heeft daar nog niet de ports voor. Ook draai ik signal-cli in een HardenedBSD VM, ik moet de meest recente versie nog porten naar OpenBSD. Sinds er een switch van dbus daemon is werkt mijn oude port niet meer. Ook is er zkgroup bij gekomen. Binnenkort maar eens wat tijd maken.

Als je wilt experimenteren met OpenBSD kan ik je OpenBSD.Amsterdam erg aanbevelen. Voor 60 euro per jaar heb je een OpenBSD VM (die op een OpenBSD hypervisor draait).

[Reactie gewijzigd door jurroen op 3 mei 2021 09:21]

0djohn_croot
@Jack Flushell9 mei 2021 15:38
Na jaren distrohoppen ben ik een paar jaar geleden OpenBSD gaan draaien op mijn desktop. Ik word niet gehinderd door een grote kennis van Unix en andere technische zaken, maar dankzij de uitstekende documentatie kon ik de meeste problemen zelf oplossen. Het is voor algemeen PC-gebruik een prima systeem, zeer stabiel en installeert op veel PC's en laptops zonder problemen.
0Tr1pke
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 09:18
Network security, firewalls , etc
Moet wel zeggen dat ik zelf debian gebruik voor men firewalls en servers
+1Jack Flushell
2 mei 2021 11:58
De onwikkelaars zijn wel echt extreem nerdy, getuige dit plaatje op de frontpage en het feit dat ze bijna bij iedere release ook een 'song' uitbrengen (vind ik wel grappig). De hele website is wel heel erg spartaans, ziet er voor een buitenstaander niet zo professioneel uit m.i. Ik weet wel dat de software van uitstekende kwaliteit is en dat een aantal veelgebruikte programma's uit de *nix wereld uit OpenBSD voortkomen. Bijzondere uitstraling. Doet me denken aan nerds van de faculteit Wiskunde & Informatica van de universiteit waar ik ooit studeerde.

edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 2 mei 2021 14:35]

+1Maurits van Baerle
@Jack Flushell2 mei 2021 13:12
Volgens mij komt dat plaatje nog uit de tijd dat het OpenBSD project bijna moest sluiten omdat de stroomrekeningen de pan uit liepen. Omdat ze alles zelf op oude gedoneerde hardware in hun eigen lab (bij Theo thuis?) wilden draaien in plaats geoutsourced bij een dedicated data centre.
+2jurroen

@Maurits van Baerle3 mei 2021 09:14
De hardware in de kelder van Theo is niet omdat ze geen nieuwe hardware willen kopen of gedoneerd krijgen, maar hoofdzakelijk vanwege de filosofie dat alle ondersteunde architecturen 'bare metal' zouden moeten zijn. SPARC, PowerPC, Alpha, ARM, Octeon, etc. Het emuleren (of virtualiseren) van deze architecturen is niet representatief; het kan extra bugs geven of juist bugs niet hebben die de hardware wel zou hebben.

De hele hoge stroomrekening zou in een datacenter alleen maar hoger uitvallen. En ergens is het krom; zoveel projecten en devices draaien delen van OpenBSD (denk aan OpenSSH, LibreSSL). Als het project een halve euro zou krijgen voor elke OpenSSH installatie zou het nooit een probleem zijn geweest. Google, Microsoft etc doneren gelukkig wel - dat is echer maar een klein deel. Bijvoorbeeld Apple devices (iPhones/iPads, Macs) hebben zowel OpenSSH als LibreSSL - maar Apple heeft nog nooit gedoneerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jurroen op 3 mei 2021 10:37]

+1Maurits van Baerle
@jurroen3 mei 2021 10:21
Ah, goed verhaal. Dat is inderdaad een goede reden!
+1timmus
2 mei 2021 10:55
Gewoon is proberen. Thinkpads doen het prima op OpenBSD heb ik ervaren. Momenteel aan het experimenteren met DWM window manager. Ik hou wel van de OpenBSD no-nonsence aanpak. Een hele hoop projecten zijn gestart in OpenBSD: OpenSSH, PF, CARP, LibreSSL... Ik krijg dingen gemakkelijker aan de praat in OpenBSD dan in Debian. Ik zou als eerste project het bouwen van een firewall met PF aanraden. PF is een verademing in vergelijk met Iptables.

[Reactie gewijzigd door timmus op 2 mei 2021 10:58]

+1Anoniem: 162126
@timmus2 mei 2021 11:49
Dat verhaal gaat, voor mij misschien, op voor de BSD's. Ik draai veel liever FreeBSD dan bijv. debian/arch of een andere linux omdat het meer als een solide geheel voelt. Ook pkg is erg goed zelfs op mijn vps heb ik een paar major upgrades gedraaid zonder enig probleem. Dat is me met debian nog niet gelukt, laat staan ubuntu. OpenBSD is dan nog wat spartaanser ;)

edit: oh, helaas heb ik voor mijn ontwikkelwerkzaamheden docker nodig, dus ben ik nog de sjaak en moet ik een linux dist draaien. Ik heb wel een poosje docker in een linux vm onder FreeBSD gedraaid maarja..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 162126 op 2 mei 2021 11:50]

+1jurroen

@Anoniem: 1621263 mei 2021 08:54
Als jouw development-workflow binnen een team Docker vereist kan ik dat goed begrijpen. Als het puur voor eigen ontwikkeling is, zonder dat je deel uitmaakt van een team: in mijn persoonlijke ervaring kun je ook jails gebruiken in plaats van Docker; dat is min of meer de BSD tegenhanger van Docker.
+1Anoniem: 162126
@jurroen3 mei 2021 10:32
Ja ik ben bekend met de jails mogelijkheden. En helaas zit ik in een team waar we java ontwikkeling doen met een maven docker plugin. Maar ik zit in een overstap naar python bij een nieuwe klant waar ik meer ruimte heb om dingen te proberen. Ik heb al besloten om pf te gebruiken icm nginx als reverse proxy en dan misschien jails daarachter met wat python backends.
0djohn_croot
9 mei 2021 19:56
Na jaren distrohoppen ben ik een paar jaar geleden OpenBSD gaan draaien op mijn desktop. Ik word niet gehinderd door een grote kennis van Unix en andere technische zaken, maar dankzij de uitstekende documentatie kon ik de meeste problemen zelf oplossen. Het is voor algemeen PC-gebruik een prima systeem, zeer stabiel en installeert op veel PC's en laptops zonder problemen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True