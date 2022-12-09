Software-update: RJ TextEd 15.66

RJ TextEd logo (79 pix) Versie 15.66 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Application icon

You can change the application icon in options. It will require a program restart to take effect.

Text comparison

Made some improvements to the line compare display. It should handle Unicode better now.

Quick Find (Ctrl+E)

Should use the current selection as search string, if possible.

Projects

Replaced some old code and units. Added an option to indicate open project files with a colored line in the document tab.

Restart (as admin, update...)

Made some changes to the saved data to prevent issues when re-opening files.

Exception tracer

Disabled the builtin exception tracer and installed EurekaLog instead. Hopefully it will catch a few more exceptions. It also has options to check memory or hang issues. Even if they are disabled by default for speed.

Fixed
  • Some theme issues with standard dialog windows.
  • Running tool in the background.
  • Zoom in external document window.
  • Some high dpi issues when moving between monitors.
  • Many minor issues reported by users.

Versienummer 15.66
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/#download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (8)

Jets 9 december 2022 19:46
Eerst dacht ik: wow, fijne tekstverwerker, afgeronde venster net als in W11 (ik zit nog in W10) maar het opstarten duurt dermate lang dat ik er meteen klaar mee was.
cartler811 @Jets9 december 2022 23:17
Als je een snel startende texteditor wilt dan zou je eens Sublime kunnen proberen.
NaoPb @cartler81110 december 2022 01:32
Heb je ook gratis alternatieven? Aangezien het in dit bericht gaat over een gratis editor.
Cerberus_tm @NaoPb10 december 2022 05:14
Je kunt het gratis gebruiken, krijg je alleen af en toe een nag-pop-up.
TlighT @NaoPb10 december 2022 10:18
CudaText is een gratis editor die veel op Sublime lijkt en ook snel opstart.
NaoPb @TlighT10 december 2022 13:09
Danku
lolgast @NaoPb10 december 2022 13:58
Notepad++?
Jets 10 december 2022 12:42
@cartler811 Inderdaad, retesnel, alleen is wel erg gefocused op de programmer. Even iets regelen in de settings is er niet bij, te ingewikkeld voor mij, maar ik ben nog bezig om me er in te verdiepen want ik vind het zeker een fijne editor (zeer snel) Ik gebruikte altijd EditPlus
Cuda heb ik wel eens geprobeerd, maar beviel niet echt

Dank alleen :)

