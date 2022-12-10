Software-update: Matomo 4.13.0

Matomo logo (80 pix)Versie 4.13.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This is another maintenance release improving the reliability and stability of Matomo. On top of these fixes and improvements, we have also added helpful guides for sites transitioning from Google Analytics. These can be seen on the getting started tracking page.

In Tag Manager, we have now added support for translations. Much of the text was previously only available in English, but support for other languages can now be added over time as the community contributes the translations.

52 tickets have been closed by more than 12 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 20,67MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-12-2022 07:35
2 • submitter: elastiek

10-12-2022 • 07:35

2

Submitter: elastiek

Bron: Matomo

Matomo

