De tweede releasecandidate van Total Commander versie 11.51 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.51-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Fixed: Synchronize dirs, download large file from FTP server: Do not try to resume or re-download if the control connection was lost but the received file size was correct

When using "Open files and directories with a single click", the focus would no longer follow the mouse cursor after a drag&drop operation until after a click in a file list

Open multiple files with F4 in multiple document editor: Focus wasn't set on "Confirm close" dialog when returning to Total Commander

in multiple document editor: Focus wasn't set on "Confirm close" dialog when returning to Total Commander Test Archive(s): When multiple files are selected, skip files with extensions .7z.002, .7z.003 etc, only test the first archive .7z.001 together with all other parts

Create new text file ( Shift + F4 ): Opening the editor failed when the editor was set to run as administrator in the program properties

+ ): Opening the editor failed when the editor was set to run as administrator in the program properties Checksum files like .sha256 didn't have the checksum icon if they were opened at least once via "Open with" context menu