Software-update: Drupal 7.83

Drupal logo (79 pix)Drupal heeft een zogenaamde maintenace release van versie 7 van Drupal uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release notes

Maintenance release of the Drupal 7 series. Includes bug fixes and small API/feature improvements only (no major, non-backwards-compatible new functionality). No security fixes are included in this release.

This release is the first where D7 core's test suite passes tests in PHP 8.1. However, there may be remaining problems with PHP 8 in core, and it's very likely that there are problems in contrib. Please test, and report any problems in the appropriate issue queue.

No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config or robots.txt files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary.

There are multiple changes in default.settings.php

There is at least one change to the database schema, so database updates need to be run either via update.php or e.g. drush updb.

Major changes in Drupal 7.83:

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.83
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.2.10.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-12-2021 07:12
8 • submitter: HolaGanz

03-12-2021 • 07:12

8 Linkedin

Submitter: HolaGanz

Bron: Drupal

Update-historie

27-05 Drupal 9.2.20 / 9.3.14 31
23-03 Drupal 9.2.16 / 9.3.9 5
05-03 Drupal 9.3.7 0
18-02 Drupal 9.3.6 2
21-01 Drupal 7.87 / 9.2.11 / 9.3.3 0
05-01 Drupal 9.3.2 0
10-12 Drupal 9.3.0 0
03-12 Drupal 7.83 8
25-11 Drupal 9.2.10 0
19-11 Drupal 8.9.20 / 9.1.14 / 9.2.9 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Drupal

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+16+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1haling
3 december 2021 09:02
Drupal is echt de weg kwijt. Versie 7 wordt nog ondersteund en versie 8 is EOL; en dat terwijl er nog zo'n 226.750 websites op versie 8 draaien en 529.423 op versie 7. Totaal aantal installaties heeft een keer op 1 miljoen gestaan, maar zit nu rond de 950.000.

Dit laat zien dat:
1. Jaren na de introductie van versie 8 maar de helft de update/upgrade heeft gedaan.
2. Een kwart miljoen sites nu geen updates meer gaan krijgen.
3. Zodra de support voor versie 7 verloopt (nov 2022) er ~75% van alle Drupal-installaties geen updates meer krijgen.
4. Gezien het feit dat nog maar 25% op versie 9 draait, verwacht ik geen grote migratie van 7/8 naar 9.

Wat dat betreft snap ik initiatieven zoals Backdrop (moderne fork van Drupal 7) ontzettend goed, en laten bovenstaande cijfers zien dat Drupal de connectie met haar gebruikers volledig kwijt is.

Zelf ben ik jarenlang Drupal-ontwikkelaar geweest (2007-2020) en dus de "teloorgang" overal gezien, van de ontzettend belerende toon in de issue queue, de onnodige complexiteit en correctheid van de Drupal codebase, tot de onhoudbaar zware en trage implementaties als je een wat complexere site bouwt. Issues blijven jarenlang open staan, en maintainers vertrekken massaal zonder hun werk over te dragen (daar ben ik ook schuldig aan).

[Reactie gewijzigd door haling op 3 december 2021 09:04]

+1XyritZz
@haling3 december 2021 09:14
Ben ik niet met je eens, het originele plan was D7 en D8 tegelijk EOL maar vanwege de Corona crisis is er voor gekozen Drupal 7 een jaar uitstel te geven omdat de overgang van Drupal 7 naar Drupal 9 in veel gevallen een herbouw van de site betekent en veel bedrijven die nog op Drupal 7 draaien die kosten er niet voor over hadden middenin een pandemie.

De Drupal 8 EOL is wel doorgegaan, simpelweg omdat ze niet anders kunnen. Het onderliggende framework (Symfony) is namelijk EOL gegaan. Drupal 9 is ook niet veel meer dan Drupal 8 met wat verouderde code verwijderd, en een nieuwere Symfony versie op de achtergrond.

Dat er nog veel sites op Drupal 8 draaien komt door pure laksheid aan de kant van de beheerders; de upgrade van Drupal 8 naar Drupal 9 is behoorlijk eenvoudig en hoeft echt niet mega veel tijd te kosten.

Drupal 8 en 9 zijn een gigantische stap vooruit t.o.v. Drupal 7 voor developers, en een stap achteruit voor de sitebuilders die het liefst geen code typen. Eén van de speerpunten voor de doorontwikkeling van Drupal is om die sitebuilders ook weer meer aan te gaan spreken; maar dat zal nog wel even op zich laten wachten.

Ben het wel met je eens dat contributen aan Drupal niet prettig is; ze blijven stug vasthouden aan hun eigen workflow in plaats van de volledige ontwikkeling naar een GitLab of GitHub te verkassen, en de toon die in issues gezet wordt werkt totaal niet motiverend om je in te spannen om een issue te helpen oplossen.
+1haling
@XyritZz3 december 2021 09:20
Drupal 8 en 9 zijn een gigantische stap vooruit t.o.v. Drupal 7 voor developers, en een stap achteruit voor de sitebuilders die het liefst geen code typen. Eén van de speerpunten voor de doorontwikkeling van Drupal is om die sitebuilders ook weer meer aan te gaan spreken; maar dat zal nog wel even op zich laten wachten.
Daar ben ik het volledig mee eens, maar de enorme sprong van 7 naar 8 was voor veruit het grootste gedeelte van beide partijen (zowel ontwikkelaars als sitebuilders) niet te doen. En dat zie je ook terug in de cijfers.
+1Strebor
@haling3 december 2021 10:07
Raar dat er nog zoveel sites op 8 draaien. De sprong van 8 naar 9 is kinderspel vergeleken met de sprong van 7 naar 8. En daarom wordt 7 nog ondersteund en 8 niet.

Wat je schetst klopt wat mij betreft. Drupal zit in steeds zwaarder weer.
+1SadBob
3 december 2021 15:06
Probeer voor de “aardigheid” de mooie voorbeeld Umami website (zoals afgebeeld in dit artikel) in Drupal 8 of 9 na te bouwen. Je zult merken dat zonder een gedegen kennis van PHP en vooral van het onderliggende Symfony je niet erg ver komt. En zelfs dan….. :( :(
+1brommer
@SadBob3 december 2021 16:36
Ik heb verschillende jaren ervaring met Drupal, vooral als sitebuilder en themer, en ik kan die demo nabouwen zonder PHP-code te tokkelen. Wel ga ik wat bovenliggende templates moeten aanpassen, om het groter geheel in semantische HTML te gieten, maar die zijn door het gebruik van Twig relatief gemakkelijk te lezen.

Door het sterke datamodel kan je met enkel configuratie heel dynamische websites opzetten. Daarmee wil ik niet gezegd hebben dat Drupal gemakkelijk is uiteraard.
0SadBob
@brommer3 december 2021 17:23
Nooit problemen gehad met dependencies die inmiddels uit Symfony verwijderd waren?
0brommer
@SadBob4 december 2021 13:31
Nee, niet echt. Die Symfony zit onderliggend wel in Drupal maar rechtstreeks hoef je daar niet veel mee te doen.

Je moet wel Composer als Dependency Manager gebruiken om modules te installeren, zie https://getcomposer.org. Theoretisch kan je zonder Composer werken maar het wordt zo hard gepusht en er zijn modules die niet werken zonder Composer, dat je dat echt wel moet doen. Dat was voor mij wel een leercurve in het begin maar ik ben het intussen gewend. En sinds Composer 2 is het installeren en verwijderen van projecten een stuk sneller geworden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee