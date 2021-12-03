Drupal heeft een zogenaamde maintenace release van versie 7 van Drupal uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Maintenance release of the Drupal 7 series. Includes bug fixes and small API/feature improvements only (no major, non-backwards-compatible new functionality). No security fixes are included in this release.

This release is the first where D7 core's test suite passes tests in PHP 8.1. However, there may be remaining problems with PHP 8 in core, and it's very likely that there are problems in contrib. Please test, and report any problems in the appropriate issue queue.

No changes have been made to the .htaccess, web.config or robots.txt files in this release, so upgrading custom versions of those files is not necessary.

There are multiple changes in default.settings.php