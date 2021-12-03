Software-update: PTGui 12.9

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.9:
  • Updated LibRaw, some new cameras supported.
  • The Linux version now also supports using a calibrated monitor. The ICC profile for the monitor must be configured in Options - General - Monitor Color Profile. The Windows and macOS versions already supported calibrated displays through the operating system's display color settings.
  • Updated traditional Chinese translation (謝謝 Allen Chen!).
  • Fixed: Windows: when using multiple monitors with different color profiles, the colors were not updated when dragging a window between different monitors.
  • Fixed: File - Append Project could cause PTGui to crash, or show 'Assertion Failed' errors.
  • Fixed: Windows: if individual layers were output (as separate files, not a layered Photoshop file), PTGui would abort with an error if there were more than 500 source images. The maximum has been raised to 8150.
  • Fixed: certain .dng files would be loaded in the wrong orientation.
  • Added workaround for faulty Mavic 3 EXIF data.
  • Fixed: stitching errors (misalignments) could occur at the -180 / +180 degree boundary.
  • Fixed: PTGui could crash when clicking the filter dropdown list in the Control Points editor if the project contained many hundreds of source images.

