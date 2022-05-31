Software-update: Ventoy 1.0.75

Ventoy logo (72 pix)Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met ruim 880 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.75 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.74:
  • Update Super UEFIinSecureBoot Disk v3-2
  • By default use memdisk mode when booting iKuai OS.
  • Fix the bug when booting linx iso (#1600)
  • Fix a bug when booting latest Alpine linux.
  • Fix a bug when booting easyos 3.4.3+
  • Fix a bug when booting ATLAS Windows ISO.
  • Fix a bug when UEFI booting KaOS-2022.04-x86_64.iso.
  • Fix the bug when booting ALT Linux in UEFI mode. (#1645)
  • Support programs loading for DLC Boot PE. (#1647)
  • Fix a bug in menu tip plugin webpage of VentoyPlugson. (#1602)
  • Fix a bug when booting RHEL/CentOS/Fedora with LVM device in the computer.
  • Fix a bug when boot in F2 browser mode if the computer has more than one disks with same size.
  • Update languages.json
  • New ISO support (total 880+)

Versienummer 1.0.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Ventoy
Download https://github.com/ventoy/Ventoy/releases/tag/v1.0.75
Bestandsgrootte 15,00MB
Licentietype GPL

31-05-2022 • 15:00

Bron: Ventoy

Ik heb me altijd al afgevraagd of dit ook degelijk werkt op meerdere pc's met secure boot aan. Heb dit tot dusver niet werkend gekregen zonder handmatig keys te enrollen.
