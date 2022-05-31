Ventoy is een opensourceprogramma waarmee zelfstartende USB-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. De manier waarop het dat doet, is echter anders dan vergelijkbare tools. De USB-stick hoeft slechts eenmaal geprepareerd te worden en daarna kunnen net zoveel ISO-bestanden op de stick geplaatst worden als er vrije ruimte is. Ventoy maakt zelf automatisch een bootmenu aan voor de aanwezige ISO-bestanden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor zowel UEFI- als legacy-boot en het is getest met ruim 880 verschillende ISO-bestanden. De changelog voor versie 1.0.75 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Ventoy 1.0.74: Update Super UEFIinSecureBoot Disk v3-2

By default use memdisk mode when booting iKuai OS.

Fix the bug when booting linx iso (#1600)

Fix a bug when booting latest Alpine linux.

Fix a bug when booting easyos 3.4.3+

Fix a bug when booting ATLAS Windows ISO.

Fix a bug when UEFI booting KaOS-2022.04-x86_64.iso.

Fix the bug when booting ALT Linux in UEFI mode. (#1645)

Support programs loading for DLC Boot PE. (#1647)

Fix a bug in menu tip plugin webpage of VentoyPlugson. (#1602)

Fix a bug when booting RHEL/CentOS/Fedora with LVM device in the computer.

Fix a bug when boot in F2 browser mode if the computer has more than one disks with same size.

Update languages.json

New ISO support (total 880+)