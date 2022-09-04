Versie 22.03.0 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Firewall4 is used by default instead of firewall3 in the OpenWrt default images. Firewall4 uses nftables instead of iptables to configure the Linux netfilters.

Firewall4 uses the same UCI firewall configuration. Old firewall configurations should still work with firewall4, using nftables now. The extra option which allowed to add custom iptables commands does not work any more.

iptables is not included in the default images any more, it can be added with opkg or ImageBuilder if needed. iptables-nft , arptables-nft , ebtables-nft and xtables-nft provide the known command line interface from the old tools, but they will create nftables entries instead.

OpenWrt 22.03 supports over 1580 devices. Support for over 180 new devices was added in addition to the device support by OpenWrt 21.02. OpenWrt 22.03 supports more than 15 devices capable of Wifi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) using the MediaTek MT7915 wifi chip.

The qoriq target for the NXP QorIQ (PowerPC) was added in OpenWrt 22.03.

The bmips target for the Boardcom MIPS BCM33xx, BCM63xx and BCM7xxx SoCs was added.

The following targets or boards were migrated from swconfig to DSA with OpenWrt 22.03 in addition to the systems already migrated with OpenWrt 21.02:

bcm53xx: All board using this target were converted to DSA

lantiq: All boards using the xrx200 / vr9 SoC

sunxi: Bananapi Lamobo R1 (only sunxi board with switch)

The LuCI bootstrap design supports a dark mode. The default design activates dark mode depending on the browser settings. Change it manually at “System” → “System” → “Language and Style”.

OpenWrt 22.03 uses musl 1.2.x, which changed the time_t type from 32 bit to 64 bit on 32 bit systems, on 64 bit system it was always 64 bit long. When a Unix time stamp is stored in a signed 32 bit integer it will overflow on 19 January 2038. With the change to 64 bit this will happen 292 billion years later. This is a change of the musl libc ABI and needs a recompilation of all user space applications linked against musl libc. For 64 bit systems this was done when the ABI was defined many years ago, the glibc ARC ABI already has a 64 bit time_t .

Core components have the following versions in 22.03.0-rc6:

Updated toolchain: musl libc 1.2.3 glibc 2.34 gcc 11.2.0 binutils 2.37

Updated Linux kernel 5.10.138 for all targets

Network: hostapd 2.10, dnsmasq 2.86, dropbear 2022.82 cfg80211/mac80211 from kernel 5.15.58

System userland: busybox 1.35.0



In addition to the listed applications, many others were also updated see the detailed Changelog for more information.