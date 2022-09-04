Firmware-update: OpenWrt 22.03.0

OpenWRT logo (79 pix) Versie 22.03.0 van OpenWrt is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Firewall4 based on nftables

Firewall4 is used by default instead of firewall3 in the OpenWrt default images. Firewall4 uses nftables instead of iptables to configure the Linux netfilters.

Firewall4 uses the same UCI firewall configuration. Old firewall configurations should still work with firewall4, using nftables now. The extra option which allowed to add custom iptables commands does not work any more.

iptables is not included in the default images any more, it can be added with opkg or ImageBuilder if needed. iptables-nft, arptables-nft, ebtables-nft and xtables-nft provide the known command line interface from the old tools, but they will create nftables entries instead.

Many new devices added

OpenWrt 22.03 supports over 1580 devices. Support for over 180 new devices was added in addition to the device support by OpenWrt 21.02. OpenWrt 22.03 supports more than 15 devices capable of Wifi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) using the MediaTek MT7915 wifi chip.

  • The qoriq target for the NXP QorIQ (PowerPC) was added in OpenWrt 22.03.
  • The bmips target for the Boardcom MIPS BCM33xx, BCM63xx and BCM7xxx SoCs was added.
More targets converted to DSA

The following targets or boards were migrated from swconfig to DSA with OpenWrt 22.03 in addition to the systems already migrated with OpenWrt 21.02:

  • bcm53xx: All board using this target were converted to DSA
  • lantiq: All boards using the xrx200 / vr9 SoC
  • sunxi: Bananapi Lamobo R1 (only sunxi board with switch)
Dark mode in LuCI

The LuCI bootstrap design supports a dark mode. The default design activates dark mode depending on the browser settings. Change it manually at “System” → “System” → “Language and Style”.

Year 2038 problem handled

OpenWrt 22.03 uses musl 1.2.x, which changed the time_t type from 32 bit to 64 bit on 32 bit systems, on 64 bit system it was always 64 bit long. When a Unix time stamp is stored in a signed 32 bit integer it will overflow on 19 January 2038. With the change to 64 bit this will happen 292 billion years later. This is a change of the musl libc ABI and needs a recompilation of all user space applications linked against musl libc. For 64 bit systems this was done when the ABI was defined many years ago, the glibc ARC ABI already has a 64 bit time_t.

Core components update

Core components have the following versions in 22.03.0-rc6:

  • Updated toolchain:
    • musl libc 1.2.3
    • glibc 2.34
    • gcc 11.2.0
    • binutils 2.37
  • Updated Linux kernel
    • 5.10.138 for all targets
  • Network:
    • hostapd 2.10, dnsmasq 2.86, dropbear 2022.82
    • cfg80211/mac80211 from kernel 5.15.58
  • System userland:
    • busybox 1.35.0

In addition to the listed applications, many others were also updated see the detailed Changelog for more information.

OpenWrt 19.07

Versienummer 22.03.0
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org/?version=22.03.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-09-2022 06:34
16 • submitter: Tom Paris

04-09-2022 • 06:34

16

Submitter: Tom Paris

Bron: OpenWrt

Update-historie

15-04 OpenWrt 24.10.1 34
06-02 OpenWrt 24.10.0 45
25-09 OpenWrt 23.05.5 32
25-07 OpenWrt 22.03.7 8
07-'24 OpenWrt 23.05.4 14
03-'24 OpenWrt 23.05.3 9
12-'23 OpenWrt 22.03.6 7
11-'23 OpenWrt 23.05.2 20
10-'23 OpenWrt 23.05.0 35
05-'23 OpenWrt 22.03.5 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenWrt

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Besturingssystemen

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
6
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
Fermion 4 september 2022 10:42
OpenWRT sinds jaar en dag, betrouwbaar en de features zijn top. Hier een youtuber met interessante top informatie waar je iets aan hebt over hoe wat wat: OneMarcFifty

https://youtube.com/c/OneMarcFifty
TChosenOne @Fermion4 september 2022 20:49
Tof om nog een watcher van OneMarcFifty tegen te komen! :)

Ik was hem op Youtube ook tegengekomen toen ik aan het uitzoeken was hoe ik mijn WDS bridged netwerk naar een meshnetwerk kon omzetten. Marc zijn video over meshnetwerken op OpenWRT was toen zeer welkom.

Een paar weken geleden had hij ook al een "what's new" video gemaakt over deze OpenWRT-versie. Voor de geïnteresseerden:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8xQGfsF05Q
Raziel 4 september 2022 10:00
Op openwrt.org is deze versie nog niet vrijgegeven, hij wordt wel gezien door scrapers waardoor Tweakers aangeeft dat hij 'uit' is. Hij is dus nog niet officieel aangekondigd, maar dat zal een kwestie van tijd is. Mochten er toch nog breaking issues in zitten, is het voor mij te laat ;-)
B03S 4 september 2022 12:16
Gelukkig, nu kan de oude router van mij ouders nog na 2038 gebruikt worden.
bartje 4 september 2022 21:31
Toevallig deze week overgestapt van router os naar openwrt.
En ik moet zeggen. Bevalt prima, 2 problemen met routers werken hier zonder issues. Daarnaast is het gebruik met luci gewoon prettiger.
aaahaaap @bartje20 oktober 2022 00:25
Welk Mikrotik apparaat gebruik je? Ik zit hetzelfde te overwegen voor m'n Hex S. Ook wel benieuwd hoe de ervaring na 1 of 2 weken is als je het wat meer gebruikt hebt (als je de moeite wilt doen dat te delen natuurlijk)
bartje @aaahaaap20 oktober 2022 07:31
Ik heb de hex lite. Ervaring is goed ook naar aantal weken gebruik. Moet wel zeggen dat ik weinig geavanceerde opties gebruik.
Ik heb dns en divo uitgeschakeld. Dat doet mijn pi hole. Verder gebruik ik wat portforwarding.
Voordelen voor mij. Ethernet backhaul werkt spontaan.
Externe op is vanaf intern bereikbaar.
sonicboy 5 september 2022 18:51
Kan iemand bevestigen of deze versie nu officieel gereleased is? Op de website van openwrt zie ik nog steeds rc6 als laatste versie staan.
sweetdude @sonicboy6 september 2022 10:11
Als je naar de genoemde downloadlink gaat onder het bericht in het grijs https://firmware-selector.openwrt.org/?version=22.03.0

Dan kun je voor jouw apparaat de download selecteren. Voor die van mij (Linksys WRT32x) dan kun je de versie kiezen. de 22.3.0 RC 1, 4 t/m6 staan wel boven de 22.3.0
sonicboy @sweetdude7 september 2022 14:45
Thx voor de info. Ik zie dat ondertussen de officiële aankondiging verschenen is.
Een van de komende dagen eens installeren, draai nu nog rc6
Mijzelf 4 september 2022 08:58
https://forum.openwrt.org...y-are-announced/125589/13
Spearhead 4 september 2022 12:39
Blader maar eens door die release directory, nog lang niet alle builds zijn beschikbaar. Ze zijn er nog mee bezig. Niet zo handig van Tweakers om dit nu al aan te kondigen.
Sayko 5 september 2022 23:26
Ik hoop in 2038 de 2038 bug te testen. Even wat oude routers uit de garage pakken.
HansMij 8 september 2022 19:15
Intussen geïnstalleerd. Ik had geen problemen met de vorige versie, maar draai graag met de laatste versie vanwege security. Wel viel mij op dat het aantal active connections factor 5 lager is dan bij versie 21.02.3.
Falco
8 september 2022 21:36
Hier inmiddels ook geïnstalleerd op 3 apparaten in het netwerk. Updaten ging feilloos en vooralsnog ook geen problemen ervaren.

Overigens ook dankzij de links naar OneMarcFifty weer wat relevante netwerk kennis opgedaan. Fast roaming geactiveerd en kanalen slimmer gekozen, nu super stabiel overal goede snelheden!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq