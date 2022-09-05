Versie 1.9.20 van Sigil is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 1.9.10. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan zowel epub- als html-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel epub2 als epub3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met meerdere niveaus genereren en de epub-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. De changelog voor versie 1.9.20 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Add ability for a user-template*.xhtml and user-template*.css be read from Sigil Prefs to create new empty xhtml and css files

Updated to very latest MathJax version 3.2.2 for mathml support in Preview

Add ability to cycle through 2 different custom stylesheets (and none at all) for use with Preview

Double width of new Find Replace icons to make them easier to access

Improve new Find Replace icon tooltips to be include short name on top

Fix bug that caused file rename changes to fail when updating smil

Metadata Editor will now strip out unneeded xmlns:dc attributes on dc tags

Metadata Editor is now more robust to language codes that have incorrect case in the metadata

Clarify Create HTML ToC menu entry works from existing ToC

Prevent indavertent "" chars be treated like escapes when updating metadata

Fix MetaEditor nit of not auto adding "aut" role to Author metadata for epub2

Make Spellcheck Editor count align column numerically (right)

Starting with Sigil v1.9.20, MathJax 3.2.2+ is required to render MathML in Sigil's Preview Window. If you do nothing different with your Sigil builds, our custom bundled version of MathJax 3.x will be included and things will work. If you wish to use your system version of MathJax v3, make sure 1) Your version of MathJax is at least 3.2.2, and b) use the new CMake define -DMATHJAX3_DIR= to supply the path to your MathJax 3.2.2+ location. If you were using -DMATHJAX_DIR= to build/package Sigil in the past, it will do nothing with Sigil 1.9.20+. We did this on purpose so that no breakage of Sigil's MathML rendering would occur. Check Sigil's build documentation for details.

For additional information about the new user interface and new tools added to Sigil's Find and Replace see this thread in our Forum on Mobileread.com.