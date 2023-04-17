Astonsoft heeft versie 11.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

If you're someone who likes to stay organized and on top of your tasks, you'll love EssentialPIM's Smart Lists feature. With four different dynamically and automatically populated lists to choose from - All, Important, Flagged, and Completed - you can quickly and easily access the corresponding tasks in a more efficient and effective way than ever before.

You can now easily backup your database to popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. This means that even if your PC is lost, damaged, or stolen, your precious data will be safely stored in the cloud and easily accessible from any other device with Internet connectivity.

Expand the navigation pane to access your favorite modules quickly and easily. Whether you choose to expand it temporarily or pin it to be permanently expanded, you'll love how much more productive and efficient you can be with this new feature.

Managing your email recipients has never been easier. The drag and drop function allows you to quickly move contacts between the To, Cc, and Bcc fields, making it simpler to organize your emails. Additionally, the improved error indication means that you can quickly identify and correct any incorrect addresses.

With this new function, you can add new tasks and their details with minimal effort into the always-shown input field at the top of the screen without having to open a new dialog window. This feature is also available in sidebars, allowing for an even more streamlined workflow.

Create new entries with just a simple right-click on the EPIM icon located on your taskbar. This convenient feature allows you to easily add new tasks, appointments, notes, and contacts without having to open the program itself. Whether you're in the middle of a task or simply want to quickly jot down a new idea, this new feature will save you time and effort in managing your daily activities.

Quickly filter out the tasks you need without the hassle of scrolling through numerous items. Simply enable the feature by clicking on the button with three dots (Menu) and selecting Search, and you'll be able to search for tasks in sidebars with ease.

Set (and unset) your most important notes as favorites by hovering your mouse cursor over a note and clicking on the star icon. This will allow you to quickly identify and access such notes later. This feature saves you time and ensures that you never lose track of your favorites.

Availability of the "Insert canned response" button in the email toolbar makes it easier than ever to send common responses to your emails. Now, you can quickly insert (or create and manage) pre-written messages with just a click, ensuring more efficient email communication.

Improve your search experience with our new visual enhancements. When using quick search in any of the modules, you'll now receive clearer messaging with a prompt indicating whether any matches were found or not. You can also hit "Esc" now to reset your search with a single button.