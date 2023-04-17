Versie 15.85 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook prima onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated the Fortran highlighter (syntax file) and added information in the forum on how to install and add a Fortran language server.

Usually any brace matching error is highlighted with a red background and black symbol color. You can now change that in customize themes.

In some places you could get an error message saying "Access denied", when copying or pasting from the clipboard. In this version I've made sure to always try to access the clipboard several times (with some delay) even if it's locked by some other process. Usually this is already done inside the editor component, but not in some other places like search fields, panels etc.