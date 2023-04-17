Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.5 bèta 1

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft de eerste bètarelease van DaVinci Resolve versie 18.5 uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In versie 18.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Key Features
  • Multiple cut page improvements.
  • Support for Blackmagic Cloud Presentations.
  • DaVinci Neural Engine based subtitles from audio in Studio.
  • DaVinci Neural Engine powered text based editing in Studio.
  • Support for Universal Scene Description based workflows in Fusion.
  • New Fusion multi-merge tool to composite and manage multiple layers.
  • Multiple remote monitoring improvements.
  • Support for fast per-timeline backups.
  • Per-timeline Resolve Color Management.
  • Support for edit and mix groups in Fairlight.
  • Support for AI-based audio classification in Studio.
Cut
  • Multiple timeline display improvements.
    • Support for subtitles in the cut timeline.
    • Enlarge a track by clicking on icon in the track header.
    • Options to display clip names and indicators.
    • Improved smart indicator and edit point display.
    • Out of sync indicators for edited sync clips.
  • Multiple timeline action improvements.
    • Automatically detect and create captions from timeline audio.
    • Perform DaVinci Neural Engine scene cuts in the cut timeline.
    • Add audio, video and subtitle tracks.
    • Split and join adjacent clips.
    • Ripple option to toggle ripple edits on main track.
    • Add markers and set default marker color.
  • New edit actions.
    • Ability to create split edits by rolling or trimming audio.
    • Alt or Option trim to bypass ripple and add a gap on the main track.
    • Trim and extend edit clip start or end to playhead.
    • Resync misaligned synced clips.
  • Reorganized toolbar for quick access to view options and edit actions.
  • Right click on smooth cut to access favorite transitions on the toolbar.
  • Cut page track numbering unified with other pages.
  • Export current frame as still from media, cut and edit viewers.
  • New motion graphic effects templates and transitions in cut and edit.
Media
  • Support for AI-based audio classification in Studio.*
  • Support for fast per-timeline backups.*
  • Support for additional automatic smart bins.
  • Import and export timelines using the OpenTimelineIO format.
  • New 2x Enhanced Super Scale algorithm.*
  • Ability to set Super Scale settings for media from the inspector.*
  • Metadata panel support for marker subclips.*
  • Ability to clear in-out ranges for multiple clips.
  • Ability to change the starting timecode for multiple timeline selections.
  • Ability to reorder favorites in media storage.
  • Ability to clear recent media history in the source viewer.
  • Support for custom pixel aspect ratios in clip attributes.
  • Improved proxy linking for clips without timecode.
Edit
  • DaVinci Neural Engine based subtitles from audio in Studio.*
  • DaVinci Neural Engine powered text based editing in Studio.*
  • Ability to add and delete keyframes using keyboard shortcuts.
  • Ability to modify keyframes during playback on the edit timeline.
  • Export current frame as still from media, cut and edit viewers.
  • Ability to drag video tracks to reorder in the track index.
  • Ability to stabilize multiple selected clips from the timeline.
  • Retime curve now invokes the speed curve by default.
  • Grades from flattened multicams are copied to multicam angles.*
  • Ability to manage render caches across projects.*
  • Ability to manually relink missing VFX Connect clips.
  • Ability to select all clips under playhead in cut, edit and Fairlight.
  • Ability to set key shortcuts for timeline view options and volume controls.
  • Smoother video updates when the system cannot play in realtime.*
  • Improved text wrapping for caption previews in the subtitle inspector.
  • The timecode display window now shows timecode entry previews.
  • The Export Edit Index action is now part of edit index options.
Fusion
  • Support for importing Universal Scene Descriptor (USD) files.*
  • Introduction of the USD toolset for managing USD assets.
  • Support for USD Hydra based renderers including Storm.
  • New multi-merge tool for compositing multiple layers.*
  • Support for a native AI-based depth map tool in Studio.
  • GPU accelerated Clean Plate.
  • GPU accelerated Anaglyph.
  • Up to 3x faster renders when using Fusion splitter tool.
  • Find in media pool for clips and MediaIns in Fusion page.
  • Support for OpenEXR DWA compression in Fusion savers.
  • Support for BMD Film Gen 5 in Fusion's CineonLog tool.
  • Support for previewing individual shape tools.
  • Project setting option to disable tone mapping for Fusion conversions.
Color
  • Per-timeline Resolve Color Management.*
  • Support for matte finesse post-filter controls in Magic Mask.
  • Ability to undo Camera RAW changes for each clip.
  • Ability to set composite mode in the corrector node.
  • Support for marker overlays and annotations in the viewer.*
  • Support for showing missing LUTs as a viewer overlay.*
  • Ability to manage missing LUTs from the LUT manager.*
  • Ability to sort stills, LUTs and PowerGrade albums in the gallery.
  • Generated LUTs now include spatial Resolve FX DCTL effects.
  • Automatic background refresh of gallery stills for multi user projects.
  • Improved highlight mode behavior during HDR grading.*
  • Ability to copy and paste Vivid HDR trim metadata between clips.
  • Improved performance when grading HDR footage.
  • Up to 2x faster spatial noise reduction in Apple silicon.
  • Improved tracking and cache management for Magic Mask.
  • Support for Dolby Vision controls in DaVinci Resolve Mini panels.
  • Support for color warper controls in DaVinci Resolve Mini panels.
  • External matte node labels now default to the matte file name.
  • Node label is now retained when converting to a shared node.
  • Support for Leica L Log color management.
  • Color space and gamma options are now organized by vendor.
Resolve FX
  • AI-based Resolve FX Relight to add virtual lighting in Studio.*
  • Invert Effect option in Resolve FX Glow for a dark glow effect.
  • Option to export Resolve FX Flicker Addition analysis as an alpha channel.
  • Ability to swap in and out colorspaces in Resolve FX Color Transform.
  • Improved handling of blanking in Resolve FX Depth map analysis.
  • Improved patch replacer results at patch edges.
  • Bright region recovery control for Resolve FX Glow and Light Rays.
  • Automatic input and output management for Resolve FX grading nodes.*
  • Dragging a Resolve FX now applies it as a color grading node.
  • Alt or option drag a Resolve FX to create an FX node.
  • Support for smart initialization of OFX alpha mixing state.
  • Alt or option resize selection to preserve ratio in warper and surface tracker.
  • Up to 2x faster Beauty, Water Color and Stylize on Nvidia systems.
  • Up to 1.5x faster Lens Blur and Aperture Diffraction on Nvidia systems.
Fairlight
  • Support for edit and mix groups in Fairlight.*
  • Improved elastic wave pitch handling with voice-specific option.*
  • Support for nesting VCAs.*
  • Enhanced Dolby Atmos support in Studio.*
  • Support for voice isolation in Studio for Linux.
  • Support for dialog leveler for Linux.
  • Improved metering previews for muted or soloed tracks and monitors.
  • Ability to set key shortcuts to scroll to selected track in the mixer.
  • Track solos are now retained across project sessions.
  • Ability to pan busses.
  • Ability to select all clips under playhead in cut, edit and Fairlight.
  • Ability to designate track and bus monitor sources from the tracks index.
  • Multiple voice isolation improvements in Studio.
  • Fairlight FX Monitor Control allowing third party Rewire integration.
  • Ability to stream and spot from applications like Soundminer.
  • Shift modifier action for 0.1 dB resolution automation level trimming.
General
  • Support for Blackmagic Cloud Presentations.
  • Sign in and upload videos directly to TikTok from DaVinci Resolve.*
  • Remote Monitoring Improvements in Studio*
    • Support for remote monitoring from Mac OS.
    • Improved Mac OS client with support for more formats.
    • New iOS client to monitor on iPad and iPhone.
    • Support for connecting clients using Blackmagic ID.
    • Support for streaming to multiple clients.
    • Support for viewing streams on computer displays.
    • Support for monitoring HDR streams.
  • Ability to upload new versions to Dropbox Replay in Studio.
  • Rocky Linux 8.6 based installation environment for DaVinci Resolve.*
  • Press play multiple times for faster playback from the Advanced panel.
  • DRT exports now include groups and shared nodes.
  • DRA project archives now include VFX Connect media.
  • Optimized Blackmagic Cloud project library connections.*
  • New vertical resolution timelines and projects default to full frame with crop.
  • Speed warp option for default motion estimation mode in project settings.
  • Stabilization, scene cut and other progress dialogs show analysis speed.
  • Quick export icon on edit and color pages.
  • General performance and stability improvements.
Scripting & APIs
  • Scripting API support to import and export DRT and DRB files.
  • Scripting API support to load data burn presets.
  • Scripting API support to get node label.
  • Scripting API support to apply ARRI CDL and LUT to a clip.
  • Scripting API support for querying and setting clip enabled state.
  • Supported containers for selected codecs are now listed in the encode API.
  • Ability to specify data and video range in the encode API.
Codec Support
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.0.
  • Support for rendering GIF, JPEG and PNG image sequences.
  • Support for rendering animated GIF clips.
  • Support for decoding AC3 audio in Linux.
  • Ability to decode LogC3 ARRI clips as LogC4.
  • Support for Sony XAVC raw controls.
  • Ability to import MKV chapters as media markers.
  • Ability to export timeline markers as MKV chapters.
  • Hardware accelerated VP9 decodes in Resolve for supported Nvidia cards.
  • Up to 50% faster encode speeds for Sony XAVC 420 8-bit clips.
  • Support for decoding AV1 from MKV and WEBM clips.
  • Support for encoding and decoding FFV1 formats.
  • Encode support for ProRes, AV1, H.264, MP3, AAC in MKV containers.*
  • Custom compression levels when rendering ZIP formatted EXRs.
  • Hardware accelerated encode support for AV1 in AMD systems.
  • Ability to use multiple hardware encoders in supported AMD systems.
  • Up to 30% faster Apple ProRes hardware accelerated encode.
  • Better disk usage estimates when rendering ProRes clips on Apple silicon.
  • Quick export renders now include active subtitle and data burn in.
Pre-Installation Notes

For DaVinci Resolve 18.5, we have taken efforts to keep the project libraries compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18.1.4. While this allows you to access the project library with 18.1.4, individual projects created or opened in 18.5 will no longer be accessible in 18.1.4. We recommend a full project library backup as well as individual project backups for projects before opening projects in 18.5.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.5 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-04-2023 17:28
24 • submitter: guidogast

17-04-2023 • 17:28

24

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

04-06 DaVinci Resolve 21 5
15-04 DaVinci Resolve 21 bèta 1 10
12-02 Davinci Resolve 20.3.2 7
18-12 Davinci Resolve 20.3.1 2
01-12 Davinci Resolve 20.3 1
05-11 Davinci Resolve 20.2.3 6
15-10 Davinci Resolve 20.2.2 11
23-09 Davinci Resolve 20.2.1 0
09-'25 Davinci Resolve 20.2 1
08-'25 Davinci Resolve 20.1.1 28
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Reacties (24)

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Roel1966 17 april 2023 17:51
Eerlijk gezegd heb ik DaVinci Resolve nog nooit uitgetest en ben wel even benieuwd naar de ervaringen van andere gebruikers. En verder staat er trouwens dat het beschikbaar is voor Windows, MacOS en Linux maar nu ook dus voor IOS en iPadOS. Wel met de kanttekening dat het alleen optimaal werkt met de nieuwere iPads vanaf en met de M1 cpu. Bij oudere modellen kan je maar tot HD gaan en kunnen er crashes ontstaan door een tekort aan intern geheugen.
gamezfreak @Roel196617 april 2023 18:00
Ik gebruik het zelf sinds een weekje, echter kan ik tot 24FPS op 4K laten renderen, terwijl mijn opname 4K 60FPS is. Maar voor de rest werkt Davinci Resolve wel fijner (en zonder crashes) vergeleken met Openshot Video Editor, welke wel een mogelijkheid heeft om 4K 60FPS te renderen. Ikzelf maak gebruik van de Windows variant met als hardware een MSI GE76 Raider 11UG-065NL.
Janoz Moderator PRG/SEA @gamezfreak17 april 2023 18:21
Dat klopt niet. Het maximum is 4K 60fps. Ik heb het net zelf nog even geprobeerd. Waarschijnlijk heb je je timeline aangemaakt met 24fps. De framerate van een timeline is niet aan te passen.

Als je hoger wilt dan 4k 60fps moet je de betaalde versie nemen. Die kan tot 32K en 120fps.
Roel1966 @Janoz17 april 2023 21:32
Hetzelfde als ook bij Premiere, eenmaal timeline fout ingesteld en je dan van voren af aan kan beginnen.
betatester @Roel196617 april 2023 22:10
Is toch niet hetzelfde als Premiere. Bij Davinci kan je gewoon een nieuwe timeline aan maken met de goede fps en dan alle items via copy-paste van de oude timeline op de nieuwe plempen.
Roel1966 @betatester17 april 2023 22:14
Ah oke, dat is dan wel een stuk handiger.
Ventieldopje @gamezfreak17 april 2023 18:08
4K en 60FPS is net als HDR ondersteuning alleen voor de betaalde variant (die je overigens bij veel van hun hardware cadeau krijgt).
gamezfreak @Ventieldopje17 april 2023 20:06
Ahh, dank daarvoor. Ik zocht me rot of ik toevallig niet iets verkeerds had ingesteld. Wordt maar binnenkort kijken welke (betaalde) video editor dan beter is. Aanraders zijn altijd welkom!
Jan Onderwater @Ventieldopje17 april 2023 19:38
En ze hebben hele mooie hardware
Roel1966 @gamezfreak17 april 2023 18:14
Ah kijk, fijn om te lezen maar voor mij zou 4K 60 fps nog niet zo'n probleem zijn omdat ik eigenlijk nog alles vooral in Ful HD 60 fps opneem.
RobWu @Roel196617 april 2023 18:21
Het is erg fijn en compleet systeem, maar als je Premiere oid gewend bent is het even wennen.
Zeker waar het de database structuur aangaat. Verdiep je daar een beetje in voor je start met een project.

Verder kun je eea koppelen aan Fusion, de losse compositor van BM. De vele titel effecten zijn sowieso al in Fusion gebouwd.

Ik zou zeggen DL'd de gratis versie en ga ermee testen :)
Roel1966 @RobWu17 april 2023 21:31
Ik ben inderdaad Premiere gewend maar ik heb ook wel een tijdje met b.v. Final Cut gewerkt die ook best wel afwijkt van Premiere. Goede tip in elk geval toch even te verdiepen in de database structuur iets wat bij Premiere ook niet direct helemaal duidelijk is in het begin.
Ik zou zeggen DL'd de gratis versie en ga ermee testen
Denk dat ik als 1ste eens op de iPad Pro ga testen vooral met die krachtige M1 cpu.
Jan Van Akker @RobWu17 april 2023 18:50
Fusion is zaaaaaalig om mee te werken. Ik heb het in 2005 moeten leren op mijn eerste werkdag in een VFX bedrijf in België 👌🏻. Strakke interface, uiteraard node based. Ik ben nooit meer teruggekeerd naar layers en precomps in After Effects.
Yugobaas @Roel196617 april 2023 18:43
Ik heb jaren Premiere Pro gebruikt en na talloze crashes een jaar geleden de overstap gemaakt naar de gratis variant van Davinci. Sterker nog, ik heb voor vrijwel elk programma van Adobe een alternatief gevonden waar ik prettiger mee werk. Sinds een half jaar vanwege 10-bit footage overgestapt naar de betaalde versie van Davinci. Deze heb ik gratis gekregen bij de aanschaf van de Davinci Resolve Speed Editor. Ik kom geen feature tekort, het werkt prettig op zowel MacOS als Windows.
guidogast
@Roel196617 april 2023 22:23
Persoonlijk ben ik erg tevreden met DaVinci Resolve. Er zitten enorm veel features in en dat voor een hele goedkope prijs (als je naar de Studio versie kijkt). Mag ik vragen wat je benodigdheden zijn? Zeker als je af en toe monteert is het een fantastisch programma.

Daarnaast is de gratis versie ook meer dan voldoende voor de meeste mensen.
Roel1966 @guidogast17 april 2023 22:28
Mag ik vragen wat je benodigdheden zijn? Zeker als je af en toe monteert is het een fantastisch programma.
Deels maak ik af en toe muziekopnames voor op mijn Youtubekanaal, en deels opnames van interviews voor de lokale politiek partij waarbij ik zit. Maar het zijn allemaal verder geen echte hoogwaardige video's en puur amateuristische opnames. Waarbij we wel vooral bij interviews gebruik maken van een greenscreen en in hoeverre word dat ondersteund in DaVinci ?

Meest interessante van DaVinci vind ik vooral wel dat die nu ook voor de iPad Pro beschikbaar is en ik daar ook wel eens benieuwd naar ben, dus editen op de iPad met touch. Vooral dan ( wat hopelijk kan ) is het kunnen in en uitzoomen van de timeline lijkt mij via touch veel praktischer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Roel1966 op 23 juli 2024 02:47]

RobWu @Roel196618 april 2023 09:15
Staar jezelf niet teveel blind op de iPad versie van Resolve.
Ja, het kan, maar een beefy PC werkt toch echt stukken beter en makkelijker. Zeker met een toetsenbord is het lekkerder werken imho.

Greenscreen kan in Resolve, maar er zitten al zoveel AI tools in dat je het soms niet eens nodig hebt om iets/iemand vrijstaand te maken.
En Resolve heeft ook een hele mooie tool (Color Match palette) voor het snel kleur corrigeren van je footage, om daarna de laatste tweaks te kunnen doen. Het ondersteund een aantal standaard color charts, waarbij je heel snel en eenvoudig alles in de correcte waardes kunt trekken. Kleurcorrectie in Resolve is erg krachtig, zeker in combinatie met alle masker mogelijkheden.
guidogast
@Roel196618 april 2023 08:08
Resolve heeft zeker green screen mogelijkheden, dat moet je doen in of de Color page, of de Fusion page. Eigenlijk kun je Resolve vergelijken met Premiere Pro, After Effects, Bridge en Audition in 1 en het sluit zeker aan bij wat je wilt doen.

Echter omdat het zoveel functionaliteit heeft kan de learning curve wel wat stijl zijn. Gelukkig zijn er super veel tutorials te vinden op YouTube. Waar ik veel aan heb zijn de tutorials van Casey Faris en Mr Alex Tech

Qua iPad kan ik je helaas niet verder helpen omdat ik deze niet heb. Alleen denk ik dat editen op een PC of laptop makkelijker is, omdat je gebruik kan maken van enorm veel shortcuts die je simpelweg niet hebt in een touch omgeving (vermoed ik), maar het is fijn dat er een iPad versie is.
Roel1966 @guidogast18 april 2023 17:54
Resolve heeft zeker green screen mogelijkheden, dat moet je doen in of de Color page, of de Fusion page
Dat is op zich wel jammer want dat had ik toch wel handig gevonden en was weer 1 stap minder. Vind het altijd wel onhandig ook bij Premiere Pro dat je eerst moet bewerken met After Effects.
omdat je gebruik kan maken van enorm veel shortcuts die je simpelweg niet hebt in een touch omgeving
Of er shortcuts in zitten heb ik nog niet uitgeprobeerd maar zeker kan je die ook gebruiken want je kan gewoon een bluetooth keyboard aansluiten op de iPad. Maar nu gebruik ik sowieso grotendeels alleen de muis op de desktop pc en zelden eigenlijk shortcuts via het toetsenboard. Om eerlijk te zijn, ik vergeet meestal de toetscombinaties.
Stangg @Roel196617 april 2023 18:06
Ik ook niet inderdaad; uiteindelijk ben ik jaren geleden overgegaan naar FinalCutProX en nooit meer teruggekeken.
Nu, vele jaren later, is het een perfect systeem geworden, en heb ik maar 1 keer hoeven te betalen. Schakelen gaat dus niet meer gebeuren.

Toch blijft zo'n gratis-oplossing een aantrekkelijk idee...
Jan Onderwater 17 april 2023 19:36
Ik gebruik Final Cut Pro X sind’s het uitkwam, en heb er veel in geïnvesteerd om er mee te leren werken, en het is een prachtig pakket. Maar als je me vraagt welk video pakket je nu zou moeten gaan leren gebruiken dan is dat definitief DaVinci.
Kermit123 17 april 2023 19:42
Yes eindelijk een optie om alle clips van een camera in één keer de timecode een shift te geven.
Was echt heel irritant als je action cam per clip de shift moest opgeven en TC jammen werkt bij die camera's niet vanwege karakter van die camera's (waterdicht/compact/shock proof)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kermit123 op 23 juli 2024 02:47]

rickvdvulkaan 17 april 2023 20:16
Werk zo'n beetje fulltime met resolve. Fijn programma, wel op een typische blackmagic manier hier en daar een aantal basic functies niet lekker uitgewerkt. Maar als all-rounder wegen de nadelen niet op tegen de voordelen.
protected22 1 mei 2023 20:47
Heeft Davinci Resolve een manier om automatisch te updaten binnen het programma? Ik vind steeds de installer moeten herinstalleren bij elke update (18.3 18.4 18.5 enz) wat onhandig.

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