Caddy is een opensource-http/2-webserver die beschikbaar is voor Android, BSD, Linux, macOS, Solaris en Windows. Het zet standaard https aan en gebruikt daarvoor de integratie met Let's Encrypt als eigen certificaten niet voorhanden zijn. De eigen feature stack is al behoorlijk compleet, maar kan verder uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 1.0.0 enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Caddy 1.0 Released



Caddy 1.0 is our first stable release, meaning that new versions in the 1.0 tree will have non-breaking changes. Stability in terms of fixing bugs will be the primary focus of 1.x versions. (Still, we always recommend testing in a dev or staging environment before upgrading production instances.)



One of the most common requests for Caddy is official packages and images. Now that version 1.0 is tagged, we will see about working on integrations with Digital Ocean, various Linux distros and package managers, and making an official Docker container. However, due to design or technical limitations of most of these distribution channels, customizing Caddy with plugins may not be possible through these channels. However, you can already get Caddy with plugins using a single command that works just about anywhere, or use our download page.



Thank you to the 250+ contributors who helped make Caddy 1 what it is! Caddy has come a long way since its first commit in 2014.



Like all releases, 1.0 is not perfect, but it is the best one yet. If you find any issues, please report them on GitHub. If you have any questions, feel free to ask on our forum!



Reunified Licensing



In 2017, we announced commercial licenses for non-personal use of Caddy binaries distributed through our download page. With them, we have been able to successfully serve several businesses which rely on Caddy, but the different licensing between binaries built from source and those obtained through our download page was confusing.



Beginning today, commercial licenses are no longer required for commercial use of any Caddy binaries. Going forward, only commercial use of our build server (including the download page and getcaddy.com) requires a subscription: all binaries are licensed the same. Existing customers will be grandfathered in with no changes to their subscription and will be able to keep using the download page as before. Using our download page for non-commercial use will continue to be free. All binaries will be Apache 2 licensed.



Our build server allows you to get a cryptographically-signed Caddy binary at any released version, with any plugins, pre-built for your platform, with a single HTTPS request. There is tremendous value in that for companies deploying Caddy, and this change will allow us to continue to serve them with better reliability and without the confusion of a separate EULA for binaries.