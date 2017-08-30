Caddy is een opensource-http/2-webserver die beschikbaar is voor Android, BSD, Linux, macOS, Solaris en Windows. Het zet standaard https aan en gebruikt daarvoor de integratie met Let's Encrypt als eigen certificaten niet voorhanden zijn. De eigen feature stack is al behoorlijk compleet, maar kan verder uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 0.10.7 enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Version 0.10.7 Built with Go 1.9

New 3rd-party plugin directives: jekyll, awses, forwardproxy

Different exit codes

Plan 9 support

Graceful binary upgrades with SIGUSR2

internal: Support X-Accel-Redir without paths to protect

templates: Can execute templates loaded by other middleware

A few really good bug fixes Version 0.10.6 fastcgi: Fix runtime error for 32-bit and ARM architectures Version 0.10.5 Renamed requestid directive to request_id

Set default idle timeout of 5 minutes

New 3rd-party plugin directives: cache, nobots, webdav

New Unix timestamp placeholder {when_unix}

Improved MITM detection on iOS clients

errors, log: Fix log rolling parsing

gzip: Convert any ETag header to weak etag

fastcgi: Reverted persistent connections (issue #1736)

proxy: Added header loaded balancing policy

proxy: Fix hang on chunked WebSockets (e.g. with HomeAssistant)

Several other bug fixes and minor internal improvements Version 0.10.4 Vendor all dependencies

Improve MITM detection, add experimental Tor browser support

New requestid directive to add request IDs to each request

New HTTP plugins supported: authz, grpc, gopkg, reauth, restic

browse: Refreshed default UI and added symlink indicators

errors, log: Added rotate_compress directive to compress rolled logs

markdown: Template files loaded at each request instead of just once

proxy: Allow multiple Server header fields on downstream response

proxy: Perform health checks by body substring

rewrite,redir: Added 'not_starts_with' and 'not_ends_with' operators

tls: New ca subdirective to specify CA endpoint per-site

Several bug fixes Version 0.10.3 Replace 'maxrequestbody' directive with 'limits' directive

proxy: Configurable port for health check

proxy: New load balance policy: uri_hash

templates: Renamed .Push context action to .AddLink

tls: Allow narrower certificate renewal window at startup (#1680)

tls: Prefer ChaCha20 if hardware does not have AES-NI Version 0.10.2 Hot fix for rule paths of "/" so that they match every request

fastcgi: Match request paths that don't start with "/" even if rule does Version 0.10.1 Reduced memory usage for gzip, templates, and MITM detection

Fixed automatic HTTP->HTTPS redirects for sites with wildcard labels

proxy: Fix 'without' subdirective

A few other minor bug fixes and improvements