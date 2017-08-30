Caddy is een opensource-http/2-webserver die beschikbaar is voor Android, BSD, Linux, macOS, Solaris en Windows. Het zet standaard https aan en gebruikt daarvoor de integratie met Let's Encrypt als eigen certificaten niet voorhanden zijn. De eigen feature stack is al behoorlijk compleet, maar kan verder uitgebreid worden via plug-ins. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 0.10.7 enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 0.10.7
Version 0.10.6
- Built with Go 1.9
- New 3rd-party plugin directives: jekyll, awses, forwardproxy
- Different exit codes
- Plan 9 support
- Graceful binary upgrades with SIGUSR2
- internal: Support X-Accel-Redir without paths to protect
- templates: Can execute templates loaded by other middleware
- A few really good bug fixes
Version 0.10.5
- fastcgi: Fix runtime error for 32-bit and ARM architectures
Version 0.10.4
- Renamed requestid directive to request_id
- Set default idle timeout of 5 minutes
- New 3rd-party plugin directives: cache, nobots, webdav
- New Unix timestamp placeholder {when_unix}
- Improved MITM detection on iOS clients
- errors, log: Fix log rolling parsing
- gzip: Convert any ETag header to weak etag
- fastcgi: Reverted persistent connections (issue #1736)
- proxy: Added header loaded balancing policy
- proxy: Fix hang on chunked WebSockets (e.g. with HomeAssistant)
- Several other bug fixes and minor internal improvements
Version 0.10.3
- Vendor all dependencies
- Improve MITM detection, add experimental Tor browser support
- New requestid directive to add request IDs to each request
- New HTTP plugins supported: authz, grpc, gopkg, reauth, restic
- browse: Refreshed default UI and added symlink indicators
- errors, log: Added rotate_compress directive to compress rolled logs
- markdown: Template files loaded at each request instead of just once
- proxy: Allow multiple Server header fields on downstream response
- proxy: Perform health checks by body substring
- rewrite,redir: Added 'not_starts_with' and 'not_ends_with' operators
- tls: New ca subdirective to specify CA endpoint per-site
- Several bug fixes
Version 0.10.2
- Replace 'maxrequestbody' directive with 'limits' directive
- proxy: Configurable port for health check
- proxy: New load balance policy: uri_hash
- templates: Renamed .Push context action to .AddLink
- tls: Allow narrower certificate renewal window at startup (#1680)
- tls: Prefer ChaCha20 if hardware does not have AES-NI
Version 0.10.1
- Hot fix for rule paths of "/" so that they match every request
- fastcgi: Match request paths that don't start with "/" even if rule does
- Reduced memory usage for gzip, templates, and MITM detection
- Fixed automatic HTTP->HTTPS redirects for sites with wildcard labels
- proxy: Fix 'without' subdirective
- A few other minor bug fixes and improvements