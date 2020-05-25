Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Caddy 2.0.0

Caddy is een opensource-http/2-webserver die beschikbaar is voor Android, BSD, Linux, macOS, Solaris en Windows. Het zet standaard https aan en gebruikt daarvoor de integratie met Let's Encrypt als eigen certificaten niet voorhanden zijn. De eigen feature stack is al behoorlijk compleet, maar kan verder uitgebreid worden via modules. Het ontwikkelteam heeft na twintig bètaversies en drie release candidates dan eindelijk versie 2.0.0 enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht met de volgende beknopte aankondiging:

Version 2.0.0

🎉 It's here! Caddy 2 is ready for production. Check out the v2 landing page!

💚 Please consider sponsoring - I work on this full-time, and it would not be possible without continued company and individual sponsors, thank you!

We recommend all users begin to upgrade. Please spend time in the documentation. We've worked hard to make everything as clear and simple as possible. Once you have tested Caddy 2, deploy it into production. We think you'll be very pleased with the results.

Keep in mind that this is just the beginning: "2.0" does not mean the software is perfect, only that it is stable. Its readiness is guided by your feedback! We will continue to develop features, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes (2.1 is already slated to have 30+ improvements)

Thank you to everyone in the community who helpfully reported bugs and contributed over the past year!
Versienummer 2.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Caddy
Download https://caddyserver.com/docs/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

0ookhoi
25 mei 2020 13:35
Caddy is een opensource-http/2-webserver
En (experimenteel) http/3!
https://caddyserver.com/d...ervers/experimental_http3
https://github.com/caddys.../caddyhttp/server.go#L109
// Enable experimental HTTP/3 support. Note that HTTP/3 is not a
// finished standard and has extremely limited client support.
