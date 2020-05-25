Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.2.6 uitgebracht en sinds versie 5.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.2.6Added
Changed
- Issue 3049 New transaction triggers for dates.
- View fixed for recurring transactions.
- A new rule action that will DELETE transactions.
- Four-week reminder to check for updates if you disabled updates.
Fixed
- Issue 3011 Reconciliation page has "select all"-button and remembers checkboxes even when you refresh the page.
- Issue 3348 Smarter menu for accounts on the dashboard
- Demo user can't upload attachments.
- Demo user can't set locale.
- Issue 3339 Could not mass-delete reconciliation transactions.
- Issue 3344 Could not attach files to accounts.
- Issue 3335 Fix reconciliation currency account, thanks to @maksimkurb
- Issue 3350 Better charts in account overview
- Issue 3355 Better sorting for bills in reports.
- Issue 3363 New strings translated, thanks to @sephrat
- Issue 3367 Error in views when uploading > 1 attachments
- Issue 3368 Wrong hover-text
- Issue 3374 Inconsistent net worth calculation. You may seem to lose money.
- Issue 3376 Better rule ordering when cloning rules.
- Issue 3381 Fix for LDAP
- Better rounding for budget amounts.
Changes in version 5.2.5Added
Changed
- Some warnings that custom locales may not work on Windows or in Docker images.
Fixed
- Issue 3305 User @lguima revamped the left side menu and associated icons.
- Issue 3307 Editing or creating accounts would automatically give them a location.
- Issue 3314 Future transactions would not always be visible, even when the daterange should include them.
- Issue 3318 Cron called over URL would skip auto-budgets.
- Issue 3321 API for piggy bank funds would create events with the wrong amount.
- Issue 3330 Transactions not stored at 00:00 would be excluded from some views.
Changes in version 5.2.4Fixed
- Issue 3287 Locale issue
- Issue 3251 Budget order