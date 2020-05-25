Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Firefly III 5.2.6

Firefly III logo (80 pix) Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.2.6 uitgebracht en sinds versie 5.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.2.6

Added
  • Issue 3049 New transaction triggers for dates.
  • View fixed for recurring transactions.
  • A new rule action that will DELETE transactions.
  • Four-week reminder to check for updates if you disabled updates.
Changed
  • Issue 3011 Reconciliation page has "select all"-button and remembers checkboxes even when you refresh the page.
  • Issue 3348 Smarter menu for accounts on the dashboard
  • Demo user can't upload attachments.
  • Demo user can't set locale.
Fixed

Changes in version 5.2.5

Added
  • Some warnings that custom locales may not work on Windows or in Docker images.
Changed Fixed
  • Issue 3307 Editing or creating accounts would automatically give them a location.
  • Issue 3314 Future transactions would not always be visible, even when the daterange should include them.
  • Issue 3318 Cron called over URL would skip auto-budgets.
  • Issue 3321 API for piggy bank funds would create events with the wrong amount.
  • Issue 3330 Transactions not stored at 00:00 would be excluded from some views.

Changes in version 5.2.4

Fixed

Versienummer 5.2.6
Releasestatus Final
Website Firefly III
Download https://github.com/firefly-iii/firefly-iii/releases/tag/5.2.6
Bestandsgrootte 9,19MB
Licentietype GPL

Firefly III

geen prijs bekend

2018

