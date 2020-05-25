Versie 0.9.4 van Open Hardware Monitor is uitgekomen. Met dit opensource programma kan de hardware in een computer in de gaten worden gehouden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor een groot aantal monitoringchips die in moederborden, processors, videokaarten en harde schijven aanwezig zijn. De download is nog geen 500KB groot en kan, opmerkelijk genoeg, worden gebruikt op Windows- en Linuxmachines. Voor gebruik op Linux is Mono nodig, op Windows is het programma afhankelijk van .Net. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 0.9.4: Added support for 10th generation Intel Core processors based on Comet Lake-S.

Added AMD family 15h model 60h and 70h CPU support.

Added code to correctly restore fan controls and other states when resuming the from sleep.

Improved the Nuvoton NCT679XD super I/O fan RPM calculation.

Added code to synchronize the PCI bus access for reading AMD temperature sensors.

Migrated the application from .NET Framework version 2.0 to .NET Framework version 4.5 (new minimal requirement).

Fixed the issue of an unresponsive user interface when changing the system display scale.

Improved the DPI awareness (display scaling) of the user interface.