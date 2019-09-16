Versie 5.15.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15.4: TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2t.

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.8.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.8. Official extension Batch rename prints more information about its progress.

Small improvements of layout for longer translations.

Translation updated: Italian.

Bug fix: Cannot switch back to English after changing language on non-US English system. 1779

Bug fix: Deleting temporary local copy of remote file caused errors and invalid attempts to upload the nonexisting file. 1782 Changes in version 5.15.3: Back-propagated SSH security fixes from PuTTY 0.72: Integer underflow parsing SSH-1 packet length. vuln-ssh1-buffer-length-underflow Buffer overflow in SSH-1 if server sends two tiny RSA keys. vuln-ssh1-short-rsa-keys Windows Pageant client code does not check response length field. vuln-win-pageant-client-missing-length-check

SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.72.

Using recommended sizes of icons when installed from Microsoft Store. 1754

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.7.

Translations updated: Hungarian, Simplified Chinese and Spanish.

File panel incremental search can be disabled using raw configuration setting. 1742

Retrying deleting fake temporary folder created when pasting remote files to Windows File Explorer. 1765

Bug fix: With every start on a monitor with different DPI than the primary monitor, dimensions of the window and some of its components change slightly. 1750

than the primary monitor, dimensions of the window and some of its components change slightly. 1750 Bug fix: Speed limit does not work with S3 protocol. 1755

Bug fix: Site folder loses names of its sites. 1756

Bug fix: Compare Files extension cannot handle paths with spaces. 1760

Bug fix: Local recycle bin is unintentionally scanned, slowing down browsing. 1761

Bug fix: .NET assembly debug log file timestamps shows as GMT, while they are actually local times. 1762

Bug fix: Cannot upload files over 50 GB to S3. 1764

Bug fix: When using a local custom command from Synchronization checklist window, opened from a command-line, the connection was closed.

Bug fix: When saving an edited site or default settings, WinSCP prompted for the master password, even when the site does not have any password to protect.

Bug fix: When opening a connection from a command-line, which does not have a local directory set yet, local panel is opened empty.