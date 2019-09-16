Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: WinSCP 5.15.4

WinSCP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.15.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15.4:
  • TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2t.
  • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.8.
  • Official extension Batch rename prints more information about its progress.
  • Small improvements of layout for longer translations.
  • Translation updated: Italian.
  • Bug fix: Cannot switch back to English after changing language on non-US English system. 1779
  • Bug fix: Deleting temporary local copy of remote file caused errors and invalid attempts to upload the nonexisting file. 1782
Changes in version 5.15.3:
  • Back-propagated SSH security fixes from PuTTY 0.72:
  • SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.72.
  • Using recommended sizes of icons when installed from Microsoft Store. 1754
  • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.7.
  • Translations updated: Hungarian, Simplified Chinese and Spanish.
  • File panel incremental search can be disabled using raw configuration setting. 1742
  • Retrying deleting fake temporary folder created when pasting remote files to Windows File Explorer. 1765
  • Bug fix: With every start on a monitor with different DPI than the primary monitor, dimensions of the window and some of its components change slightly. 1750
  • Bug fix: Speed limit does not work with S3 protocol. 1755
  • Bug fix: Site folder loses names of its sites. 1756
  • Bug fix: Compare Files extension cannot handle paths with spaces. 1760
  • Bug fix: Local recycle bin is unintentionally scanned, slowing down browsing. 1761
  • Bug fix: .NET assembly debug log file timestamps shows as GMT, while they are actually local times. 1762
  • Bug fix: Cannot upload files over 50 GB to S3. 1764
  • Bug fix: When using a local custom command from Synchronization checklist window, opened from a command-line, the connection was closed.
  • Bug fix: When saving an edited site or default settings, WinSCP prompted for the master password, even when the site does not have any password to protect.
  • Bug fix: When opening a connection from a command-line, which does not have a local directory set yet, local panel is opened empty.

Versienummer 5.15.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/eng/download.php#download2
Bestandsgrootte 9,39MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-09-2019 19:280

16-09-2019 • 19:28

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

WinSCP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True