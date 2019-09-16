Versie 5.15.4 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Sinds versie 5.15.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.15.4:
Changes in version 5.15.3:
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2t.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.8.
- Official extension Batch rename prints more information about its progress.
- Small improvements of layout for longer translations.
- Translation updated: Italian.
- Bug fix: Cannot switch back to English after changing language on non-US English system. 1779
- Bug fix: Deleting temporary local copy of remote file caused errors and invalid attempts to upload the nonexisting file. 1782
- Back-propagated SSH security fixes from PuTTY 0.72:
- Integer underflow parsing SSH-1 packet length. vuln-ssh1-buffer-length-underflow
- Buffer overflow in SSH-1 if server sends two tiny RSA keys. vuln-ssh1-short-rsa-keys
- Windows Pageant client code does not check response length field. vuln-win-pageant-client-missing-length-check
- SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.72.
- Using recommended sizes of icons when installed from Microsoft Store. 1754
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.7.
- Translations updated: Hungarian, Simplified Chinese and Spanish.
- File panel incremental search can be disabled using raw configuration setting. 1742
- Retrying deleting fake temporary folder created when pasting remote files to Windows File Explorer. 1765
- Bug fix: With every start on a monitor with different DPI than the primary monitor, dimensions of the window and some of its components change slightly. 1750
- Bug fix: Speed limit does not work with S3 protocol. 1755
- Bug fix: Site folder loses names of its sites. 1756
- Bug fix: Compare Files extension cannot handle paths with spaces. 1760
- Bug fix: Local recycle bin is unintentionally scanned, slowing down browsing. 1761
- Bug fix: .NET assembly debug log file timestamps shows as GMT, while they are actually local times. 1762
- Bug fix: Cannot upload files over 50 GB to S3. 1764
- Bug fix: When using a local custom command from Synchronization checklist window, opened from a command-line, the connection was closed.
- Bug fix: When saving an edited site or default settings, WinSCP prompted for the master password, even when the site does not have any password to protect.
- Bug fix: When opening a connection from a command-line, which does not have a local directory set yet, local panel is opened empty.