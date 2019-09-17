BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Share, BlackBerry Workspaces en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.11 MR1 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.11 MR1
BlackBerry Intelligent Security
Android
- BlackBerry Intelligent Security: BlackBerry UEM supports BlackBerry Intelligent Security. For more information, see the documentation here.
iOS
- Apply security patch level enforcement to BlackBerry Dynamics apps on Android devices: In a compliance profile you can apply security patch level enforcement to BlackBerry Dynamics apps. If the security patch level is not met, you can choose to delete the BlackBerry Dynamics app data, not allow BlackBerry Dynamics apps to run on the device, or perform no actions on the device.
- Compliance policy update: A new compliance setting allows administrators to enable or disable anti-debugging for BlackBerry Dynamics apps. If your organization prohibits turning off detection for rooted OS or failed attestation, you can use this setting to disable the anti-debugging check without disabling rooted OS or failed attestation detection.
- User notifications: Updates to Android 10 required changes to the BlackBerry UEM Client to use notifications instead of pop-up dialog boxes to inform users of events and request user input. Users must allow notifications from the UEM Client to avoid unexpected behavior.
- UEM Client native library updates: The BlackBerry UEM Client for Android native libraries have been updated to support a 64-bit architecture.
- BlackBerry Connectivity native library updates: The BlackBerry Connectivity app for Android native libraries have been updated to support a 64-bit architecture.
Samsung KNOX
- Compliance policy update: A new compliance setting allows administrators to enable or disable anti-debugging for BlackBerry Dynamics apps. If your organization prohibits turning off Jailbreak OS detection, you can use this setting to disable the anti-debugging check without Jailbreak OS detection.
- iOS 13 support: BlackBerry UEM now supports iOS 13. For more information about the supported operating systems, see the Mobile/Desktop OS and Enterprise Applications compatibility matrix.
MDM Controls activation type
- Common criteria mode: In an IT policy, you can put Samsung KNOX devices into Common Criteria mode.
SHA1
- MDM Controls activation type is not required for BBM Enterprise activation: Administrators are no longer required to ensure that MDM Controls is an allowed activation type to successfully activate BBM Enterprise.
- MDM Controls activation type is deprecated for Android 10 devices: You should activate Android devices using the “Android Enterprise” activation types. You can use device groups and compliance profiles to manage what happens for devices activated with "MDM controls" that are updated to Android 10. You can set the "Android 10 device activated with MDM Controls" event notification so you can be notified when an Android 9 device with MDM Controls is upgraded to Android 10 and can no longer be properly managed. For more information about the deprecation of the MDM Controls activation type, visit support.blackberry.com/community to read article 48386.
APNs
- BlackBerry UEM 12.11 is the last BlackBerry UEM release that supports SHA1.
- APNs API update: BlackBerry UEM now communicates with APNs using the HTTP/2 APNs API.