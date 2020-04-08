BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Share, BlackBerry Workspaces en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.12 MR1 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.12 MR1
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.12 MR1
- App installation ranking for Google Play apps: BlackBerry UEM now supports app installation ranking for Google Play apps on devices that are activated with Android Enterprise. The ranking of apps hosted in BlackBerry UEM and apps hosted in Google Play is applied separately.
- Migration: You can now migrate BlackBerry Dynamics users from one on-premises BlackBerry UEM instance to another on-premises BlackBerry UEM instance.
- User and device management fixed issues
- On OnePlus and Redmi devices, in certain circumstances, BlackBerry Dynamics apps could get stuck in an authentication loop. (FIRST-17108)
- Management console fixed issues
- If an administrator restricted versions of a BlackBerry Dynamics app using the BlackBerry UEM management console, the way the restricted version number was processed may have unintentionally blocked more versions of the app than intended. (FIRST-17124)
- If you were using an LDAP connection to an Active Directory environment and you made a change to a user's attributes such as the email address, the change would not synchronize with UEM. (EMM-136693)
- BlackBerry Dynamics-hosted .apk files were not installed on devices if the activation profile was enabled for Google Play. (EMM-137637)
- When you edited an app configuration for a hosted app, a duplicate app configuration might have been created. (EMM-137108)
- iOS device users were not able to access apps and sites without using their credentials after an administrator assigned a SCEP profile and a single-sign on profile to them. (EMM-137085)
- The compliance violations list in the management console might have been empty for apps that were built using newer SDKs. (GD-47035)
- BlackBerry Secure Connect Plus fixed issues
- In an environment that used BlackBerry Secure Connect Plus with Samsung Knox devices, if the environment blocked the *.secb2b.com call from UEM, the KNOX (KLM/ELM) license might have expired. (EMM-140039)