Versie 7.2.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code Various fixes and improvements File manager Extended options to manually update edited files in archive (consistently with update dialog) in context menu > more submenu

it is now possible to update archive and discard temp edit files (as in auto update dialog Yes/Clear option), and to discard edits without update Extraction and archiving Added option to automatically close PeaZip when task completes

Added options to save and load custom compression settings Menu entries are available in main menu > Layout (in compression screen) and in compression presets context menus (in file browser and in compression screen) Compression settings are saved by default to "Compression settings" folder in same path of PeaZip configuration Password and keyfiles are not saved in custom compression settings, to manage passwords safely see instead main menu > Tools > Password manager Volatile, context dependant variables can be saved alongside non-volatile ones, but will be lost in subsequent uses unless the custom setting is reloaded (in Options > Advanced volatile variables can be shown in italic font)

Presets for archive creation / conversion are now rewritten to use new compression setting mechanism, new presets supersedes both old presets and favourite formats menu entries Presets are saved in PeaZip\res\presets folder, in PeaZip's program path; apart for being saved separately they are standard compression setting files and can be used as such To customize an existing preset with a custom compression settings file, copy the desired custom compression settings file in presets folder, in place of one of the existing preset files Optionally, editing the compression setting file is possible to change its displayed file name, the name that will be shown by PeaZip in presets menu New presets: ZPAQ ultra, ZPAQ, ARC, Brotli, Zstandard

Extended non-volatile options saved to configuration (and compression settings) 7z/p7zip advanced compression options for dictionary, word, passes and block size are now remembererd File spanning options are now remembered

Improved support for ZPAQ format AES256 encryption, supported by design by the format, is now enabled Compression settings were optimized for better results From Advanced tab of extraction screen are now supported following options Restore files to original absolute paths Separate extraction of all revisions of the archive Overwrite existing files Test operation is now enabled ZPAQ is now available in presets at medium and ultra compression formats



De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons