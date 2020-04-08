Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm -software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.10.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features Backup and Restore Tool - Ability to create Nessus backups that can easily and quickly be restored.

Nessus Upgrade Plan - In Nessus Professional and managed scanners linked to Tenable.io, users can set a Nessus Update Plan that determines the version that Nessus updates to.

Downgrade Option - Support downgrade to a prior version of Nessus.

Slow Rollout - Roll out new Nessus releases to the Tenable Update Server for licensed Nessus Professional and Nessus Manager installations separately from Tenable.io. New Nessus versions will be made GA for Tenable.io-linked scanners to auto-update one week after the GA for the release. The new version will be available on the Tenable Nessus Download page on the GA date, for customers that want to update earlier.

Predefine Nessus Manager linking key - In Nessus Manager, you can manually set the linking key for Agents and Nessus scanners to help streamline deployments.

Specify scanner groups when linking scanners to Tenable.io - When linking Nessus scanners to Tenable.io using the CLI, you can set the scanner group to which to automatically add the scanner. Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements Quality and stability improvements. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue with Apple IOS MDM Compliance Checks that users were prompted to specify multiple credential types

Fixed an issue were plugin 10716 caused the scanner to crash

High CPU was seen on scan of Linux Server after upgrade to 8.7.2

Scans aborting in Tenable.io because nessusd process throttles at 99%

Nessus scans stuck stopping on scanners from Tenable.sc

Unofficial External PCI scan never completes

Tenable.io scan using local scanners is taking days rather than hours

Tenable.io scan has been "Running" for over 5 days in UI

External PCI Scan taking a lot longer than usual

Scan taking longer than it should

Scans inconsistently ending in 'partial' status due to scanners timing out

Scans failing to complete