Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nessus 8.10.0

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en mdm-software van Microsoft, Apple, MobileIron en AirWatch. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 8.10.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

New Features
  • Backup and Restore Tool - Ability to create Nessus backups that can easily and quickly be restored.
  • Nessus Upgrade Plan - In Nessus Professional and managed scanners linked to Tenable.io, users can set a Nessus Update Plan that determines the version that Nessus updates to.
  • Downgrade Option - Support downgrade to a prior version of Nessus.
  • Slow Rollout - Roll out new Nessus releases to the Tenable Update Server for licensed Nessus Professional and Nessus Manager installations separately from Tenable.io. New Nessus versions will be made GA for Tenable.io-linked scanners to auto-update one week after the GA for the release. The new version will be available on the Tenable Nessus Download page on the GA date, for customers that want to update earlier.
  • Predefine Nessus Manager linking key - In Nessus Manager, you can manually set the linking key for Agents and Nessus scanners to help streamline deployments.
  • Specify scanner groups when linking scanners to Tenable.io - When linking Nessus scanners to Tenable.io using the CLI, you can set the scanner group to which to automatically add the scanner.
Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements
  • Quality and stability improvements.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue with Apple IOS MDM Compliance Checks that users were prompted to specify multiple credential types
  • Fixed an issue were plugin 10716 caused the scanner to crash
  • High CPU was seen on scan of Linux Server after upgrade to 8.7.2
  • Scans aborting in Tenable.io because nessusd process throttles at 99%
  • Nessus scans stuck stopping on scanners from Tenable.sc
  • Unofficial External PCI scan never completes
  • Tenable.io scan using local scanners is taking days rather than hours
  • Tenable.io scan has been "Running" for over 5 days in UI
  • External PCI Scan taking a lot longer than usual
  • Scan taking longer than it should
  • Scans inconsistently ending in 'partial' status due to scanners timing out
  • Scans failing to complete
Versienummer 8.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/nessus
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 08-04-2020 13:580

08-04-2020 • 13:58

0 Linkedin

Bron: Tenable Network Security

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nessus

geen prijs bekend

Nessus 8.9.0 Download van 28 januari 2020
Nessus 8.8.0 Download van 14 november 2019
Nessus 8.4.0 Download van 27 mei 2019
Nessus 8.2.0 Download van 23 januari 2019
Nessus 8.1.0 Download van 12 december 2018
Nessus 8.0 Download van 24 oktober 2018
Meer producten en artikelen
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True