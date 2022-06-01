Software-update: Nessus 10.2.0 / 8.15.5

Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en emm-oplossingen van Microsoft, Apple, BlackBerry, MobileIron en VMware. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Home-editie, en de betaalde Professional- en Manager-edities. Tenable heeft Nessus 10.2.0 en 8.15.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Nessus 10.2.0 Release Notes

New Features
  • Added a new Scan Summary tab that highlights important scan data in Nessus Professional.
  • You can now configure update plans for Nessus Agents linked to Nessus Manager.
  • BYOL scanners can now add scan targets by Instance ID.
  • Added details of plugin execution failures to audit trails.
Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements
  • Added more detailed logging for node scans.
  • Improved compliance reporting performance by removing description data.
  • Extraneous data in compliance descriptions is now disabled by default.
  • Added a preference setting that limits the amount of data generated by compliance plugins.
Security Updates
  • Updated Zlib to version 1.2.12 to address a medium level vulnerability.
  • Updated libexpac to version 2.4.8 to address several security vulnerabilities.
  • Removed Nessus version information from unauthenticated API calls.
  • Updated jQuery UI to version 1.13.0.
Nessus 8.15.5 Release Notes

Security Updates
  • Updated libexpac to version 2.4.8 to address several security vulnerabilities.
Versienummer 10.2.0 / 8.15.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tenable Network Security
Download https://www.tenable.com/downloads/nessus
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bron: Tenable Network Security

