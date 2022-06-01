Versie 5.3 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android ontwikkeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The new version of Vivaldi gives you full control over your toolbar layouts with Editable Toolbars, a new option to easily reset default browser settings and syncable search engine across devices. Download Vivaldi 5.3 now on your desktop and notebooks.

One of our core beliefs at Vivaldi is that users want to customize. And to give you a fully customizable user interface, we’ve opened up even more possibilities for you to create a browser that’s uniquely yours.

Editable toolbars are here – giving you full control over your toolbar layouts.

Our new version, Vivaldi 5.3, is further proof of how we put our philosophy into practice to create new features for you.

As almost everything in Vivaldi is an option, we’ve added a reset to default button in every section of Vivaldi Settings. This lets you go back to your original browser settings quickly and easily.

Along with improvements across the board, we’ve also got syncable search engines across desktops, Android phones and tablets, and cars.

In addition, our new version on Android, also launched today, includes a host of features, including the ability to rename our unique Two-level Tab Stacks, syncable search engines, and much more.