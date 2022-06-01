Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.6.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2022.6.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen over Home Assistant we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2022.6: Gaining new insights!

The June release brings insights! Insights on how you are doing with your energy usage, and insights into what all the devices in your home are up to!

But that is not all June has to bring. Besides this release and the release party, we have two additional events lined up for you this month! On June 15, we will be hosting a Matter in Home Assistant workshop! The workshop will show you what we’ve been up to and allow you to actually test it out by adding your first Matter device to your own instance! I’m excited for this one; I’ve ordered the parts listed in the workshop details for myself.

The day after, June 16, the second event: Let’s get loud! This event is all about a new approach to home audio and music in an open solution that values the Open Home. Join this event for the latest news and audio demos from Home Assistant, ESPHome, Raspiaudio, and… something new!

Also: Hi Jacqueline Raaflaub! Jacqueline has joined Nabu Casa; she will help out with support and assist in moderating our community. We are excited to have you, and welcome!

Anyways, this Home Assistant Core release is a nice release with a couple of new features and lots of cleanups under the hood. Together with the upcoming events, this is going to be one exciting month!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2022.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

15:44 Home Assistant Core 2022.6.0 1
05-05 Home Assistant Core 2022.5.0 46
06-04 Home Assistant Core 2022.4.0 11
03-03 Home Assistant Core 2022.3.0 25
03-02 Home Assistant Core 2022.2 11
12-12 Home Assistant Core 2021.12.0 13
04-11 Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0 9
06-10 Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0 9
02-09 Home Assistant Core 2021.9.0 51
08-'21 Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0 33
Meer historie

Home Assistant Core

0Yzord
1 juni 2022 15:49
Toch wel ff all hail to Bart van Klaveren _/-\o_ voor zijn werk
