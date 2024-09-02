Nessus is een securityscanner die een netwerk kan scannen op bekende exploits en openstaande services. Resultaten kunnen vervolgens in verscheidene rapporten weergegeven worden. Ook kan de software geïntegreerd worden met andere pakketten, zoals CyberArk voor credentialmanagement en emm -oplossingen van Microsoft, BlackBerry en Ivanti. Nessus wordt in drie verschillende smaken uitgegeven: de gratis te gebruiken Essentials-editie met beperkte functionaliteit, en de betaalde Professional- en Expert-edities. Tenable heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 10.8.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Tenable Nessus 10.8.2 - Bug Fix Fixed a defect that caused Tenable Nessus to inappropriately apply severity mappings to compliance results. Tenable Nessus 10.8.1 - Bug Fix Fixed an issue where specifying a list of ports including "default" would cause a parsing failure and prevent the scan from launching. Tenable Nessus 10.8.0



New Features Tenable Nessus now supports CVSSv4 and EPSS scoring for vulnerability findings. You can view CVSSv4 and EPSS scores in the plugin output details and use both scores to filter scan results.

You can now use Tenable Nessus Manager to create and manage agent profiles in the new Sensors > Agent Profiles menu. You can use agent profiles to apply specific product versions to groups of linked agents.

A new offline mode is now available to Tenable Nessus Professional and Tenable Nessus Expert users with limited internet connectivity.

Tenable Nessus now decorates scan results with a scan type to allow you to differentiate scans. Changed Functionality and Performance Enhancements hostname is now a dependency for Tenable Nessus rpm installations. Therefore, when installing any Tenable Nessus 10.8.x rpm package, you must also install a hostname package if one has not already been installed. You can do so by running the install hostname command that is specific to your Linux operating system. For example: zypper install -y hostname Some Linux CLI tools automatically include dependencies when you install the Tenable Nessus package (yum install, for example). In these cases, you do not have to separately install hostname.

Some Linux CLI tools automatically include dependencies when you install the Tenable Nessus package (yum install, for example). In these cases, you do not have to separately install hostname. The import-certs CLI command now supports importing server chains.

Compliance plugin names are no longer truncated in the Tenable Nessus user interface.

Added support for importing unencrypted scan databases.

Added support for IMDSv2 for BYOL scanners in AWS.

Tenable Nessus now streams plugin and product updates to disk when downloading instead of buffering in memory.

Tenable Nessus now uses only the hostname and port to track against WAS licenses instead of the full URL. For example, all of the following now count for a single license FQDN rather than three: https://example.com/welcome https://example.com/welcome/get-started https://example.com/welcome/get-started/create-new-use

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue that caused the user icon in the Tenable Nessus user interface to disappear when you reduce the screen width.

Improved performance when launching an Advanced Dynamic Scan.

Fixed a scan permission issue related to scan attachments.

Updated Tenable Nessus scanners connected to Tenable Security Center so that the policy file is deleted once a new scan is created. This ensures that policy files do not accumulate on the scanner.

Fixed an issue in Tenable Nessus scanners connected to Tenable Security Center that caused an entire plugin family to be enabled when only a few of the family's plugins were enabled in the scan policy.

Fixed an issue in Tenable Nessus scanners connected to Tenable Security Center that caused repeated plugin compilations.

Fixed an issue where node restarts make the Last Connect value unreliable for both online and offline agents, which could potentially cause issues with automatic unlinking.

Fixed an issue where compliance findings were being included in vulnerability sections of reports.

Nessus will no longer drop the trailing / from URLs being targeted in WAS scans.

Fixed an issue where Web App Scanning (WAS) authentication credentials were not passed correctly to the WAS Docker container.

Fixed an issue where compliance reports were showing the wrong vulnerability level. Supported Platforms Removed support for the following operating systems: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Debian 10 Ubuntu 14.04 FreeBSD

