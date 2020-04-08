Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een deftige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De beknopte aankondiging van uitgave 1.4.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
Julia v1.4.0 has been released
The Julia developers are pleased to annouce the release of Julia v1.4.0, the fourth minor release in the 1.x series. Binaries are available for all of your favorite platforms (Linux, macOS, Windows, and FreeBSD) at https://julialang.org/downloads.
As a minor release, v1.4.0 contains no breaking changes, only new features, performance improvements, and marginal, undisruptive changes in behavior. The best reference for the changes in 1.4 is the NEWS file for 1.4.0.
Note that 1.4, like 1.3, 1.2, and 1.1 before it, does not have long term support. As of this release, 1.3 has been effectively superseded by 1.4, which means there will not likely be any further 1.3.x releases. Julia 1.0 is still currently the only long term support version.
We encourage everyone to give it a try. Packages can test with 1.4.0 on CI by specifying 1.4 on Travis, AppVeyor (with Appveyor.jl), and Cirrus (with CirrusCI.jl). As always, let us know in the issue tracker if you run into any issues.
Enjoy!