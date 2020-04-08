Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Julia 1.4.0

Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een deftige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De beknopte aankondiging van uitgave 1.4.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Julia v1.4.0 has been released

The Julia developers are pleased to annouce the release of Julia v1.4.0, the fourth minor release in the 1.x series. Binaries are available for all of your favorite platforms (Linux, macOS, Windows, and FreeBSD) at https://julialang.org/downloads.

As a minor release, v1.4.0 contains no breaking changes, only new features, performance improvements, and marginal, undisruptive changes in behavior. The best reference for the changes in 1.4 is the NEWS file for 1.4.0.

Note that 1.4, like 1.3, 1.2, and 1.1 before it, does not have long term support. As of this release, 1.3 has been effectively superseded by 1.4, which means there will not likely be any further 1.3.x releases. Julia 1.0 is still currently the only long term support version.

We encourage everyone to give it a try. Packages can test with 1.4.0 on CI by specifying 1.4 on Travis, AppVeyor (with Appveyor.jl), and Cirrus (with CirrusCI.jl). As always, let us know in the issue tracker if you run into any issues.

Enjoy!
Versienummer 1.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Julia
Download https://julialang.org/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 08-04-2020 13:580

08-04-2020 • 13:58

0 Linkedin

Bron: Julia

Update-historie

Lees meer

Julia

geen prijs bekend

Julia 1.3.1 Download van 3 januari 2020
Julia 1.3.0 Download van 3 december 2019
Julia 0.6.0 Download van 11 juli 2017
Meer producten en artikelen
Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True