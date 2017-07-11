Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een deftige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken zoals de gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De beknopte aankondiging van deze jongste uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Julia 0.6 Release Announcement
The Julia community is thrilled to announce the release of version 0.6.0 of the Julia language. With a sweeping overhaul of the type system and numerous improvements to syntax and to the standard library, 0.6.0 is the most transformative release yet. A comprehensive list of changes in this release is available in the main Julia repository in the NEWS log.
The 0.6 release line is now considered the stable line of releases and is recommended for most users, as it provides both language and API stability. As with previous versions, we will continue to update 0.6 with bugfixes, releasing subsequent 0.6.x versions. Only critical bug fixes will be ported to 0.5 and releases older than 0.5 are now unmaintained. Work on new features is now taking place on the master branch for the 0.7 development cycle.
Binaries are available for Linux, macOS, and Windows on the main downloads page. We encourage everyone to try it out.
Happy coding!