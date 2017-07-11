Versie 12.20 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Added two options to set the behavior when switching to hex view.

Edit File. Reopen the file in binary mode and edit the file.

Edit document buffer. Just switch view and edit the text buffer, but using a hexadecimal display.

Both modes support undo/redo. Edit file mode is set as the default behavior.

Quick find is supported in hex view.

Find/Replace is supported in hex view.

Goto line/address is supported in hex view.

Made some changes to the incremental search and renamed it quick find.

A hex value button has been added to the quick find bar. It is only visible when in hex view and allows you to enter a search string of hexadecimals, e.g. "6D0D0A".

Made several changes to the search bar and the modal search window to enable find, find all, replace, replace all when in hex view.

It is now possible to search for hex values, as well as ANSI.

The search result output has been improved when searching in hex view. Search result context menu items has been updated and work better in hex view as well.

The export items now export search results as HTML code.

Control characters are now using the colors set inside the themes manager, unless you set the option to follow the current syntax color. All Unicode white spaces are now displayed.

Made some optimizations and wordwrap should be much faster now when using large files.

Replaced the drop down list and list view components with faster ones.

Changes in folders are better updated in the views.

Made some changes in options.

Added a thumbnail view.

Other views should be displayed properly now.

Header columns in report view can be resized and the widths are remembered between sessions. You can find more columns in the header context menu, but only the first 7 columns are handled when changing folder and only those 7 are saved.

Opened documents are highlighted with bold and using a highlight color.

In list view only one column is displayed at a time.

Redesigned the dialog window and made some optimizations to speed up the count process. It's much faster now.

It's now possible to move around in the character grid and select a value with [ENTER]. Mouse movements are tracked.

A hint is displayed when hovering the mouse over a character, displaying the hexadecimal value and the Unicode name of the focused character.

All supported SSH client ciphers are now available.