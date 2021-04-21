BlackBerry Unified Endpoint Management, UEM in het kort, kan gezien worden als de verdere ontwikkeling en samenvoeging van zowel BlackBerry Enterprise Server als Good Control MDM/MAM. Het product richt zich op emm, het beheren van devices en van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden geïntegreerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals BlackBerry Spark, BlackBerry Workspaces en BlackBerry 2FA. BlackBerry UEM 12.14 is verschenen en de bijbehorende lijst met vernieuwingen ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in BlackBerry UEM 12.14
Migration and upgrade
Android
- Migration support: BlackBerry UEM version 12.14 supports migrations from BlackBerry UEM version 12.12 and later, and from Good Control version 5.0.
- Upgrade support: BlackBerry UEM version 12.14 supports upgrades from BlackBerry UEM version 12.12 and later.
iOS
- Support for deploying apps in development from Google Play: Google Play allows developers to create tracks for prerelease apps, for example a Beta track, and target those tracks to specific enterprises. If a developer has targeted prerelease apps to your organization, UEM administrators can now select which app track to deploy when assigning an app to a user, group, or device.
- Android MDM controls deprecation: Android 10 and later devices do not support MDM controls activations. New installations of BlackBerry UEM no longer display Android MDM controls as an option in the activation profile by default. A new UEM setting allows you to remove the Android MDM controls option from the activation profile on upgraded UEM instances. You can also re-add the activation type to both new and upgraded instances.
- Android Enterprise device logging: You can view security logs for Android Enterprise devices that have been activated using an Android Enterprise activation type.
- Specify apps that can request access to both work and personal data: The new “Apps allowed to request cross-profile access" IT policy rule allows you to specify which apps can request permission from the user to access data in both the work and personal profiles.
BlackBerry Dynamics
- Manage new features in iOS 14: BlackBerry UEM includes new settings to manage capabilities in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Updates include per account VPN settings (for email, IMAP/POP3, CardDav, and CalDav profiles), a new DNS profile, additional Wi-Fi and VPN settings, and the ability to send a command to set the device time zone.
Fixed issues in BlackBerry UEM 12.14
- Defer certificate enrollment for BlackBerry Dynamics apps: Previously, users could not access a BlackBerry Dynamics app unless they completed the certificate enrollment process. Administrators can now enable a setting in user credential profiles that allows users to dismiss certificate enrollment and complete it later. For the Native Keystore connection type, the user is prompted to complete certificate enrollment each time the user starts the app. For the Entrust Smart Credential connection type, the app will not prompt the user again, but the user can complete certificate enrollment using the UEM Client.
- Activate devices using third-party IDP: You can now use BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Enterprise Identity to redirect authentication to a third-party Identity Provider (IDP) such as Okta (new in this release) or Ping Federated, which provides users with a familiar authentication interface. This allows users to enter their existing credentials on their device during activation. Note: Activation using Okta is not supported for users that were created in Good Control or with the legacy Good Control SOAP APIs.
Migration, installation, and upgrade fixed issues
Device, user and app fixed issues
- If an administrator was using the management console in a language other than English, they could not perform an upgrade. (EMM-146883)
- The upgrade script was updated so that Android Enterprise app configurations are successfully updated during upgrade. (EMM-146766)
- After an upgrade, the email template URL links were broken in activation email messages. (EMM-146727)
- After an upgrade, a connection error occurred when you tested the APNs certificate. (EMM-146324)
- After upgrading, the enterprise certificate definition was missing from the database. (EMM-146140)
- The BlackBerry Connectivity Node failed to upgrade if SQL server information in the db.properties file had been updated. (EMM-145861)
- After an upgrade to BlackBerry UEM 12.13, the default BlackBerry Dynamics policy rule 'Enable UEM Client to enroll in BlackBerry Dynamics' was turned on. (EMM-145730)
- After an upgrade, the BlackBerry Dynamics connectivity profile didn't produce an error if the default route wasn't set. (EMM-145546)
- During migration, after you refreshed the "Migrate users" page, sometimes no records displayed. (EMM-143257)
- After migration was completed, a user group might not have a migrated BlackBerry Dynamics profile associated with it if the user group was associated with a BlackBerry Dynamics profile and a BlackBerry Dynamics connectivity profile. (EMM-142794)
- If you deployed Microsoft SQL Server Express 2017 SP1 to use with BlackBerry UEM, the database setting AutoClose might have been set to true instead of false. (EMM-142788)
Management console fixed issues
- Security patch compliance did not immediately take effect on newly activated BlackBerry Dynamics apps for Android. (EMM-147153)
- When a device was reassigned to a new user, log files became larger than usual. (EMM-147031)
- After upgrading to BlackBerry Connectivity version 1.22.0.884, all other BlackBerry apps stopped working. (EMM-146828)
- BlackBerry Secure Connect Plus might have stopped working intermittently causing users to lose connection. (EMM-146811)
- iOS device users were not able to access apps and sites without using their credentials after an administrator assigned a SCEP profile and a single-sign on profile to them. (EMM-146700)
- Some apps might not have been automatically updated when a new version was available. (EMM-146572)
- VPN profiles failed to install on iOS devices when SCEP Authentication was used. (EMM-146527)
- Users could not activate iOS devices if a SQL select query timed out when fetching policies. (EMM-146496)
- After you created an activation profile with the 'Allowed version' set to '10.x and later' and assigned the profile to an Android device that was using Android 10, the activation failed. (EMM-146311)
- You can now send IT policy updates to Windows 10 devices. (EMM-146255)
- Android Enterprise activation might have failed if the Google service account that UEM uses to connect to your Google Cloud or G Suite domain had a key expiration that was out of range. (EMM-146192)
- On DEP-enrolled devices, the per-app VPN configuration was not pushed with an associated app to the devices. (EMM-145963)
- BlackBerry UEM wouldn't accept imported XML files for app configurations that contained special characters. (EMM-145815)
- Incorrect event notifications might have been generated for VPP apps on iOS devices. (EMM-145801)
- Incorrect event notifications might have been generated for the BlackBerry Secure Connect Plus 'server connection state changed' event. (EMM-145764)
- The MDM activation lock was not enabled when it was enforced through an IT policy. (EMM-145740)
- Compliance notifications didn't display for all apps for new users. (EMM-145138)
- BBM Enterprise-activated devices sent compliance notifications. (EMM-144912)
BlackBerry UEM Core fixed issues
- You could not save the iOS Outlook client app when the app configuration was created from an XML template. (EMM-147189)
- On the managed devices screen, the incorrect IT policy name displayed when the IT policy was inherited from an indirect group. (EMM-147182)
- For Google Play store apps, the entry in the "Send To" drop-down list was changed to "All Android devices" when the app was updated. (EMM-147060)
- Exporting a list of managed devices would sometimes time out before completing. (EMM-147033, EMM-146748)
- You couldn't edit three or more groups simultaneously. (EMM-147004)
- Some users with custom administrator roles that had specific group management capabilities could not use the expire activation password option. (EMM-146962)
- The hardware model verification check failed when there were a large number of records to search. (EMM-146944)
- A timeout occurred when you tried to send an email message to all users from the console. (EMM-146852)
- An error might have occurred when you opened the user details page. (EMM-146793)
- A timeout occurred when you made changes to a DEP profile that was associated with many users. (EMM-146782)
- When using a custom administrator role, the 'No devices activated' filter did not display. (EMM-146770)
- You could not add package IDs that contained numbers into the per-app VPN section of the Enterprise connectivity profile. (EMM-146635)
- A tooltip was added to the Airplay profile 'Allowed destination devices' field. (EMM-146634)
- Apps displayed a warning icon that indicated there was feedback that needed to be addressed even when there was no feedback. (EMM-146536)
- BlackBerry UEM created an an invalid QR code for BlackBerry Dynamics app activation when the 'Allow QR code to contain location of UEM Client app source file' option was selected in Settings > General settings > Activation defaults. (EMM-146456)
- You couldn't add two instances of the same app even if they used different bundle IDs. (EMM-146400)
- Some users with custom administrator roles that had specific group management capabilities could not view the managed devices page. (EMM-146348)
- When the Samsung KSP app was updated to the latest version, all of the fields in the associated app config were reset. (EMM-146342)
- When you added a new device, after the metadata is updated the hardware model displayed. (EMM-146319)
- An error displayed in the log files when an entry in the user row did not match the entry in the user ID column in the UEM database because the user had been removed. (EMM-146002)
- If the BlackBerry Core returned a 404 error in response to a call from the management console, the console did not detect the error for approximately 30 seconds. (EMM-145826)
- An error occurred when you added an additional route to an existing BlackBerry Dynamics Connectivity profile and clicked Save. (EMM-145732)
- When you created an Enterprise Connectivity profile for Android devices, you might not have been able to add many apps to the 'Apps restricted from using BlackBerry Secure Connect Plus' section because of a database field size restriction. (EMM-145722)
- If you navigated to Settings > BlackBerry Protect > Safe browsing, and you clicked the online help icon (?), you were directed to the incorrect page. (EMM-145713)
- You couldn't remove devices from the Apple Activation Lock screen. (EMM-145645)
- If you created an app configuration that contained a slash (\), after you saved the app configuration and exited the app settings screen, when you opened the app settings again, no app configurations displayed. (EMM-145626)
- When using console in Japanese, the 'service logging override' section was not correctly translated. (EMM-145416)
- When using console in Japanese, the 'custom variables' menu item was not correctly translated. (EMM-145415)
- If an iOS device was part of a device group that was based on OS version, after you upgraded the OS on the device it wasn't automatically assigned to a new device group. For example, if your organization has device groups for iOS 13.5 and iOS 13.5.1, when you upgraded an iOS 13.5 device to 13.5.1, it was not automatically assigned to the new group. (EMM-145130)
- Users that were using a custom administrator role couldn't enable the 'Turn on Lost Mode' setting. (EMM-145473)
- Long group names didn't completely display in the console. (EMM-145275)
- You could edit the name of a Device SR profile but when you clicked Save, an error displayed. Also, if you were using the console in Spanish, you could not edit or create a new Device SR profile. (EMM-144919)
BlackBerry Gatekeeping service fixed issues
- BlackBerry UEM Core can now handle multiple simultaneous app updates so that all updates will complete successfully. (EMM-146604)
- A timeout caused some searches to end prematurely. (EMM-144788)
REST API fixed issues
- When the BlackBerry Gatekeeping Service is starting, the TCP listener port that the BlackBerry Gatekeeping service is attempting to use is recorded in the log file. (EMM-146274)
Database fixed issues
- If multiple BlackBerry Connectivity Nodes were turned off, incorrect groups were returned when using the Get servers REST API call (/api/v1/servers). (EMM-147059)
- If multiple BlackBerry Connectivity Nodes were turned off, an HTTP 500 error occurred when using the Get servers REST API call (/api/v1/servers). (EMM-145800)
- The database was updated so that a large list of URLs can be saved. (EMM-145944)