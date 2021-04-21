Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Samba 4.14.3

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.14.3 klaargezet, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Release Notes for Samba 4.14.3 - Changes since 4.14.2
  • BUG 14671: s3:modules:vfs_virusfilter: Recent New_VFS changes break vfs_virusfilter_openat.
  • BUG 14586: build: Notice if flex is missing at configure time.
  • BUG 14672: Fix smbd panic when two clients open same file.
  • BUG 14675: Fix memory leak in the RPC server.
  • BUG 14679: s3: smbd: fix deferred renames.
  • BUG 14675: s3-iremotewinspool: Set the per-request memory context.
  • BUG 14675: Fix memory leak in the RPC server.
  • BUG 11899: third_party: Update socket_wrapper to version 1.3.2.
  • BUG 14640: third_party: Update socket_wrapper to version 1.3.3.
  • BUG 14665: samba-gpupdate: Test that sysvol paths download in case-insensitive way.
  • BUG 14662: smbd: Ensure errno is preserved across fsp destructor.
  • BUG 14663: idmap_rfc2307 and idmap_nss return wrong mapping for uid/gid conflict.
  • BUG 14288: build: Only add -Wl,--as-needed when supported.
Release Notes for Samba 4.14.2

This is a follow-up release to depend on the correct ldb version. This is only needed when building against a system ldb library.

This is a security release in order to address the following defects:
  • CVE-2020-27840: Heap corruption via crafted DN strings.
  • CVE-2021-20277: Out of bounds read in AD DC LDAP server.
Release Notes for Samba 4.14.1

This is a security release in order to address the following defects:
  • CVE-2020-27840: Heap corruption via crafted DN strings.
  • CVE-2021-20277: Out of bounds read in AD DC LDAP server.
Versienummer 4.14.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Samba
Download https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (4)

+1Redsandro
21 april 2021 01:38
Virusfilter?

Ik heb het gevoel dat Samba veel meer kan dan ik denk.

Zelf deel ik alleen een openbare directory, en dat is ook iedere keer weer een werkje om tussen Linux en Windows 10 an de praat te krijgen.

Ik zou wel eens een duidelijk overzicht willen zien van de mogelijkheden met voorbeelden.
+1Mel33
@Redsandro21 april 2021 01:52
U vraagt en wij zoeken en maken. Nee zo werkt dat vaak niet, want je kan dan zelf alles uitzoeken en documenteren gaan, wordt er dan gezegd! _/-\o_
Maar hier alvast een begin
Chapter 1

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mel33 op 21 april 2021 01:55]

+3Redsandro
@Mel3321 april 2021 17:29
Ik hoor je verdenking van luiheid, en ik kan je alleen te goeder trouw aangeven dat ik in de afgelopen 20 jaar dat ik met Samba werk echt wel één en ander gelezen heb. Maar je hulp-url, want zo vriendelijk ben je dan ook wel weer ;), geeft ook direct een beetje het probleem aan: Er staat met koeieletters "This is old documentation and might be incorrect" doorheen gewatermerkt.

Samba is 30 jaar oud. Veel mensen herkennen het probleem dat je - wanneer je iets nieuws opzet - 5 guides voor precies hetzelfde moet volgen. De eerste 4 blijken niet langer te werken en de 5e doet iets half. Uiteindelijk heb je zo'n bij elkaar geraapt zooitje trial and error dat je de volgende keer niet meer weet wat nu het probleem was, en waarom.

De documentatie van Samba zelf was (is) vaak onprettig om te lezen vanwege de politieke motivaties. Andere artikelen die Samba uitleggen werden steeds langer, en het wordt er alleen maar lastiger van.

Je wilt gewoon een lijstje met mogelijkheden (en Samba-versies die het veilig ondersteunen) als:
  • Directories delen
  • Printers delen
  • Printer drivers delen
  • User Access Control
  • ...
  • en blijkbaar:
  • Virus filters?
In plaats van iets overzichtelijks en compleets moet je je door 33(!) pagina's worstelen waar het gaat over termen die sinds Windows 7 of 8 al niet meer bestaan.

Dan heb je nog de verschillende versies. SMB 1 t/m 4. Het schijnt dat 1 t/m 3 verschillende gradaties van onveilig zijn. Terwijl veel apparaten zowel op het werk (zoals een NAS, MacOS, dan weer Windows, en de presentatie-beamer) als thuis (Google TV, een nVidia Shield, een SMB browser app op Android) allemaal niet vanzelfsprekend werken. Vaak willen ze het liefst SMB 1 of 2 want dan werkt alles probleemloos, en de Windows-only poespas is toch niet nodig.

Maar als je alleen maar een publieke directory wilt delen, is het draaien van SMB 1 dan gevaarlijk? Gebruikt enkel een public share onderwater misschien AD? Gebruikt het daardoor LDAP? Is Kerberos daardoor vatbaar voor hacks?

Het kost altijd weer een paar manuren om dit goed en veilig op te zetten. Het is één van de slechtst en onvolgbaar gedocumenteerde onderdelen van een netwerkinstallatie binnen MKB. Gebruik van SMB 4 zonder te begrijpen voor welke onderdelen dat nodig is, is een cargo cult achtige bezigheid, maar soms is het makkelijk alle apparaten aan de praat te krijgen dan om uit te zoeken welke onderdelen kwetsbaar zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Redsandro op 21 april 2021 17:37]

+2Mel33
@Redsandro21 april 2021 18:16
Ja ik probeer altijd te reageren en er ook iets nuttigs toe te voegen, das beter dan alleen wat zeggen.
Maar met de zoekopdracht in google kom je een eind,
Deze bijv "samba howto guide" evt nog youtube erachter en dan heb je een waslijst aan resultaten
op reddit vind je er ook nog wel wat,
Ik vind deze nog wel overzichtelijk https://www.linuxtopia.or...eference_guide/index.html

edit
of deze voor de versie 4 https://www.samba.org/~ab/output/Samba4-HOWTO.pdf

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mel33 op 21 april 2021 18:18]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

