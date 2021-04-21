Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.14.3 klaargezet, met de volgende aanpassingen:
Release Notes for Samba 4.14.3 - Changes since 4.14.2
Release Notes for Samba 4.14.2
- BUG 14671: s3:modules:vfs_virusfilter: Recent New_VFS changes break vfs_virusfilter_openat.
- BUG 14586: build: Notice if flex is missing at configure time.
- BUG 14672: Fix smbd panic when two clients open same file.
- BUG 14675: Fix memory leak in the RPC server.
- BUG 14679: s3: smbd: fix deferred renames.
- BUG 14675: s3-iremotewinspool: Set the per-request memory context.
- BUG 14675: Fix memory leak in the RPC server.
- BUG 11899: third_party: Update socket_wrapper to version 1.3.2.
- BUG 14640: third_party: Update socket_wrapper to version 1.3.3.
- BUG 14665: samba-gpupdate: Test that sysvol paths download in case-insensitive way.
- BUG 14662: smbd: Ensure errno is preserved across fsp destructor.
- BUG 14663: idmap_rfc2307 and idmap_nss return wrong mapping for uid/gid conflict.
- BUG 14288: build: Only add -Wl,--as-needed when supported.
This is a follow-up release to depend on the correct ldb version. This is only needed when building against a system ldb library.
This is a security release in order to address the following defects:
Release Notes for Samba 4.14.1
- CVE-2020-27840: Heap corruption via crafted DN strings.
- CVE-2021-20277: Out of bounds read in AD DC LDAP server.
This is a security release in order to address the following defects:
- CVE-2020-27840: Heap corruption via crafted DN strings.
- CVE-2021-20277: Out of bounds read in AD DC LDAP server.