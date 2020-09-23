Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.13.0, 4.12.7, 4.11.13 en 4.10.18 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging:
Samba 4.13.0 Available for Download
This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.13 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. See the release notes for more info.
Samba 4.12.7, 4.11.13 and 4.10.18 Security Releases Available
These are security releases in order to address CVE-2020-1472 (Unauthenticated domain takeover via netlogon ("ZeroLogon")). The uncompressed tarballs have been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now.
See the 4.12.7 release notes for more info.
See the 4.11.13 release notes for more info.
See the 4.10.18 release notes for more info.