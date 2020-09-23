Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Samba 4.13.0 / 4.12.7 / 4.11.13 / 4.10.18

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.13.0, 4.12.7, 4.11.13 en 4.10.18 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging:

Samba 4.13.0 Available for Download

This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.13 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. See the release notes for more info.

Samba 4.12.7, 4.11.13 and 4.10.18 Security Releases Available

These are security releases in order to address CVE-2020-1472 (Unauthenticated domain takeover via netlogon ("ZeroLogon")). The uncompressed tarballs have been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now.
See the 4.12.7 release notes for more info.
See the 4.11.13 release notes for more info.
See the 4.10.18 release notes for more info.
Versienummer 4.13.0 / 4.12.7 / 4.11.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Samba
Download https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

23-09-2020 18:00

23-09-2020 • 18:00

1 Linkedin

Bron: Samba

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2The Zep Man
23 september 2020 18:05
Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren.
En sinds versie 4 heeft het zelfs Active Directory ondersteuning. Handig voor centraal accountbeheer van software die enkel tegen een AD domein kan authenticeren zonder een Windows Server op te tuigen.

