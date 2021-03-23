Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.14.0, 4.13.5 en 4.12.12 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondigingen:
Samba 4.14.0 Available for Download
This is the first stable release of the Samba 4.14 release series. Please read the release notes carefully before upgrading.
NEW FEATURES/CHANGES
Here is a copy of a clarification note added to the Samba code in the file: VFS-License-clarification.txt.
A clarification of our GNU GPL License enforcement boundary within the Samba Virtual File System (VFS) layer.
Samba is licensed under the GNU GPL. All code committed to the Samba project or that creates a "modified version" or software "based on" Samba must be either licensed under the GNU GPL or a compatible license.
Samba has several plug-in interfaces where external code may be called from Samba GNU GPL licensed code. The most important of these is the Samba VFS layer.
Samba VFS modules are intimately connected by header files and API definitions to the part of the Samba code that provides file services, and as such, code that implements a plug-in Samba VFS module must be licensed under the GNU GPL or a compatible license.
However, Samba VFS modules may themselves call third-party external libraries that are not part of the Samba project and are externally developed and maintained.
As long as these third-party external libraries do not use any of the Samba internal structure, APIs or interface definitions created by the Samba project (to the extent that they would be considered subject to the GNU GPL), then the Samba Team will not consider such third-party external libraries called from Samba VFS modules as "based on" and/or creating a "modified version" of the Samba code for the purposes of GNU GPL. Accordingly, we do not require such libraries be licensed under the GNU GPL or a GNU GPL compatible license.
CTDB CHANGES
- VFS - The effort to modernize Samba's VFS interface has reached a major milestone with the next release Samba 4.14. For details please refer to the documentation at source3/modules/The_New_VFS.txt or visit the https://wiki.samba.org/index.php/The_New_VFS.
- Printing - Publishing printers in AD is more reliable and more printer features are added to the published information in AD. Samba now also supports Windows drivers for the ARM64 architecture.
- Client Group Policy - This release extends Samba to support Group Policy functionality for Winbind clients. Active Directory Administrators can set policies that apply Sudoers configuration, and cron jobs to run hourly, daily, weekly or monthly.
To enable the application of Group Policies on a client, set the global smb.conf option 'apply group policies' to 'yes'. Policies are applied on an interval of every 90 minutes, plus a random offset between 0 and 30 minutes.
Policies applied by Samba are 'non-tattooing', meaning that changes can be reverted by executing the `samba-gpupdate --unapply` command. Policies can be re-applied using the `samba-gpupdate --force` command. To view what policies have been or will be applied to a system, use the `samba-gpupdate --rsop` command.
Administration of Samba policy requires that a Samba ADMX template be uploaded to the SYSVOL share. The samba-tool command `samba-tool gpo admxload` is provided as a convenient method for adding this policy. Once uploaded, policies can be modified in the Group Policy Management Editor under Computer Configuration/Policies/Administrative Templates. Alternatively, Samba policy may be managed using the `samba-tool gpo manage` command. This tool does not require the admx templates to be installed.
- Python 3.6 or later required - Samba's minimum runtime requirement for python was raised to Python 3.6 with samba 4.13. Samba 4.14 raises this minimum version to Python 3.6 also to build Samba. It is no longer possible to build Samba (even just the file server) with Python versions 2.6 and 2.7. As Python 2.7 has been End Of Life upstream since April 2020, Samba is dropping ALL Python 2.x support in this release.
- Miscellaneous samba-tool changes - The 'samba-tool' subcommands to manage AD objects (e.g. users, computers and groups) now consistently use the "add" command when adding a new object to the AD. The previous deprecation warnings when using the 'add' commands have been removed. For compatibility reasons, both the 'add' and 'create' commands can be used now.
Users, groups and contacts can now be renamed with the respective rename commands.
Locked users can be unlocked with the new 'samba-tool user unlock' command.
The 'samba-tool user list' and 'samba-tool group listmembers' commands provide additional options to hide expired and disabled user accounts (--hide-expired and --hide-disabled).
Samba 4.13.5 Available for Download
- The NAT gateway and LVS features now uses the term "leader" to refer to the main node in a group through which traffic is routed and "follower" for other members of a group. The command for determining the leader has changed to "ctdb natgw leader" (from "ctdb natgw master"). The configuration keyword for indicating that a node can not be the leader of a group has changed to "follower-only" (from "slave-only"). Identical changes were made for LVS.
- Remove "ctdb isnotrecmaster" command. It isn't used by CTDB's scripts and can be checked by users with "ctdb pnn" and "ctdb recmaster".
This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.13 release series.
Samba 4.12.12 Available for Download
- BUG 14634: s3:modules:vfs_virusfilter: Recent talloc changes cause infinite start-up failure.
- BUG 13992: s3: libsmb: Add missing cli_tdis() in error path if encryption setup failed on temp proxy connection.
- BUG 14604: smbd: In conn_force_tdis_done() when forcing a connection closed force a full reload of services.
- BUG 14593: dbcheck: Check Deleted Objects and reduce noise in reports about expired tombstones.
- BUG 14503: s3: Fix fcntl waf configure check.
- BUG 14602: s3/auth: Implement "winbind:ignore domains".
- BUG 14617: smbd: Use fsp->conn->session_info for the initial delete-on-close token.
- BUG 14648: s3: VFS: nfs4_acls. Add missing TALLOC_FREE(frame) in error path.
- BUG 14624: classicupgrade: Treat old never expires value right.
- BUG 14636: g_lock: Fix uninitalized variable reads.
- BUG 13898: s3:pysmbd: Fix fd leak in py_smbd_create_file().
- BUG 14625: lib:util: Avoid free'ing our own pointer.
- BUG 12505: HEIMDAL: krb5_storage_free(NULL) should work.
This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.12 release series. Please note that this will be the last bugfix release of the Samba 4.12 release series. There will be Security Releases only beyond this point.
- BUG 14634: s3:modules:vfs_virusfilter: Recent talloc changes cause infinite start-up failure.
- BUG 13992: SAMBA RPC share error.
- BUG 14612: s3: smbd: Add call to conn_setup_case_options() to create_conn_struct_as_root().
- BUG 14602: s3/auth: Implement "winbind:ignore domains".
- BUG 14612: build: Remove smbd_conn private library.
- BUG 14648: s3: VFS: nfs4_acls. Add missing TALLOC_FREE(frame) in error path.
- BUG 14624: classicupgrade: Treat old never expires value right.
- BUG 14636: g_lock: Fix uninitalized variable reads.
- BUG 13898: s3:pysmbd: Fix fd leak in py_smbd_create_file().
- BUG 14607: Work around special SMB2 IOCTL response behavior of NetApp Ontap 7.3.7.
- BUG 14625: Fix smbd share mode double free crash.
- BUG 12505: HEIMDAL: krb5_storage_free(NULL) should work.