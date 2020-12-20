Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Samba 4.13.3

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.13.3 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging:

Samba 4.13.3 Available for Download

This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.13 release series.

The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.13.2 is also available.

Changes since 4.13.2
  • BUG 14210: libcli: smb2: Never print length if smb2_signing_key_valid() fails for crypto blob.
  • BUG 14486: s3: modules: gluster. Fix the error I made in preventing talloc leaks from a function.
  • BUG 14515: s3: smbd: Don't overwrite contents of fsp->aio_requests[0] with NULL via TALLOC_FREE().
  • BUG 14568: s3: spoolss: Make parameters in call to user_ok_token() match all other uses.
  • BUG 14590: s3: smbd: Quiet log messages from usershares for an unknown share.
  • BUG 14248: samba process does not honor max log size.
  • BUG 14587: vfs_zfsacl: Add missing inherited flag on hidden "magic" everyone@ ACE.
  • BUG 13124: s3-libads: Pass timeout to open_socket_out in ms.
  • BUG 14486: s3-vfs_glusterfs: Always disable write-behind translator.
  • BUG 14517: smbclient: Fix recursive mget.
  • BUG 14581: clitar: Use do_list()'s recursion in clitar.c.
  • BUG 14486: manpages/vfs_glusterfs: Mention silent skipping of write-behind translator.
  • BUG 14573: vfs_shadow_copy2: Preserve all open flags assuming ROFS.
  • BUG 14514: interface: Fix if_index is not parsed correctly.
Versienummer 4.13.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Samba
Download https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype GPL

+1Koekje
20 december 2020 15:21
Hoe (on)veilig is het om dit open te hebben naar het internet zonder ip restricties maar met wachtwoord? Dit is echt voor lokaal gebruik toch?
+1Xantios
@Koekje20 december 2020 15:55
in de basis moet je natuurlijk sowieso nooit dingen naar buiten open zetten.
Samba heeft in mijn ervaring zeker niet de reputatie extreem veilig te zijn, dus ik zou je dat zeker met klem willen afraden.

als je op afstand bij je bestanden wilt kunnen, probeer dan iets als OwnCloud of knutsel een leuke VPN in elkaar
Auteur+1Qwerty-273
@Koekje20 december 2020 20:32
Puur alleen een gebruikersnaam/wachtwoord combi is tegenwoordig eigenlijk niet meer wenselijk, zeker niet als het aan het internet hangt. Je ziet bij de meeste producten en services een vorm van MFA terugkomen, eventueel uitgebreid met een compleet zero-trust model. Dat is dus niet Samba specifiek, maar toepasbaar op alle technologie.
+1beerse

@Koekje21 december 2020 12:31
Of je een msWindows machine met een share naar internet open hebt, of een unix/linux machine met een samba-share: open is open. Dat zou ik niet doen.

Wil je typische 'lan' protocollen zoals deze naar internet open zetten, dan zou ik dat via een vpn-verbinding doen: Een vpn-service/server open zetten zodat je daar mee kan koppelen en zo bij je lokale netwerk kan.

Wil je bestanden naar anderen ter beschikking stellen, dan zou ik eerst kijken of dat via een service-provider kan. In het ergste geval een dropbox of google-drive, maar er zijn ook andere (storage) proviers met een andere/betere reputatie.

