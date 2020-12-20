Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.13.3 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging:
Samba 4.13.3 Available for Download
This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.13 release series.
The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.13.2 is also available.
Changes since 4.13.2
- BUG 14210: libcli: smb2: Never print length if smb2_signing_key_valid() fails for crypto blob.
- BUG 14486: s3: modules: gluster. Fix the error I made in preventing talloc leaks from a function.
- BUG 14515: s3: smbd: Don't overwrite contents of fsp->aio_requests[0] with NULL via TALLOC_FREE().
- BUG 14568: s3: spoolss: Make parameters in call to user_ok_token() match all other uses.
- BUG 14590: s3: smbd: Quiet log messages from usershares for an unknown share.
- BUG 14248: samba process does not honor max log size.
- BUG 14587: vfs_zfsacl: Add missing inherited flag on hidden "magic" everyone@ ACE.
- BUG 13124: s3-libads: Pass timeout to open_socket_out in ms.
- BUG 14486: s3-vfs_glusterfs: Always disable write-behind translator.
- BUG 14517: smbclient: Fix recursive mget.
- BUG 14581: clitar: Use do_list()'s recursion in clitar.c.
- BUG 14486: manpages/vfs_glusterfs: Mention silent skipping of write-behind translator.
- BUG 14573: vfs_shadow_copy2: Preserve all open flags assuming ROFS.
- BUG 14514: interface: Fix if_index is not parsed correctly.