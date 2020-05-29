Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb / cifs -netwerkprotocol. Sinds versie 3 kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 4.12.3 en 4.10.16 klaargezet, met de volgende aankondiging:

Samba 4.12.3 Available for Download



This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.12 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.12.2 is also available. See the release notes for more info.



Changes since 4.12.2 BUG 14301: Fix smbd panic on force-close share during async io.

BUG 14343: s3: vfs_full_audit: Add missing fcntl entry in vfs_op_names[] array.

BUG 14361: vfs_io_uring: Fix data corruption with Windows clients.

BUG 14372: Fix smbd crashes when MacOS Catalina connects if iconv initialization fails.

BUG 14150: Exporting from macOS Adobe Illustrator creates multiple copies.

BUG 14256: smbd does a chdir() twice per request.

BUG 14320: smbd mistakenly updates a file's write-time on close.

BUG 14350: vfs_shadow_copy2: implement case canonicalisation in shadow_copy2_get_real_filename().

BUG 14375: Fix Windows 7 clients problem after upgrading samba file server.

BUG 14359: s3: Pass DCE RPC handle type to create_policy_hnd.

BUG 14155: Fix uxsuccess test with new MIT krb5 library 1.18.

BUG 14342: mit-kdc: Explicitly reject S4U requests.

BUG 14352: dbwrap_watch: Set rec->value_valid while returning nested share_mode_do_locked().

BUG 14345: lib:util: Fix smbclient -l basename dir.

BUG 14336: s3:libads: Fix ads_get_upn().

BUG 14348: ctdb: Fix a memleak.

BUG 14366: Malicous SMB1 server can crash libsmbclient.

BUG 14330: ldb: Bump version to 2.1.3, LMDB databases can grow without bounds

BUG 14344: s3/librpc/crypto: Fix double free with unresolved credential cache.

BUG 14358: docs-xml: Fix usernames in pam_winbind manpages.

Samba 4.10.16 Available for Download



This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.10 release series. The uncompressed tarball has been signed using GnuPG (ID 6F33915B6568B7EA). The source code can be downloaded now. A patch against Samba 4.10.15 is also available. See the release notes for more info.



Changes since 4.10.15 s3: lib: Paranoia around use of snprintf copying into a fixed-size buffer from a getenv() pointer.

BUG 14345: lib:util: Fix smbclient -l basename dir.

BUG 14366: Malicous SMB1 server can crash libsmbclient.

BUG 14336: s3:libads: Fix ads_get_upn().

BUG 14358: docs-xml: Fix usernames in pam_winbind manpages.

BUG 14370: Client tools are not able to read gencache anymore since 4.10.