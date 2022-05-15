Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Samba 4.16.1 / 4.15.7

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder versies 4.16.1 en 4.15.7 klaargezet, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Release Notes for Samba 4.16.1

This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.16 release series. Changes since 4.16.0:
  • BUG 14831: Share and server swapped in smbget password prompt.
  • BUG 15022: Durable handles won't reconnect if the leased file is written to.
  • BUG 15023: rmdir silently fails if directory contains unreadable files and hide unreadable is yes.
  • BUG 15038: SMB2_CLOSE_FLAGS_FULL_INFORMATION fails to return information on renamed file handle.
  • BUG 8731: Need to describe --builtin-libraries= better (compare with --bundled-libraries).
  • BUG 14957: vfs_shadow_copy2 breaks "smbd async dosmode" sync fallback.
  • BUG 15035: shadow_copy2 fails listing snapshotted dirs with shadow:fixinodes.
  • BUG 15046: PAM Kerberos authentication incorrectly fails with a clock skew error.
  • BUG 15041: Username map - samba erroneously applies unix group memberships to user account entries.
  • BUG 14951: KVNO off by 100000.
  • BUG 15027: Uninitialized litemask in variable in vfs_gpfs module.
  • BUG 15055: vfs_gpfs recalls=no option prevents listing files.
  • BUG 15054: smbd doesn't handle UPNs for looking up names.
Release Notes for Samba 4.15.7

This is the latest stable release of the Samba 4.15 release series. Changes since 4.15.6:
  • BUG 14831: Share and server swapped in smbget password prompt.
  • BUG 15022: Durable handles won't reconnect if the leased file is written to.
  • BUG 15023: rmdir silently fails if directory contains unreadable files and hide unreadable is yes.
  • BUG 15038: SMB2_CLOSE_FLAGS_FULL_INFORMATION fails to return information on renamed file handle.
  • BUG 14957: vfs_shadow_copy2 breaks "smbd async dosmode" sync fallback.
  • BUG 15035: shadow_copy2 fails listing snapshotted dirs with shadow:fixinodes.
  • BUG 15046: PAM Kerberos authentication incorrectly fails with a clock skew error.
  • BUG 15041: username map - samba erroneously applies unix group memberships to user account entries.
  • BUG 14983: NT_STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED translates into EPERM instead of EACCES in SMBC_server_internal.
  • BUG 13879: Simple bind doesn't work against an RODC (with non-preloaded users).
  • BUG 14641: Crash of winbind on RODC.
  • BUG 14865: uncached logon on RODC always fails once.
  • BUG 14951: KVNO off by 100000.
  • BUG 15001: LDAP simple binds should honour "old password allowed period".
  • BUG 15003: wbinfo -a doesn't work reliable with upn names.
  • BUG 13879: Simple bind doesn't work against an RODC (with non-preloaded users).
  • BUG 15027: Uninitialized litemask in variable in vfs_gpfs module.
  • BUG 15016: Regression: create krb5 conf = yes doesn't work with a single KDC.
Versienummer 4.16.1 / 4.15.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Samba
Download https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype GPL

+1Goldwing1973
15 mei 2022 23:42
😂 plaatje mag wel eens geüpdatet worden, Netscape is nostalgie.
