Tailscale is een applicatie en service waarmee je eenvoudig computers op verschillende netwerken met elkaar kan laten verbinden zonder dat je daarvoor iets hoeft aan te passen kwa netwerk infrastructuur op elke locatie. Het is gebouwd bovenop WireGuard en vereenvoudigt het opzetten van zulke netwerken door gebruik te maken van verschillende identity providers zoals Google, Microsoft, Okta, OneLogin en SAP Identity Manager. Voor de verschillen tussen een netwerk met alleen WireGuard en een netwerk met WireGuard en Tailscale verwijzen we jullie door naar deze faq. Afhankelijk op welke manier je Tailscale wilt inzetten kunnen daar kosten aan verbonden zijn. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.24.2 enkele dagen geleden uitbracht met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:
Version 1.24.2
ALL PLATFORMS
SYNOLOGY
- Handling of HTTP proxies in certain circumstances
- An issue where the new control plane protocol could fail to make a connection to our servers (#4557)
Version 1.24.1
- Additional fix in handling of HTTP proxies
ALL PLATFORMS
Version 1.24.0
- Two issues where the new control plane protocol could fail to make a connection to our servers (#4544, #4538)
- Set TCP keep-alives in userspace-networking subnet router to avoid connection leaks (#4522)
- Avoid using the LTE radio after transition to Wi-Fi
ALL PLATFORMS
LINUX
- Initial support for site-relative IPv4 addressing using IPv6
- First for-keepsies deployment of ts2021 protocol
- tsnet now supports providing a custom ipn.StateStore
- Improve netstack performance via better GC tuning
- MagicDNS: PTR records for TS service IPs
- Build with Go 1.18
WINDOWS
- taildrop: add file get --loop
- taildrop: add file get --conflict=(skip|overwrite|rename)
- Default to userspace-networking mode on gokrazy
- Set tailscale0 link speed to UNKNOWN, not 1Gbps
- Attempt to load the xt_mark kernel module when it is not present
SYNOLOGY
- Improve HTTPS proxy handling
ANDROID
- Improve HTTPS proxy handling
FREEBSD
- Android TV support
- Fix and reintroduce Talkback support
- Portmapping support